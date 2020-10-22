HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry experts believe that the 5G era is coming, and the XR industry, such as VR (virtual reality technology) and AR (augmented reality technology), is expected to become the first commercial field, and terminal companies such as Apple, Samsung, and Huawei have long been engaged in deploying.



Tech giants such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and WIMI, have already deployed. According to reports, the State Intellectual Property Office recently approved Huawei's AR smart glasses patent. A patent application for Samsung's AR glasses shows that the glasses work in sync with a mapping app, helping drivers to navigate the road and keeping their attention on the road. For Apple, there is the latest news that the translucent lens of Apple's AR glasses has entered the trial production phase. Cook has previously said that AR could be Apple's next good business.

By 2025, according to the basic development, AR holograms will generate $80 billion in revenue from both software and hardware. If it can grow from a niche market to a mass market, the size of the entire market could reach $182 billion. At present, the AR holographic industry still has some problems to be solved, such as the delay problem and other technical problems. Even if it develops at the slowest speed, the revenue scale will reach $23 billion by 2025. The main technical obstacles restricting industrial development are poor technology sustainability and low mobility. If it develops rapidly, the growth trend will be the same as that of tablets and smartphones. AR holography will not cause obvious damage to the existing market. Goldman Sachs reckons that the shipment of hardware AR holographic products will reach 125 million units by 2025.

According to the official website of WIMI Hologram Cloud, the company plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face change technology as the core technology, and support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications through a number of innovative systems.

WIMI was established in May 2015. It provides multiple links in the development of holographic AR technology. Its business covers from holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition and development, and holographic AI face change. WIMI hologram cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system.

The implementation of the 5G+XR industry is accelerating. 5G will accelerate the development of VR/AR, and the growth rate of the Chinese market will be higher than that of other countries in the world. With the blessing of 5G, the shortcomings of communication and transmission of immersive game scenarios, such as VR/AR, will be supplemented. It is expected that the speed of VR/AR being put into the business will be accelerated.

With the advent of 5G, the AR/VR industry is likely to recover. The layout of the industry chain is focusing on improving hardware performance and price advantages, while paying attention to the ecological construction of applications. It is expected that within five years, optical components, perceptive interaction systems, and open application platforms will mature successively. At present, AR/VR is still in the stage of moving from partial immersion towards deep immersion, which is expected to be realized in 2025.

