Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LPG in World Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
LPG in World Markets provides comprehensive information, analysis and data on the global LPG brokerage market.
The report provides global coverage of contract and spot LPG pricing, supply and demand, spot transactions, LPG shipping fixtures and trends, and monthly fundamentals data for the major LPG brokerage markets.
Clients benefit from in-depth features and analysis on key issues affecting the industry, along with developments in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas. The report places particular emphasis on industry trends and fundamental analysis of trade flows and supply and demand.
Every issue of LPG in World Markets includes:
Here are just of few of the areas LPG in World Markets covers in-depth:
The report is published monthly. Subscribers also receive the LPG Yearbook, released in the first quarter of each year, which summarizes and reviews the past year's events.
Key Topics Covered:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4s9qu5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: