OLNEY, Md., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported record net income of $44.6 million ($0.94 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2020. The current quarter’s result compares to net income of $29.4 million ($0.82 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2019 and a loss of $14.3 million ($0.31 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2020.

Operating earnings for the current quarter, which excludes the impact of merger and acquisition expense, the provision for credit losses and the effects from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP” or “PPP program”), each on an after-tax basis, were $45.9 million ($0.97 per diluted common share), compared to $30.8 million ($0.86 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $42.0 million ($0.88 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The current quarter’s results included $1.3 million for merger and acquisition expense related to the second quarter acquisition of Revere Bank (“Revere”) as compared to $22.5 million for the linked quarter.   The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was $7.0 million as compared to $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the provision for credit losses compared to the prior quarter is a result of the stability of the economic forecast compared to the prior quarter and resiliency of the loan portfolio’s credit quality.

“The record net income and earnings per share that we delivered clearly reflect the value of our Revere Bank acquisition, though we have yet to realize the full potential of the transaction,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team seamlessly completed the systems integration of Revere Bank in the third quarter, notwithstanding the challenging work environment necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the former Revere clients now have access to all Sandy Spring Bank services and locations. We remain focused on strengthening our client relationships and working closely with borrowers to see them through these extraordinary times.”

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Total assets at September 30, 2020, grew 50% to $12.7 billion compared to September 30, 2019 primarily as a result of the Revere acquisition and participation in the PPP. Loans and deposits grew by 57% and 53%, respectively.   On the date of acquisition, Revere’s loans and deposits were $2.5 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. The Company originated $1.1 billion in commercial business loans through the PPP.

  • The net interest margin was 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.51% for the same quarter of 2019, and 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.18%, compared to 3.47% for third quarter of 2019, and 3.19% for the second quarter of 2020.

  • The provision for credit losses was $7.0 million for the current quarter. The lower provision for the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter’s provision of $58.7 million was the result of the stabilization in economic projections compared to the prior quarter and resiliency of the loan portfolio’s credit quality.

  • Non-interest income increased from the prior year quarter by 58% to $29.4 million, as a result of a 220% increase in income from mortgage banking activities and growth of 42% in wealth management income as a result of the acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson (“RPJ”) in the first quarter of the year.

  • Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $16.0 million or 36% compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by the impact of the acquisition of Revere and RPJ, which increased compensation costs, facilities and operational costs and merger and acquisition expenses.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 1.38% and return on average on tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 18.16%. This compares to 1.39% and 15.13% for ROA and ROTCE, respectively, for the prior year. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 45.27% compared to 50.95% for the third quarter of 2019.

Response to COVID-19

The Company continues to focus on protecting the health and well-being of its employees and clients and assisting clients who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A substantial majority of non-branch employees continue to work remotely and clients are served at branches primarily through drive-thru facilities and limited lobby access. Area jurisdictions continue to monitor and modify their respective pandemic guidelines on a periodic basis. Currently, the Company is maintaining its first phase of its return to work plan.

The Company’s participation in the Small Business Administration’s PPP has resulted in the approval of over 5,400 loans for a total of $1.1 billion in loans to businesses to assist them in maintaining their payroll of an estimated 112,000 employees and cover applicable overhead.   The Company is developing a digital PPP forgiveness application that will be submitted to the SBA. The Company anticipates launching the forgiveness application in its PPP client portal in the coming weeks.

The Company has provided for deferment of certain loan payments up to 90 days to provide relief to our qualified commercial, mortgage and consumer loan customers.   From March through October 12, 2020, the Company granted payment modifications/deferrals on over 2,500 loans with an aggregate balance of $2.0 billion, of which 481 loans with an aggregate balance of $502 million remain in deferral status.

For additional information about the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, segments of the Company’s loan portfolio exposed to industries adversely impacted by the pandemic, and our response to clients who sought loan payment deferral, we have provided supplemental materials available at the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew to $12.7 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $8.4 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisition of Revere during the second quarter of the current year. In addition, the Company’s participation in the PPP program had a further positive impact on the year-over-year asset growth. During this period, total loans grew by 57% to $10.3 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $6.6 billion at September 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, total loans grew 41% to $9.3 billion at September 30, 2020 as compared to the prior year quarter. Commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, grew 55% or $2.6 billion while the remainder of the loan portfolio grew 2%. The majority of the commercial loan growth was driven by the acquisition of Revere. Consumer loans grew 9% due to the Revere acquisition. Deposit growth was 53% from September 30, 2019 through September 30, 2020, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 66% and interest-bearing deposits grew 47%. This growth was driven primarily by the Revere acquisition.   During the current quarter, excess liquidity was used to reduce borrowings under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) program by approximately $580 million.

At September 30, 2020, tangible common equity increased to $1.0 billion or 8.17% of tangible assets compared to $787.3 million or 9.74% at September 30, 2019, as a result of the equity issuance in the Revere acquisition. The year-over-year change in tangible common equity also reflects the effects of the repurchase of $50 million of common stock and the increase in intangible assets and goodwill associated with the two acquisitions during the past twelve months. At September 30, 2020, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.02%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.45%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.45% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.65%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.72% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.61% at September 30, 2019, and decreased from 0.77% at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, non-performing loans totaled $74.7 million, compared to $40.1 million at September 30, 2019, and $79.9 million at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. The year-over-year growth in non-performing loans was driven by three major components: loans placed in non-accrual status, acquired Revere non-accrual loans, and loans previously accounted for as purchased credit impaired loans that have been designated as non-accrual loans as a result of the Company’s adoption of the accounting standard for expected credit losses at the beginning of the year. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $0.9 million compared to $6.0 million for the prior year quarter and $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, which included $11.3 million in Revere non-accrual loans as of the acquisition date.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million and net recoveries of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was $170.3 million or 1.65% of outstanding loans and 228% of non-performing loans, compared to $163.5 million or 1.58% of outstanding loans and 205% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2020. The modest increase in the allowance from the linked quarter resulted from the combination of the impact of the updated projected future economic metrics and qualitative assessment of the loan portfolio.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased 46% compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere. The PPP program and its associated funding contributed a net of $6.6 million to net interest income for the quarter. The net interest margin declined to 3.24% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the net $1.9 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin would have been 3.18%.

The provision for credit losses was $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the current quarter’s provision for credit losses, compared to the prior quarter, is a result of the stability of economic forecast compared to the prior quarter and resiliency of the loan portfolio’s credit quality. The provision for credit losses during the second quarter was primarily the result of deterioration in forecasted economic conditions ($33.8 million) and the initial allowance required on Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans ($17.5 million).

Non-interest income increased $10.8 million or 58% during the current quarter compared the same quarter of the prior year. During this period, income from mortgage banking activities increased $9.7 million as a result of a high level of refinancing activity and wealth management income increased $2.3 million as a result of the first quarter acquisition of RPJ. This growth more than compensated for the $1.4 million of the combined declines in service fee and other non-interest income as compared to the prior year quarter.

Non-interest expense grew 36% or $16.0 million from the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of merger and acquisition expense, non-interest expense grew 34% year-over-year, primarily as a result of the operational cost of the Revere and RPJ acquisitions, increased compensation expense related to staffing increases, incentive compensation and annual merit increases, in addition to an increase in FDIC insurance and the amortization of intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 45.27% for the current quarter as compared to 50.95% for the third quarter of 2019 and 43.85% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the efficiency ratio (reflecting an increase in efficiency) from the third quarter of last year to the current year was the result of the $41.0 million growth in non-GAAP revenue outpacing the $13.6 million growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Year to Date Results

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 32% or $63.6 million compared to the same period of 2019. This increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere in the second quarter of the current year. Additionally, the income generated by the PPP program, net of its associated funding, contributed a net of $12.1 million to the growth in net interest income year-over-year.   The net interest margin declined to 3.33% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 3.55% for the same period of the prior year. Excluding the net $10.5 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin would have been 3.21%. Included in the current period net interest income is a benefit realized from the accelerated amortization of the $5.8 million purchase premium on acquired FHLB advances as a result of the prepayment of those borrowings.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $90.2 million as compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2019. The provision for credit losses under the CECL standard reflects the combined results of the impact of the deteriorated economic forecasts during the year ($59.3 million) and the initial allowance on acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans ($17.5 million). The change in the portfolio mix and various qualitative adjustments resulted in the remainder of provision growth for the period.

Non-interest income rose to $70.5 million or 35% above prior year levels. Income from mortgage banking activities increased $15.0 million as a result of the high levels of refinancing activity, and wealth management income increased $6.1 million as a result of the first quarter acquisition of RPJ. These increases more than offset declines in deposit service fees, the reduction in BOLI income, due to the absence of mortality income that occurred in 2019, and lower other non-interest income.  

Non-interest expense increased 46% or $61.1 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to the first nine months of 2019. Merger and acquisition expense accounted for $24.8 million of the growth of non-interest expense. The non-interest expense growth also included $5.9 million in prepayment penalties resulting from the liquidation of acquired FHLB borrowings. Excluding the impact of these items results in a year-over-year growth rate of 23%. This growth rate was driven by operational and compensation cost associated with the Revere and RPJ acquisitions, increased incentive expense related to the significant level of mortgage loan originations, intangible amortization and annual employee merit increases.  

The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 18.7%, compared to 24.0% for the same period in 2019. This decrease was the result of the recent changes to tax laws that expanded the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change to the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for the current year.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year-to-date was 47.10% compared to 51.36% for the prior year period. The improvement in the current year’s efficiency ratio compared to the prior year was the result of the growth in non-GAAP revenue, which outpaced the growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Operating earnings - and the related measures of operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets and operating return on average tangible common equity - reflect net income exclusive of the provision for credit losses, merger and acquisition expense and the income and expense associated with the PPP program, in each case net of tax.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries            
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED            
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, % September 30, %
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change
Results of Operations:            
Net interest income $ 97,484 $66,790 46% $ 263,332 $199,725 32%
Provision for credit losses  7,003  1,524 n.m   90,158  3,029 n.m 
Non-interest income  29,390  18,573 58   70,482  52,098 35 
Non-interest expense  60,937  44,925 36   194,121  133,004 46 
Income before income taxes  58,934  38,914 51   49,535  115,790 (57)
Net income  44,642  29,383 52   40,291  87,976 (54)
             
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 44,268 $29,196 52  $ 39,974 $87,407 (54)
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1) $ 67,200 $40,802 65  $ 164,864 $119,183 38 
             
Return on average assets  1.38% 1.39%   0.47% 1.42% 
Return on average common equity  12.67% 10.38%   4.12% 10.71% 
Return on average tangible common equity  18.16% 15.13%   5.93% 15.66% 
Net interest margin  3.24% 3.51%   3.33% 3.55% 
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)  48.03% 52.63%   58.15% 52.82% 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)  45.27% 50.95%   47.10% 51.36% 
             
Per share data:            
Basic net income per common share $ 0.94 $0.82 15% $ 0.93 $2.46 (62)%
Diluted net income per common share $ 0.94 $0.82 15  $ 0.93 $2.45 (62)
Weighted average diluted common shares  47,175,071  35,671,721 32   43,070,672  35,642,556 21 
Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $0.30 -  $ 0.90 $0.88 2 
Book value per common share  30.30  32.00 (5)  30.30  32.00 (5)
Tangible book value per common share (1)  21.32  22.10 (4)  21.32  22.10 (4)
Outstanding common shares  47,025,779  35,625,822 32   47,025,779  35,625,822 32 
             
Financial Condition at period-end:            
Investment securities $ 1,425,733 $946,210 51% $ 1,425,733 $946,210 51%
Loans  10,333,935  6,596,548 57   10,333,935  6,596,548 57 
Interest-earning assets  11,965,915  7,742,138 55   11,965,915  7,742,138 55 
Assets  12,678,131  8,437,538 50   12,678,131  8,437,538 50 
Deposits  9,964,969  6,493,899 53   9,964,969  6,493,899 53 
Interest-bearing liabilities  7,643,381  5,093,265 50   7,643,381  5,093,265 50 
Stockholders' equity  1,424,749  1,140,041 25   1,424,749  1,140,041 25 
             
Capital ratios:            
Tier 1 leverage (3)  8.65% 9.96%   8.65% 9.96% 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  10.45% 11.37%   10.45% 11.37% 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  10.45% 11.52%   10.45% 11.52% 
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  14.02% 12.70%   14.02% 12.70% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)  8.17% 9.74%   8.17% 9.74% 
Average equity to average assets  10.92% 13.42%   11.39% 13.22% 
             
Credit quality ratios:            
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.65% 0.83%   1.65% 0.83% 
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.72% 0.61%   0.72% 0.61% 
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.60% 0.49%   0.60% 0.49% 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  228.03% 137.05%   228.03% 137.05% 
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)  0.01% 0.03%   0.01% 0.03% 
             
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure.            
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2020            
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.          
             


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED        
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2020   2019   2020   2019 
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:        
Net income $ 44,642  $29,383  $ 40,291  $87,976 
Plus non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger and acquisition expense  1,263   364   25,171   364 
Income taxes  14,292   9,531   9,244   27,814 
Provision for credit losses  7,003   1,524   90,158   3,029 
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 67,200  $40,802  $ 164,864  $119,183 
         
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis:        
Non-interest expense $ 60,937  $44,925  $ 194,121  $133,004 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 126,874  $85,363  $ 333,814  $251,823 
         
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis  48.03%  52.63%  58.15%  52.82%
         
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis:        
Non-interest expense $ 60,937  $44,925  $ 194,121  $133,004 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets  1,968   491   4,566   1,465 
Loss on FHLB Redemption  -   -   5,928   - 
Merger and acquisition expense  1,263   364   25,171   364 
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 57,706  $44,070  $ 158,456  $131,175 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 126,874  $85,363  $ 333,814  $251,823 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income  643   1,147   3,076   3,597 
Less non-GAAP adjustment:        
Securities gains  51   15   432   20 
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 127,466  $86,495  $ 336,458  $255,400 
         
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis  45.27%  50.95%  47.10%  51.36%
         
Tangible common equity ratio:        
Total stockholders' equity $ 1,424,749  $1,140,041  $ 1,424,749  $1,140,041 
Accumulated other comprehensive (income)/ loss  (17,493)  2,708   (17,493)  2,708 
Goodwill  (370,549)  (347,149)  (370,549)  (347,149)
Other intangible assets, net  (34,175)  (8,322)  (34,175)  (8,322)
Tangible common equity $ 1,002,532  $787,278  $ 1,002,532  $787,278 
         
Total assets $ 12,678,131  $8,437,538  $ 12,678,131  $8,437,538 
Goodwill  (370,549)  (347,149)  (370,549)  (347,149)
Other intangible assets, net  (34,175)  (8,322)  (34,175)  (8,322)
Tangible assets $ 12,273,407  $8,082,067  $ 12,273,407  $8,082,067 
         
