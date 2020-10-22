New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NVH Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799246/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $535.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
The NVH Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$535.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$425.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 236-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799246/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
NVH Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: NVH Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: NVH Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: NVH Testing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hardware (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hardware (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Software (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Software (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Software (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Environmental Noise (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Environmental Noise (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Environmental Noise (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Telecom Testing (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Telecom Testing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Telecom Testing (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Building Acoustics (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Building Acoustics (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Building Acoustics (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Product Vibration (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Product Vibration (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Product Vibration (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Power Generation (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Power Generation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US NVH Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States NVH Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: NVH Testing Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States NVH Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: NVH Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States NVH Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: NVH Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian NVH Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian NVH Testing Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: NVH Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Canadian NVH Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: NVH Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Canadian NVH Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: NVH Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for NVH Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: NVH Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NVH
Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Japanese NVH Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: NVH Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NVH
Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Japanese NVH Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: NVH Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese NVH Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: NVH Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese NVH Testing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Chinese Demand for NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: NVH Testing Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand for NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: NVH Testing Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European NVH Testing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European NVH Testing Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 80: NVH Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European NVH Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European NVH Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: NVH Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European NVH Testing Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: NVH Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European NVH Testing Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: NVH Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: European NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: NVH Testing Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: French NVH Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: French NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: NVH Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: French NVH Testing Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: French NVH Testing Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: NVH Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: French NVH Testing Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: French NVH Testing Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: NVH Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: German NVH Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: German NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: NVH Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German NVH Testing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: NVH Testing Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: NVH Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German NVH Testing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: NVH Testing Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italian NVH Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: NVH Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian NVH Testing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Italian Demand for NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: NVH Testing Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Italian Demand for NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: NVH Testing Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for NVH Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: NVH Testing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: United Kingdom NVH Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: NVH Testing Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
NVH Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: United Kingdom NVH Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: NVH Testing Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 128: NVH Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 131: NVH Testing Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 134: NVH Testing Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: NVH Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: NVH Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: NVH Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific NVH Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 145: Rest of World NVH Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Rest of World NVH Testing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 147: NVH Testing Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Rest of World NVH Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: NVH Testing Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of World NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of World NVH Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: NVH Testing Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of World NVH Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799246/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: