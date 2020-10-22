Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverage Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sugar-free food and beverage market is poised to grow by $ 18.44 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. This report on sugar-free food and beverage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing influence of online retailing and product premiumization.



The sugar-free food and beverage market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the demand for naturally derived sweeteners as one of the prime reasons driving the sugar-free food and beverage market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The sugar-free food and beverage market covers the following areas:

Sugar-free food and beverage market sizing

Sugar-free food and beverage market forecast

Sugar-free food and beverage market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sugar-free food and beverage market vendors that include Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Strauss Group Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the sugar-free food and beverage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sugar-free beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sugar-free dairy products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sugar-free confectionery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sugar-free bakery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sugar-free ice-creams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Kellogg Co.

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Strauss Group Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Hershey Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Unilever Group

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0bd4w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900