Tangible common equity ratio  8.17%  9.74%  8.17%  9.74%
         
Outstanding common shares  47,025,779   35,625,822   47,025,779   35,625,822 
Tangible book value per common share $ 21.32  $22.10  $ 21.32  $22.10 
         


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)        
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS        
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2020   2019   2020   2019 
Operating earnings (non-GAAP):        
Net income $ 44,642  $29,383  $ 40,291  $87,976 
Plus non-GAAP adjustments:        
Provision for credit losses - net of tax  5,140   1,133   67,132   2,255 
Merger and acquisition expense - net of tax  919   271   18,742   271 
PPPLF funding expense - net of tax  339   -   707   - 
Less non-GAAP adjustment:        
PPP interest income and net deferred fee - net of tax  5,226   -   9,709   - 
Operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 45,814  $30,787  $ 117,163  $90,503 
         
Operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP):        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)  47,175,071   35,671,721   43,070,672   35,642,556 
         
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 0.94  $0.82  $ 0.93  $2.45 
Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.97  $0.86  $ 2.72  $2.54 
         
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP):        
Average assets (GAAP) $ 12,835,893  $8,370,789  $ 11,483,477  $8,307,929 
Average PPP loans  1,058,792   -   592,500   - 
Adjusted average assets (non-GAAP) $ 11,777,101  $8,370,789  $ 10,890,977  $8,307,929 
         
Return on average assets (GAAP)  1.38%  1.39%  0.47%  1.42%
Operating return on adjusted average assets (non-GAAP)  1.55%  1.46%  1.44%  1.46%
         
Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)       
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,401,746  $1,123,185  $ 1,307,791  $1,098,700 
Average accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss)  17,726   (2,837)  9,623   (8,438)
Average goodwill  370,548   347,149   363,906   347,149 
Average other intangible assets, net  35,470   8,629   26,572   9,118 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 978,002  $770,244  $ 907,690  $750,871 
         
Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP)  18.16%  15.13%  5.93%  15.66%
Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  18.64%  15.86%  17.24%  16.11%
         


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED      
       
  September 30,December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2020   2019   2019 
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 107,364  $82,469  $89,377 
Federal funds sold  390   208   253 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  117,129   63,426   120,306 
Cash and cash equivalents  224,883   146,103   209,936 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  88,728   53,701   78,821 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  1,357,205   1,073,333   894,272 
Other equity securities  68,528   51,803   51,938 
Total loans  10,333,935   6,705,232   6,596,548 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (170,314)  (56,132)  (54,992)
Net loans  10,163,621   6,649,100   6,541,556 
Premises and equipment, net  58,738   58,615   59,487 
Other real estate owned  1,389   1,482   1,482 
Accrued interest receivable  48,176   23,282   23,438 
Goodwill  370,549   347,149   347,149 
Other intangible assets, net  34,175   7,841   8,322 
Other assets  262,139   216,593   221,137 
Total assets $ 12,678,131  $8,629,002  $8,437,538 
       
Liabilities      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,458,804  $1,892,052  $2,081,435 
Interest-bearing deposits  6,506,165   4,548,267   4,412,464 
Total deposits  9,964,969   6,440,319   6,493,899 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  462,706   213,605   126,008 
Advances from FHLB  444,210   513,777   517,477 
Subordinated debentures  230,300   209,406   37,316 
Total borrowings  1,137,216   936,788   680,801 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  151,197   118,921   122,797 
Total liabilities  11,253,382   7,496,028   7,297,497 
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 47,025,779, 34,970,370 and 35,625,822 at September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively  47,026   34,970   35,626 
Additional paid in capital  845,399   586,622   609,103 
Retained earnings  514,831   515,714   498,020 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss)  17,493   (4,332)  (2,708)
Total stockholders' equity  1,424,749   1,132,974   1,140,041 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,678,131  $8,629,002  $8,437,538 
       


