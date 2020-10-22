CARGOTEC CORPORATION, Q3 2020 INTERIM REPORT, 22 OCTOBER 2020 AT 2:00 PM EEST
Cargotec’s interim report January–September 2020: Performance improved from the second quarter
July–September 2020 in brief: Relative profitability at the comparison period’s level
January–September 2020 in brief: Service business remained stable in an exceptional environment
Outlook for 2020
Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for H2/2020 to increase compared to H1/2020 (EUR 82.9 million)
Cargotec’s key figures
|MEUR
|Q3/20
|Q3/19
|Change
|Q1-Q3/20
|Q1-Q3/19
|Change
|2019
|Orders received
|740
|858
|-14%
|2,158
|2,752
|-22%
|3,714
|Service orders received
|229
|262
|-13%
|723
|803
|-10%
|1,079
|Order book, end of period
|1,751
|2,251
|-22%
|1,751
|2,251
|-22%
|2,089
|Sales
|777
|901
|-14%
|2,391
|2,669
|-10%
|3,683
|Service sales
|244
|269
|-9%
|743
|777
|-4%
|1,062
|Software sales*
|38
|44
|-12%
|122
|122
|0%
|168
|Service and software sales, % of Cargotec's sales
|36%
|35%
|36%
|34%
|33%
|Operating profit
|45.8
|57.9
|-21%
|52.8
|162.0
|-67%
|180.0
|Operating profit, %
|5.9%
|6.4%
|2.2%
|6.1%
|4.9%
|Comparable operating profit
|56.6
|68.3
|-17%
|139.5
|190.0
|-27%
|264.4
|Comparable operating profit, %
|7.3%
|7.6%
|5.8%
|7.1%
|7.2%
|Income before taxes
|38.3
|50.0
|-23%
|29.9
|137.7
|-78%
|145.9
|Cash flow from operations before financing items and taxes
|74.1
|80.8
|-8%
|100.5
|153.1
|-34%
|361.1
|Net income for the period
|26.6
|29.7
|-11%
|1.4
|89.7
|-98%
|89.4
|Earnings per share, EUR
|0.41
|0.46
|-11%
|0.03
|1.39
|-98%
|1.39
|Interest-bearing net debt, end of period
|851
|927
|-8%
|851
|927
|-8%
|774
|Gearing, %
|65.8%
|64.5%
|65.8%
|64.5%
|54.2%
|Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA**
|3.8
|2.8
|3.8
|2.8
|2.5
|Return on capital employed (ROCE), last 12 months, %***
|2.8%
|9.0%
|2.8%
|9.0%
|7.3%
|Personnel, end of period
|11,758
|12,742
|-8%
|11,758
|12,742
|-8%
|12,587
*Software sales include the strategic business unit Navis and automation software
**Last 12 months’ EBITDA
***Cargotec has refined the treatment of the interest rate component of currency forward contracts in the calculation of return on capital employed at the end of the financial year 2019. As a result, the return on capital employed increased by 0.4 percentage points in the third quarter of 2019.
Cargotec’s CEO Mika Vehviläinen: Merger with Konecranes announced
Even in an exceptional operating environment, Cargotec's strategic direction has proved to be the right one and yet again we managed to make a reasonable result despite the pandemic situation. Visibility was still weak at the beginning of the third quarter but the recovery in the market environment that started after April eventually continued throughout the third quarter.
Our delivery capability returned back to normal during the quarter, and the same goes for our supply chain. On the other hand, the data collected from our connected equipment tells us that the activity levels of our customers have been rising closer to last year’s levels. In addition, for example Drewry's statistics on the number of containers handled in ports show that the reduction has so far proved to be less dramatic than what the forecasts predicted.
Following the strengthened confidence along the quarter, Cargotec's Board of Directors decided in August on the second instalment of the dividend to be paid in accordance to the original proposal. In mid-September, as visibility improved, we also gave a financial outlook for the third quarter.
In accordance with our guidance, orders received increased compared to the second quarter, although decreasing by 14 percent from the third quarter 2019. Demand for Kalmar's mobile equipment and Hiab's solutions recovered in particular from the decline caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Regarding larger automation orders, uncertainty and pandemic restrictions still slowed down the customer decision making, and the situation in the offshore oil and gas as well as merchant ship markets remain challenging. However, MacGregor received a significant order during the quarter to supply a mission-critical system in an offshore wind foundation installation vessel. This is the largest single vessel contract secured by MacGregor.
