VICTORIA, Seychelles and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) LEVERJ (https://leverj.io/), the world’s first scalable decentralized derivatives exchange, today announced the launch of perpetual swap futures powered by Brave New Coin, a digital asset data infrastructure company. Trading for ETH-USD and BTC-USD perpetual swap futures contracts are now live on LEVERJ, allowing for up to 100x leverage. .

LEVERJ is powered by Gluon.network, a purpose-built sidechain created for scaling Ethereum. Its native token, also announced today, is the $L2 governance token. The $L2 governance token is a key piece in helping Gluon become fully decentralized and community-owned over the next few months.

Launched by Wall Street veterans from J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, LEVERJ is designed to perform like traditional financial exchanges while maintaining the critical function of security. LEVERJ is completely self-custodial by design, meaning that users always control their private keys and funds.

LEVERJ runs on Gluon, the only Layer 2 solution purpose-built for high-frequency trading. Gluon is designed to address Ethereum’s scaling issues, offering sub-second trading with zero gas fees. Originally created for the sole purpose of powering LEVERJ, industry demand for a fast and reliable Layer 2 solution has prompted the team behind Gluon to allow any DeFi project to utilize its network. Gluon has undergone rigorous third-party auditing and testing, and will soon introduce its full network and grants to power the ecosystem’s growth.

“Gluon technology is light years ahead of ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups, which have significant drawbacks in terms of cost and user experience.”

Earlier this year, LEVERJ partnered with Brave New Coin to ensure a full product pipeline for its fast, secure decentralized derivatives exchange. The companies are working together to introduce several derivatives products along with sub-sector specific tradable products like a DeFi index, privacy coin index, volatility indices and much more.

“Decentralized exchanges have until now lacked the sophistication, speed and security to draw big-time investors -- that all changes with LEVERJ and Gluon,” said Fran Strajnar, CEO of Brave New Coin. “We’re pleased to collaborate with LEVERJ to provide perpetual swaps and other products which will help demonstrate Gluon’s groundbreaking technology for traders.”

Since its launch in early 2020, Brave New Coin’s crypto index infrastructure has been in high demand by companies including BTSE and the Toronto Futures Options and Swaps Exchange (tFOSE). BNC provides data and index solutions for several partners including Refinitiv, Amazon Alexa, Dow Jones Factiva, NASDAQ, BTSE.com and many more. When you ask Amazon’s Alexa for the price of any cryptocurrency, her answer comes from Brave New Coin’s data engine.





About LEVERJ

Launched by Wall Street veterans, LEVERJ is a decentralized cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform created to perform like traditional financial exchanges while maintaining the critical function of instant finality. LEVERJ is completely self-custodial by design, meaning that no matter what happens to the exchange, users always control their private keys and funds. LEVERJ uses a protocol called Gluon, a mathematically rigorous solution preventing fraud, compromise, and collusion to provide all the benefits of blockchain without the limitations. Gluon is the first fully operational Ethereum Layer 2 chain, giving LEVERJ the high-transaction throughput to work just as fast as centralized exchanges.

About Brave New Coin

Brave New Coin (https://bravenewcoin.com/) (BNC) is a data and research company focused on the blockchain and cryptographic assets industry. Founded in 2014, BNC provides data, analysis and research to a global network of market participants. Brave New Coin supplies spot-pricing, index solutions, research and news both aggregate and proprietary, via partners such as Amazon Alexa, Dow Jones Factiva, NASDAQ, Refinitv, RapidAPI and dozens more. The company’s experience and expertise make us the leading provider of standard and non-standard institutional grade, highly compliant, data solutions. BNC Pro leverages all our experience and data into a user-friendly dashboard solution