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED      
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019  2020 2019
Interest Income:        
Interest and fees on loans $ 106,560 $79,167  $ 288,721 $239,028
Interest on loans held for sale  398  572   1,094  1,145
Interest on deposits with banks  84  783   419  1,405
Interest and dividends on investment securities:        
Taxable for federal income taxes  4,488  5,221   17,270  16,302
Exempt from federal income taxes  1,454  1,337   4,264  4,591
Interest on federal funds sold  -  2   1  8
Total interest income  112,984  87,082   311,769  262,479
Interest Expense:        
Interest on deposits  9,439  16,332   35,241  46,958
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  551  257   1,731  945
Interest on advances from FHLB  2,841  3,222   3,863  13,389
Interest on subordinated debt  2,669  481   7,602  1,462
Total interest expense  15,500  20,292   48,437  62,754
Net interest income  97,484  66,790   263,332  199,725
Provision for credit losses  7,003  1,524   90,158  3,029
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  90,481  65,266   173,174  196,696
Non-interest Income:        
Investment securities gains  51  15   432  20
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,673  2,516   5,149  7,265
Mortgage banking activities  14,108  4,408   25,567  10,541
Wealth management income  7,785  5,493   22,355  16,268
Insurance agency commissions  2,122  2,116   5,439  5,281
Income from bank owned life insurance  708  662   2,162  2,505
Bank card fees  1,525  1,462   4,102  4,181
Other income  1,418  1,901   5,276  6,037
Total non-interest income  29,390  18,573   70,482  52,098
Non-interest Expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  36,041  26,234   98,391  77,699
Occupancy expense of premises  5,575  4,816   16,147  14,807
Equipment expenses  3,133  2,641   9,103  7,929
Marketing  1,305  1,541   3,223  3,371
Outside data services  2,614  1,973   6,365  5,713
FDIC insurance  1,340  (83)  3,200  2,137
Amortization of intangible assets  1,968  491   4,566  1,465
Merger and acquisition expense  1,263  364   25,171  364
Professional fees and services  1,800  1,546   5,466  4,425
Other expenses  5,898  5,402   22,489  15,094
Total non-interest expense  60,937  44,925   194,121  133,004
Income before income taxes  58,934  38,914   49,535  115,790
Income tax expense  14,292  9,531   9,244  27,814
Net income $ 44,642 $29,383  $ 40,291 $87,976
         
Net Income Per Share Amounts:        
Basic net income per common share $ 0.94 $0.82  $ 0.93 $2.46
Diluted net income per common share $ 0.94 $0.82  $ 0.93 $2.45
Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $0.30  $ 0.90 $0.88
         


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries               
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED           
                
  2020  2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1  Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the Quarter:               
Tax-equivalent interest income $ 113,627  $116,252  $84,966   $86,539  $88,229  $88,423  $89,424 
Interest expense  15,500   13,413   19,524    19,807   20,292   21,029   21,433 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  98,127   102,839   65,442    66,732   67,937   67,394   67,991 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  643   1,325   1,108    1,149   1,147   1,209   1,241 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  7,003   58,686   24,469    1,655   1,524   1,633   (128)
Non-interest income  29,390   22,924   18,168    19,224   18,573   16,556   16,969 
Non-interest expense  60,937   85,438   47,746    46,081   44,925   43,887   44,192 
Income/ (loss) before income taxes  58,934   (19,686)  10,287    37,071   38,914   37,221   39,655 
Income tax expense/ (benefit)  14,292   (5,348)  300    8,614   9,531   8,945   9,338 
Net income/ (loss) $ 44,642  $(14,338) $9,987   $28,457  $29,383  $28,276  $30,317 
Financial Performance:               
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 67,200  $61,454  $36,210   $39,674  $40,802  $38,854  $39,527 
Return on average assets  1.38%  (0.45)%  0.46%   1.32%  1.39%  1.37%  1.49%
Return on average common equity  12.67%  (4.15)%  3.55%   9.93%  10.38%  10.32%  11.46%
Return on average tangible common equity  18.16%  (5.80)%  5.36%   14.39%  15.13%  15.10%  16.82%
Net interest margin  3.24%  3.47%  3.29%   3.38%  3.51%  3.54%  3.60%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)  48.03%  68.66%  57.87%   54.34%  52.63%  53.04%  52.79%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)  45.27%  43.85%  54.76%   51.98%  50.95%  51.71%  51.44%
Per Share Data:               
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 44,268  $(14,458) $9,919   $28,274  $29,196  $28,065  $30,120 
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $ 0.94  $(0.31) $0.29   $0.80  $0.82  $0.79  $0.85 
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $ 0.94  $(0.31) $0.28   $0.80  $0.82  $0.79  $0.85 
Weighted average diluted common shares  47,175,071   46,988,351   34,743,623    35,543,254   35,671,721   35,634,924   35,618,346 
Dividends declared per share $ 0.30  $0.30  $0.30   $0.30  $0.30  $0.30  $0.28 
Non-interest Income:               
Securities gains $ 51  $212  $169   $57  $15  $5  $- 
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,673   1,223   2,253    2,427   2,516   2,442   2,307 
Mortgage banking activities  14,108   8,426   3,033    4,170   4,408   3,270   2,863 
Wealth management income  7,785   7,604   6,966    6,401   5,493   5,539   5,236 
Insurance agency commissions  2,122   1,188   2,129    1,331   2,116   1,265   1,900 
Income from bank owned life insurance  708   809   645    660   662   654   1,189 
Bank card fees  1,525   1,257   1,320    1,435   1,462   1,467   1,252 
Other income  1,418   2,205   1,653    2,743   1,901   1,914   2,222 
Total Non-interest Income $ 29,390  $22,924  $18,168   $19,224  $18,573  $16,556  $16,969 
Non-interest Expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits $ 36,041  $34,297  $28,053   $26,251  $26,234  $25,489  $25,976 
Occupancy expense of premises  5,575   5,991   4,581    4,663   4,816   4,760   5,231 
Equipment expenses  3,133   3,219   2,751    2,791   2,641   2,712   2,576 
Marketing  1,305   729   1,189    1,085   1,541   887   943 
Outside data services  2,614   2,169   1,582    1,854   1,973   1,962   1,778 
FDIC insurance  1,340   1,378   482    123   (83)  1,084   1,136 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,968   1,998   600    481   491   483   491 
Merger and acquisition expense  1,263   22,454   1,454    948   364   -   - 
Professional fees and services  1,800   1,840   1,826    2,553   1,546   1,634   1,245 
Other expenses  5,898   11,363   5,228    5,332   5,402   4,876   4,816 
Total Non-interest Expense $ 60,937  $85,438  $47,746   $46,081  $44,925  $43,887  $44,192 
                
