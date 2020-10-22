CARGOTEC CORPORATION, Q3 2020 INTERIM REPORT, 22 OCTOBER 2020 AT 2:00 PM EEST

Cargotec’s interim report January–September 2020: Performance improved from the second quarter

Orders received, sales and comparable operating profit improved from Q2/2020 but remained below the comparison period

Cost savings and productivity improvements enhanced profitability

Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for H2/2020 to increase compared to H1/2020

Cargotec and Konecranes announced plans to merge on 1 October. The merger is subject to the obtaining of merger control approvals, among other items.

July–September 2020 in brief: Relative profitability at the comparison period’s level

Orders received decreased by 14 percent and totalled EUR 740 (858) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 1,751 (31 Dec 2019: 2,089) million at the end of the period.

Sales decreased by 14 percent and totalled EUR 777 (901) million.

Service sales decreased by 9 percent and totalled EUR 244 (269) million.

Service and software sales represented 36 (35) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 46 (58) million, representing 5.9 (6.4) percent of sales. Operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR -11 (-10) million.

Comparable operating profit decreased by 17 percent and amounted to EUR 57 (68) million, representing 7.3 (7.6) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 74 (81) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 27 (30) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.41 (0.46).

January–September 2020 in brief: Service business remained stable in an exceptional environment

Orders received decreased by 22 percent and totalled EUR 2,158 (2,752) million.

Sales decreased by 10 percent and totalled EUR 2,391 (2,669) million.

Service sales decreased by 4 percent and totalled EUR 743 (777) million.

Service and software sales represented 36 (34) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 53 (162) million, representing 2.2 (6.1) percent of sales. Operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR -87 (-28) million.

Comparable operating profit decreased by 27 percent and amounted to EUR 140 (190) million, representing 5.8 (7.1) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 101 (153) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 1 (90) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.03 (1.39).

Outlook for 2020

Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for H2/2020 to increase compared to H1/2020 (EUR 82.9 million)



Cargotec’s key figures

MEUR Q3/20 Q3/19 Change Q1-Q3/20 Q1-Q3/19 Change 2019 Orders received 740 858 -14% 2,158 2,752 -22% 3,714 Service orders received 229 262 -13% 723 803 -10% 1,079 Order book, end of period 1,751 2,251 -22% 1,751 2,251 -22% 2,089 Sales 777 901 -14% 2,391 2,669 -10% 3,683 Service sales 244 269 -9% 743 777 -4% 1,062 Software sales* 38 44 -12% 122 122 0% 168 Service and software sales, % of Cargotec's sales 36% 35% 36% 34% 33% Operating profit 45.8 57.9 -21% 52.8 162.0 -67% 180.0 Operating profit, % 5.9% 6.4% 2.2% 6.1% 4.9% Comparable operating profit 56.6 68.3 -17% 139.5 190.0 -27% 264.4 Comparable operating profit, % 7.3% 7.6% 5.8% 7.1% 7.2% Income before taxes 38.3 50.0 -23% 29.9 137.7 -78% 145.9 Cash flow from operations before financing items and taxes 74.1 80.8 -8% 100.5 153.1 -34% 361.1 Net income for the period 26.6 29.7 -11% 1.4 89.7 -98% 89.4 Earnings per share, EUR 0.41 0.46 -11% 0.03 1.39 -98% 1.39 Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 851 927 -8% 851 927 -8% 774 Gearing, % 65.8% 64.5% 65.8% 64.5% 54.2% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA** 3.8 2.8 3.8 2.8 2.5 Return on capital employed (ROCE), last 12 months, %*** 2.8% 9.0% 2.8% 9.0% 7.3% Personnel, end of period 11,758 12,742 -8% 11,758 12,742 -8% 12,587

*Software sales include the strategic business unit Navis and automation software

**Last 12 months’ EBITDA

***Cargotec has refined the treatment of the interest rate component of currency forward contracts in the calculation of return on capital employed at the end of the financial year 2019. As a result, the return on capital employed increased by 0.4 percentage points in the third quarter of 2019.

Cargotec’s CEO Mika Vehviläinen: Merger with Konecranes announced



Even in an exceptional operating environment, Cargotec's strategic direction has proved to be the right one and yet again we managed to make a reasonable result despite the pandemic situation. Visibility was still weak at the beginning of the third quarter but the recovery in the market environment that started after April eventually continued throughout the third quarter.