The recovery trend in sales from the second quarter also continued and our services business remained stable. However, sales remained below the comparison period’s level, which was also reflected in a decrease in comparable operating profit. Productivity improvements and cost savings helped our relative profitability to still remain close to the comparison period’s level and, in accordance with our guidance, the comparable operating profit increased from the second quarter. Despite volumes being lower than in the comparison period, Kalmar's and Hiab's results were satisfactory and MacGregor's comparable operating profit rose to black numbers. In terms of cost savings, our focus is shifting from temporary measures to more permanent actions.
Our focus on product development and sustainability continues. Our research and development investments as well as sales of our eco-efficiency portfolio increased in the first nine months 2020.
On 1 October, we announced the plan to combine Cargotec and Konecranes through a merger. The merger is subject to the obtaining of merger control approvals, among other items. More information about the merger is available from the web address www.sustainablematerialflow.com.
Reporting segments’ key figures
Orders received
|MEUR
|Q3/20
|Q3/19
|Change
|Q1-Q3/20
|Q1-Q3/19
|Change
|2019
|Kalmar
|328
|396
|-17%
|955
|1,329
|-28%
|1,776
|Hiab
|274
|307
|-11%
|793
|988
|-20%
|1,310
|MacGregor
|139
|156
|-11%
|410
|437
|-6%
|630
|Internal orders
|-1
|0
|-1
|-1
|-1
|Total
|740
|858
|-14%
|2,158
|2,752
|-22%
|3,714
Order book
|MEUR
|30 Sep 2020
|31 Dec 2019
|Change
|Kalmar
|834
|1,049
|-21%
|Hiab
|386
|406
|-5%
|MacGregor
|532
|633
|-16%
|Internal orders
|-1
|0
|Total
|1,751
|2,089
|-16%
Sales
|MEUR
|Q3/20
|Q3/19
|Change
|Q1-Q3/20
|Q1-Q3/19
|Change
|2019
|Kalmar
|364
|424
|-14%
|1,119
|1,252
|-11%
|1,723
|Hiab
|254
|307
|-17%
|799
|982
|-19%
|1,350
|MacGregor
|158
|170
|-7%
|474
|436
|9%
|611
|Internal sales
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|-1
|Total
|777
|901
|-14%
|2,391
|2,669
|-10%
|3,683
Operating profit
|MEUR
|Q3/20
|Q3/19
|Change
|Q1-Q3/20
|Q1-Q3/19
|Change
|2019
|Kalmar
|31.4
|47.5
|-34%
|42.4
|113.3
|-63%
|154.4
|Hiab
|25.9
|30.3
|-14%
|72.3
|111.0
|-35%
|159.3
|MacGregor
|-0.7
|-9.8
|93%
|-35.6
|-23.4
|-52%
|-83.3
|Corporate administration and support functions
|-10.9
|-10.1
|-8%
|-26.4
|-38.9
|32%
|-50.4
|Total
|45.8
|57.9
|-21%
|52.8
|162.0
|-67%
|180.0
Comparable operating profit
|MEUR
|Q3/20
|Q3/19
|Change
|Q1-Q3/20
|Q1-Q3/19
|Change
|2019
|Kalmar
|32.3
|47.8
|-32%
|88.2
|117.8
|-25%
|161.8
|Hiab
|30.9
|34.1
|-9%
|85.4
|118.4
|-28%
|170.2
|MacGregor
|1.6
|-5.8
|> 100%
|-7.3
|-15.6
|53%
|-28.2
|Corporate administration and support functions
|-8.2
|-7.7
|-6%
|-26.7
|-30.5
|12%
|-39.5
|Total
|56.6
|68.3
|-17%
|139.5
|190.0
|-27%
|264.4
Telephone conference for analysts, investors and media
A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 2:30 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 2:30 p.m. EEST.
The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed by registering here. The registration opens 15 minutes prior to the event. The event conferencing system will call the participant on the phone number provided and place the participant into the event.
The telephone conference can also be accessed without advance registration with code 933290 by calling to one of the following numbers:
FI +358 (0) 9 7479 0360
DE +49 (0) 69 2222 13426
SE +46 (0) 8 5033 6573
UK +44 (0) 330 336 9104
US +1 646-828-8199
The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2020-q3. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.
Note that by dialling in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084
THE MERGER AND THE MERGER CONSIDERATION SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION OF, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT.
Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.