(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
     


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries              
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED          
               
  2020 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance Sheets at Quarter End:              
Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,588,702  $3,581,778  $2,241,240  $2,169,156  $2,036,021  $1,994,027  $1,962,879 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,652,208   1,601,803   1,305,682   1,288,677   1,278,505   1,224,986   1,216,713 
Commercial AD&C loans  994,800   997,423   643,114   684,010   678,906   658,709   688,939 
Commercial business loans  2,227,246   2,222,810   813,525   801,019   772,619   772,158   769,660 
Residential mortgage loans  1,173,857   1,211,745   1,116,512   1,149,327   1,199,275   1,241,081   1,249,968 
Residential construction loans  175,123   169,050   149,573   146,279   150,692   171,106   176,388 
Consumer loans  521,999   558,434   453,346   466,764   480,530   489,176   505,443 
Total loans  10,333,935   10,343,043   6,722,992   6,705,232   6,596,548   6,551,243   6,569,990 
Allowance for credit losses  (170,314)  (163,481)  (85,800)  (56,132)  (54,992)  (54,024)  (53,089)
Loans held for sale  88,728   68,765   67,114   53,701   78,821   50,511   24,998 
Investment securities  1,425,733   1,424,652   1,250,560   1,125,136   946,210   955,715   987,299 
Interest-earning assets  11,965,915   12,447,146   8,222,589   7,947,703   7,742,138   7,713,364   7,648,654 
Total assets  12,678,131   13,290,447   8,929,602   8,629,002   8,437,538   8,398,519   8,327,900 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,458,804   3,434,038   1,939,937   1,892,052   2,081,435   2,023,614   1,813,708 
Total deposits  9,964,969   10,076,834   6,593,874   6,440,319   6,493,899   6,389,749   6,224,523 
Customer repurchase agreements  142,287   143,579   125,305   138,605   126,008   150,604   122,626 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,643,381   8,313,546   5,732,349   5,485,055   5,093,265   5,136,860   5,297,108 
Total stockholders' equity  1,424,749   1,390,093   1,116,334   1,132,974   1,140,041   1,119,445   1,095,848 
Quarterly Average Balance Sheets:              
Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,582,751  $3,448,882  $2,202,461  $2,092,478  $1,982,979  $1,960,919  $1,964,699 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,628,474   1,681,674   1,285,257   1,274,782   1,258,000   1,215,632   1,207,799 
Commercial AD&C loans  977,607   969,251   659,494   695,817   651,905   686,282   676,205 
Commercial business loans  2,207,388   1,899,264   819,133   765,159   786,150   756,594   780,318 
Residential mortgage loans  1,189,452   1,208,566   1,139,786   1,169,623   1,215,132   1,244,086   1,230,319 
Residential construction loans  173,280   162,978   145,266   149,690   162,196   174,095   189,720 
Consumer loans  543,242   575,734   465,314   477,572   486,865   505,235   515,644 
Total loans  10,302,194   9,946,349   6,716,711   6,625,121   6,543,227   6,542,843   6,564,704 
Loans held for sale  54,784   53,312   35,030   50,208   61,870   37,121   17,846 
Investment securities  1,404,238   1,398,586   1,179,084   1,002,692   941,048   964,863   1,010,940 
Interest-earning assets  12,049,463   11,921,132   7,994,618   7,859,836   7,690,629   7,619,240   7,627,187 
Total assets  12,835,893   12,903,156   8,699,342   8,542,837   8,370,789   8,294,883   8,258,116 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,281,607   3,007,222   1,797,227   1,927,063   1,909,884   1,796,802   1,682,720 
Total deposits  9,862,639   9,614,176   6,433,694   6,459,551   6,405,762   6,247,409   5,952,942 
Customer repurchase agreements  142,694   144,050   135,652   126,596   138,736   141,865   129,059 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,969,487   8,326,909   5,612,056   5,326,303   5,202,876   5,269,209   5,403,946 
Total stockholders' equity  1,401,746   1,390,544   1,130,051   1,136,824   1,123,185   1,099,078   1,073,291 
Financial Measures:              
Average equity to average assets  10.92%  10.78%  12.99%  13.31%  13.42%  13.25%  13.00%
Investment securities to earning assets  11.91%  11.45%  15.21%  14.16%  12.22%  12.39%  12.91%
Loans to earning assets  86.36%  83.10%  81.76%  84.37%  85.20%  84.93%  85.90%
Loans to assets  81.51%  77.82%  75.29%  77.71%  78.18%  78.00%  78.89%
Loans to deposits  103.70%  102.64%  101.96%  104.11%  101.58%  102.53%  105.55%
Capital Measures:              
Tier 1 leverage (1)  8.65%  8.35%  8.78%  9.70%  9.96%  9.80%  9.61%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  10.45%  10.23%  10.23%  11.06%  11.37%  11.43%  11.19%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  10.45%  10.23%  10.23%  11.21%  11.52%  11.59%  11.35%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  14.02%  13.79%  14.09%  14.85%  12.70%  12.79%  12.54%
Book value per common share $ 30.30  $29.58  $32.68  $32.40  $32.00  $31.43  $30.82 
Outstanding common shares  47,025,779   47,001,022   34,164,672   34,970,370   35,625,822   35,614,953   35,557,110 
(1) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2020              
               


