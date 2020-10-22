LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Appriss Inc., a leading provider of technology, data, and analytics solutions. WHAT: Will host a webinar titled, “Stalking in the Digital Age: Responding to Victimization.” WHEN: Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. PT) WHERE: For registration and additional details, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5721744565656474891. DETAILS: In a world where people are always connected, the potential for cyberstalking and digital bullying is more prevalent than ever before. This webinar explores the misuse of digital technology as it relates to online abuse and considers appropriate responses to victimization in the digital age. Panelists include: • Karen Adams, training manager, Appriss Insights • Anthony Antuna, program manager, Colorado VINE, County Sheriffs of Colorado • Jared Beek, VINE marketing and training specialist, Appriss Insights • Claire Ponder Selib, executive director, National Organization for Victim Assistance • Myra Strand, co-founder, Strand Squared Putting technology front and center, the panel will discuss the hundreds of apps and services that offer would-be stalkers the ability to track locations, harvest text messages, and even secretly record videos. Session attendees will learn best practices for responding to digital stalking and find out what providers like Appriss, the developers of VINE, are doing to prevent technological victimization. The session will also explore helpful resources and provide actionable cyber safety tips. To register for this informative webinar, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5721744565656474891.

About Appriss® Insights



Appriss Insights is the developer of the Appriss Insights Platform, the nation’s most comprehensive source of incarceration, justice, and risk intelligence data. We are a team of technology and data science experts who provide insights and analytic solutions that support informed decisions for early response to people-driven fraud and risk. By delivering real-time notifications, context-sensitive risk assessments, and actionable insights, we enable government agencies and commercial enterprises to save lives, fight crime, prevent fraud, and manage risk. For more information, visit ApprissInsights.com.

Appriss Insights is also the creator and provider of VINE® (Victim Information and Notification Everyday), the nation’s leading victim notification network empowering millions of victims and concerned citizens with timely and reliable information regarding offender custody status. Delivering over 40 million notifications each year, VINE allows victims and survivors in 48 states and approximately 3,000 communities to proactively plan for their safety. For more information, visit VINELink.com.