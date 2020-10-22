New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Greenhouse Film Market by Resin Type, Thickness, Width And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04221305/?utm_source=GNW





LDPE resin segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the greenhouse film market.

LDPE resin segment is expected to lead the overall greenhouse film market in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.The vital features of LDPE that make it suitable for use in greenhouse films are low cost, high thickness, optical properties, and high resistance to sunlight and the external environment.



The LDPE type offers advantages, such as increased clarity and ease of use, making it suitable for agricultural applications. Its low cost drives its demand in emerging markets.



150 to 200 Microns thickness segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the greenhouse film market.

The 150 to 200 microns segment is forecasted to witness the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. 150 to 200 microns thick greenhouse films are preferred in the European countries. They have benefits, such as UV stability for resistance to solar aging, excellent light transmission, excellent mechanical properties for harsh weather conditions, and additives to ensure adequate light transfusion.



APAC is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing greenhouse film market during the forecast period.

The rising population in the APAC region is the key factor driving the market for greenhouse films.It has increased the demand for food, thereby exerting pressure on agricultural yield.



China is the leading producer and consumer of greenhouse films in the region.India is an agriculture-based economy.



In Japan, the demand for vegetables and flowers is being meet by crops cultivated in the greenhouse. South Korea is also one of the major markets of greenhouse films, after China and Japan.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 46%

• By Designation: C Level – 18%, D Level – 27%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: APAC – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd (Israel), PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A. (Greece), RKW Group (Germany), Berry Global, Inc (US), and Grupo Armando Alvarez (Spain).



Research Coverage:

The greenhouse film market has been segmented based on resin type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA, others), thickness (80 to 150 microns, 150 to 200 microns, More than 200 microns), width (4.5 M, 5.5 M, 7 M, 9 M, and others), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on greenhouse film offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for greenhouse film across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.