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries              
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED            
               
  2020 2019
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
 June 30, March 31, December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
Non-Performing Assets:              
Loans 90 days past due:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate $ -  $775  $-  $-  $1,201  $1,248  $- 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  -   515   -   -   -   -   90 
Commercial AD&C  -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Commercial business  93   -   -   -   17   -   - 
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage  320   138   8   -   -   -   221 
Residential construction  -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Consumer  1   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Total loans 90 days past due  414   1,428   8   -   1,218   1,248   311 
Non-accrual loans:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate  26,784   26,482   17,770   8,437   8,454   6,409   6,071 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  6,511   6,729   4,074   4,148   3,810   3,766   5,992 
Commercial AD&C  1,678   2,957   829   829   829   1,990   3,306 
Commercial business  17,659   20,246   10,834   8,450   6,393   7,083   8,013 
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage  11,296   11,724   12,271   12,661   12,574   10,625   9,704 
Residential construction  -   -   -   -   -   -   156 
Consumer  7,493   7,800   5,596   4,107   4,561   4,439   4,081 
Total non-accrual loans  71,421   75,938   51,374   38,632   36,621   34,312   37,323 
Total restructured loans - accruing  2,854   2,553   2,575   2,636   2,287   2,133   2,479 
Total non-performing loans  74,689   79,919   53,957   41,268   40,126   37,693   40,113 
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)  1,389   1,389   1,416   1,482   1,482   1,486   1,410 
Total non-performing assets $ 76,078  $81,308  $55,373  $42,750  $41,608  $39,179  $41,523 
               
  For the Quarter Ended,
  September 30,
 June 30, March 31, December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2020   2020   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019 
Analysis of Non-accrual Loan Activity:              
Balance at beginning of period $ 75,938  $51,374  $38,632  $36,621  $34,312  $37,323  $33,583 
Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual  -   -   13,084   -   -   -   - 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO  -   -   -   -   -   (195)  - 
Non-accrual balances charged-off  (144)  (162)  (575)  (454)  (705)  (604)  (227)
Net payments or draws  (4,248)  (1,881)  (1,860)  (2,916)  (2,903)  (5,517)  (1,786)
Loans placed on non-accrual  893   27,289   2,369   5,381   6,015   3,396   6,202 
Non-accrual loans brought current  (1,018)  (682)  (276)  -   (98)  (91)  (449)
Balance at end of period $ 71,421  $75,938  $51,374  $38,632  $36,621  $34,312  $37,323 
               
Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses:              
Balance at beginning of period $ 163,481  $85,800  $56,132  $54,992  $54,024  $53,089  $53,486 
Transition impact of adopting ASC 326  -   -   2,983   -   -   -   - 
Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans  -   -   2,762   -   -   -   - 
Initial allowance on acquired PCD loans  -   18,628   -   -   -   -   - 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  7,003   58,686   24,469   1,655   1,524   1,633   (128)
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate  21   (4)  -   (3)  (3)  (3)  (7)
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Commercial AD&C  -   -   -   -   (224)  (4)  - 
Commercial business  88   (463)  108   15   389   735   7 
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage  (6)  15   333   264   209   (10)  89 
Residential construction  (2)  (1)  (2)  (2)  (2)  (2)  (2)
Consumer  69   86   107   241   187   (18)  182 
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)  170   (367)  546   515   556   698   269 
Balance at end of period $ 170,314  $163,481  $85,800  $56,132  $54,992  $54,024  $53,089 
               
Asset Quality Ratios:              
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.72%  0.77%  0.80%  0.62%  0.61%  0.58%  0.61%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.60%  0.61%  0.62%  0.50%  0.49%  0.47%  0.50%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.65%  1.58%  1.28%  0.84%  0.83%  0.82%  0.81%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  228.03%  204.56%  159.02%  136.02%  137.05%  143.33%  132.35%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.01%  (0.01%)  0.03%  0.03%  0.03%  0.04%  0.02%
               


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries            
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED        
               