Our delivery capability returned back to normal during the quarter, and the same goes for our supply chain. On the other hand, the data collected from our connected equipment tells us that the activity levels of our customers have been rising closer to last year’s levels. In addition, for example Drewry's statistics on the number of containers handled in ports show that the reduction has so far proved to be less dramatic than what the forecasts predicted.

Following the strengthened confidence along the quarter, Cargotec's Board of Directors decided in August on the second instalment of the dividend to be paid in accordance to the original proposal. In mid-September, as visibility improved, we also gave a financial outlook for the third quarter.

In accordance with our guidance, orders received increased compared to the second quarter, although decreasing by 14 percent from the third quarter 2019. Demand for Kalmar's mobile equipment and Hiab's solutions recovered in particular from the decline caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Regarding larger automation orders, uncertainty and pandemic restrictions still slowed down the customer decision making, and the situation in the offshore oil and gas as well as merchant ship markets remain challenging. However, MacGregor received a significant order during the quarter to supply a mission-critical system in an offshore wind foundation installation vessel. This is the largest single vessel contract secured by MacGregor.

The recovery trend in sales from the second quarter also continued and our services business remained stable. However, sales remained below the comparison period’s level, which was also reflected in a decrease in comparable operating profit. Productivity improvements and cost savings helped our relative profitability to still remain close to the comparison period’s level and, in accordance with our guidance, the comparable operating profit increased from the second quarter. Despite volumes being lower than in the comparison period, Kalmar's and Hiab's results were satisfactory and MacGregor's comparable operating profit rose to black numbers. In terms of cost savings, our focus is shifting from temporary measures to more permanent actions.

Our focus on product development and sustainability continues. Our research and development investments as well as sales of our eco-efficiency portfolio increased in the first nine months 2020.

On 1 October, we announced the plan to combine Cargotec and Konecranes through a merger. The merger is subject to the obtaining of merger control approvals, among other items. More information about the merger is available from the web address www.sustainablematerialflow.com.

Reporting segments’ key figures



Orders received

MEUR Q3/20 Q3/19 Change Q1-Q3/20 Q1-Q3/19 Change 2019 Kalmar 328 396 -17% 955 1,329 -28% 1,776 Hiab 274 307 -11% 793 988 -20% 1,310 MacGregor 139 156 -11% 410 437 -6% 630 Internal orders -1 0 -1 -1 -1 Total 740 858 -14% 2,158 2,752 -22% 3,714

Order book

MEUR 30 Sep 2020 31 Dec 2019 Change Kalmar 834 1,049 -21% Hiab 386 406 -5% MacGregor 532 633 -16% Internal orders -1 0 Total 1,751 2,089 -16%

Sales

MEUR Q3/20 Q3/19 Change Q1-Q3/20 Q1-Q3/19 Change 2019 Kalmar 364 424 -14% 1,119 1,252 -11% 1,723 Hiab 254 307 -17% 799 982 -19% 1,350 MacGregor 158 170 -7% 474 436 9% 611 Internal sales 0 0 -1 0 -1 Total 777 901 -14% 2,391 2,669 -10% 3,683

Operating profit

MEUR Q3/20 Q3/19 Change Q1-Q3/20 Q1-Q3/19 Change 2019 Kalmar 31.4 47.5 -34% 42.4 113.3 -63% 154.4 Hiab 25.9 30.3 -14% 72.3 111.0 -35% 159.3 MacGregor -0.7 -9.8 93% -35.6 -23.4 -52% -83.3 Corporate administration and support functions -10.9 -10.1 -8% -26.4 -38.9 32% -50.4 Total 45.8 57.9 -21% 52.8 162.0 -67% 180.0

Comparable operating profit

MEUR Q3/20 Q3/19 Change Q1-Q3/20 Q1-Q3/19 Change 2019 Kalmar 32.3 47.8 -32% 88.2 117.8 -25% 161.8 Hiab 30.9 34.1 -9% 85.4 118.4 -28% 170.2 MacGregor 1.6 -5.8 > 100% -7.3 -15.6 53% -28.2 Corporate administration and support functions -8.2 -7.7 -6% -26.7 -30.5 12% -39.5 Total 56.6 68.3 -17% 139.5 190.0 -27% 264.4

