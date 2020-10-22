New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Connectivity Market by Connectivity Technology, Type, End-use And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05391632/?utm_source=GNW

High power consumption by wireless sensors, terminals & connected devices, and lack of uniform communication standards act as restraints for the Wireless Connectivity market.



Building automation end-use is expected to hold the second-largest share of the wireless connectivity market in 2020

The increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, enhanced security, increased venture capital funding, and constant need for improving living standards have fueled the growth of the building automation market.Building automation, which started with wired technology, has now entered the era of wireless technology with technologies such as ZigBee, Z-wave, EnOcean, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Smart revolutionizing the market.



Growing awareness regarding energy conservation, stringent legislation and building directives, promotion of numerous smart grid technologies, and availability of a number of open protocols are further driving the growth of the building automation market.

The most advanced facility management systems use the building automation and control network protocol and ZigBee Building Automation standards.Wireless building management technologies also meet the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) standards, which make sure that the wireless BAS system will coexist with other wireless communications systems used in the building, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.



Adhering to various industry standards ensures that the BAS technologies provide secure and reliable wireless monitoring and control over today’s hospital and school building systems and those that will be developed in the years to come.



LPWAN enabled chipset is projected to be fastest-growing segment by type during the forecast period

Low-power wide-area network uses both licensed and unlicensed spectrums.SigFox and LoRa are the most widely used LPWAN technologies in an unlicensed spectrum, while NB–IoT and LTE Cat–M1 are the 2 most widely used technologies in a licensed spectrum.



The extremely low power consumption and the ability of non-line-of-sight communication make LPWAN technologies ideal for industrial IoT applications.

LoRa technology is developed and promoted by the LoRa Alliance.The alliance is an open, non-profit association that was initiated by various companies to standardize LPWAN technologies.



The founding members of the LoRa Alliance include Actility (France), Cisco (US), IBM (US), Semtech (US), and other leading telecom operators.LoRa is a chirp-based, spread-spectrum technology that uses a wider bandwidth and takes a broader spectrum compared to SigFox.



Thus, it is more suitable for applications that demand higher bandwidths.



Wi-Fi enabled chipset is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of volume in 2020

Wi-Fi has remained one of the most dominant wireless connectivity technologies in consumer electronics and enterprise applications.The demand for Wi-Fi-enabled connected home devices such as video doorbells, thermostats, lighting solutions, smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and music systems is increasing.



The changing lifestyles (connected living) of consumers is increasing the need to stay connected everywhere and all the time.The use of Wi-Fi in consumer electronics has enabled users to control the devices.



Wi-Fi has revolutionized the way in which the user interacts with these devices. All these factors are supporting the growth of the market for chipsets based on Wi-Fi technology.

The increase in the adoption of smartphones in the middle-class population in emerging economies, such as India, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian countries, is boosting the growth of the market for connected devices based on Wi-Fi technology.



North America is expected to hold the second-largest share of Wireless Connectivity market in 2020

North America held the second-largest size of the wireless connectivity market in 2019.North America is considered to be a technologically advanced region.



The region has a large number of subscribers owning to more than one connected devices; the factors such as increasing automation, rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) platform, increasing cellular M2M connections, and growing demand for on-demand video services would drive the wireless connectivity market growth in the region. Early adoption of new technologies, such as machine-to-machine interaction, and IoT-enabled devices, along with the presence of key industrial players, would lead to high growth in the North American wireless connectivity market.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the Wireless Connectivity market. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: Directors – 50%, Managers – 20%, Vice Presidents – 25%, and Others – 5%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 10%



Major players in the wireless connectivity market are Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Broadcom (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), EnOcean (Germany), Nexcom International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Marvell Technology Group (Bermuda), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Expressif Systems (China), CEVA, Inc. (US), Quantenna Communications, Inc. (US), Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BehrTech (Canada), Element 14 (Singapore), Dialog Semiconductor (UK), and Silicon Labs (US)



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global wireless connectivity market based on hardware, end-use application, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the wireless connectivity market and forecasts the market until 2026.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the Wireless Connectivity market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes product launches and developments, and acquisition.



