SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial IoT Market report studies wide-ranging evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. Besides, this market research study makes an assessment of the expected rise, growth or fall of the product in the specific forecast period. This report encompasses estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will help client to take decision based on futuristic chart. The verified and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis are used watchfully while structuring this Industrial IoT Market Research Report. This market document helps unearth the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies.



The Industrial IoT market is expected to reach market growth at a rate of 15.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing trend of processing the contextually rich and real-time data streams generated by IoT networks and sensors using machine learning and artificial intelligence are driving the growth of the market.

Key Competitors:

Cisco,

Intel Corporation,

GE,

Rockwell Automation,

ABB,

Texas Instruments,

Dassault Systèmes,

Honeywell International,

Huawei Technologies,

IBM,

KUKA,

NEC Corporation,

Bosch,

Siemens,

PTC,

Arm Limited, among other

According to the Regional Segmentation the industrial IoT Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

North-America is dominating the Industrial IoT Market due to the largest share, this region is home to a majority of the market players and also been a hug of technologies innovations and early adopter of IoT.

Market Segmentation

By Device and Technology

(Sensors, RFID, Industrial Robotics, Distributed Control System, Conditional Monitoring, Smart Meters, Smart Beacon, Yield Monitoring, Electronic Shelf Label, Cameras, Guidance & Steering, GPS/GNAA, Interface Board, Flow & Application Control Device, Networking Technology),

By Software

(PLM, MES SCADA, Outage Management System, Distribution Management System, Visualization Software, Transit Management Software, Retail Management Software, Remote Patient Monitoring and Farm Management System),

By Connectivity

(Wired Technology, Wireless Technology and Field Technology),

By Vertical

(Manufacturing, Energy, Oil and Gas, Metal and Mining, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Agriculture),

Global Industrial IoT Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Developments:

Technology advancements in semiconductors and electronics devices and increased use of cloud computing platform are the main growth driver for the market. Network technology will have the largest market share plus it’s the backbone for IoT.



Lack of skilled workforce, lack of standardization in communication protocol will act as a restraint, and further challenge the growth of industrial IoT market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Major factors covered in the report: Global Industrial IoT Market

Industrial IoT Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Industrial IoT Market Forecast

Global Industrial IoT Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to industrial IoT market.

Key Pointers Covered in Industrial IoT Market Industry Trends and Forecast

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Market Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

The Industrial IoT Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Industrial IoT Market

Categorization of the Industrial IoT Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Industrial IoT Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Industrial IoT Market players

The Industrial IoT Market research is answerable to the following key questions:

Which region is outshining in terms of value by the end of 2027?

Who are the consumers utilizing Industrial IoT Market for different reasons?

Which players are adopting collaboration strategy in the Industrial IoT Market?

What is the CAGR of Industrial IoT Market throughout the historic period 2020-2027?

Which segment registers the Industrial IoT Market largest share, in terms of value?