  Three Months Ended September 30, 
  2020  2019 
        Annualized      Annualized 
  Average (1) Average  Average (1) Average 
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate  Balances Interest Yield/Rate 
Assets              
Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,582,751  $ 39,547  4.39% $1,982,979  $24,342  4.87%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,628,474   19,215  4.69   1,258,000   15,749  4.97 
Commercial AD&C loans  977,607   10,647  4.33   651,905   9,705  5.91 
Commercial business loans  2,207,388   20,015  3.61   786,150   10,350  5.22 
Total commercial loans  8,396,220   89,424  4.24   4,679,034   60,146  5.10 
Residential mortgage loans  1,189,452   10,899  3.67   1,215,132   11,649  3.83 
Residential construction loans  173,280   1,733  3.98   162,196   1,746  4.27 
Consumer loans  543,242   5,053  3.70   486,865   6,132  5.00 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,905,974   17,685  3.70   1,864,193   19,527  4.18 
Total loans (2)  10,302,194   107,109  4.14   6,543,227   79,673  4.84 
Loans held for sale  54,784   398  2.91   61,870   572  3.70 
Taxable securities  1,148,573   4,190  1.46   744,461   5,504  2.95 
Tax-exempt securities (3)  255,665   1,846  2.89   196,587   1,695  3.45 
Total investment securities (4)  1,404,238   6,036  1.72   941,048   7,199  3.06 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  287,817   84  0.12   143,865   783  2.16 
Federal funds sold  430   -  0.10   619   2  1.42 
Total interest-earning assets  12,049,463   113,627  3.75   7,690,629   88,229  4.56 
               
Less: allowance for credit losses  (162,488)       (54,147)     
Cash and due from banks  128,193        64,154      
Premises and equipment, net  59,182        60,537      
Other assets  761,543        609,616      
 Total assets $ 12,835,893       $8,370,789      
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,144,328   365  0.13% $749,720   545  0.29%
Regular savings deposits  391,291   66  0.07   326,913   110  0.13 
Money market savings deposits  3,022,710   2,508  0.33   1,781,173   6,721  1.50 
Time deposits  2,022,703   6,500  1.28   1,638,072   8,956  2.17 
Total interest-bearing deposits  6,581,032   9,439  0.57   4,495,878   16,332  1.44 
Other borrowings  709,217   551  0.31   146,939   257  0.69 
Advances from FHLB  448,929   2,841  2.52   522,719   3,222  2.45 
Subordinated debentures  230,309   2,669  4.64   37,340   481  5.15 
Total borrowings  1,388,455   6,061  1.74   706,998   3,960  2.22 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,969,487   15,500  0.77   5,202,876   20,292  1.55 
               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,281,607        1,909,884      
Other liabilities  183,053        134,844      
Stockholders' equity  1,401,746        1,123,185      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,835,893       $8,370,789      
               
Net interest income and spread   $ 98,127  2.98%   $67,937  3.01%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    643        1,147    
Net interest income   $ 97,484       $66,790    
               
Interest income/earning assets     3.75%     4.56%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.51      1.05 
Net interest margin     3.24%     3.51%
               
(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.54% and 26.13% for 2020 and 2019, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $0.6 million and $1.1 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.              
(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.            
(4) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.            
               


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries            
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED       
               
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2020  2019 
        Annualized      Annualized 
  Average (1) Average  Average (1) Average 
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate  Balances Interest Yield/Rate 
Assets              
Commercial investor real estate loans $ 3,079,873  $ 103,238  4.48%$1,969,599  $74,428  5.05%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,532,154   54,215  4.73   1,227,327   44,975  4.90 
Commercial AD&C loans  869,181   29,862  4.59   671,375   29,853  5.95 
Commercial business loans  1,643,992   49,618  4.03   774,375   31,479  5.43 
Total commercial loans  7,125,200   236,933  4.44   4,642,676   180,735  5.20 
Residential mortgage loans  1,179,305   32,899  3.72   1,229,790   35,408  3.84 
Residential construction loans  160,555   4,985  4.15   175,236   5,582  4.26 
Consumer loans  528,152   15,550  3.93   502,476   18,797  5.00 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,868,012   53,434  3.82   1,907,502   59,787  4.18 
Total loans (2)  8,993,212   290,367  4.31   6,550,178   240,522  4.91 
Loans held for sale  47,734   1,094  3.05   39,107   1,145  3.91 
Taxable securities  1,095,419   17,557  2.14   752,518   17,169  3.04 
Tax-exempt securities (3)  232,165   5,407  3.11   219,510   5,827  3.54 
Total investment securities (4)  1,327,584   22,964  2.31   972,028   22,996  3.15 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  291,260   419  0.19   83,981   1,405  2.24 
Federal funds sold  369   1  0.36   623   8  1.78 
Total interest-earning assets  10,660,159   314,845  3.94   7,645,917   266,076  4.65 
               
Less: allowance for credit losses  (114,613)       (53,440)     
Cash and due from banks  126,607        64,227      
Premises and equipment, net  59,357        61,039      
Other assets  751,967        590,186      
Total assets $ 11,483,477       $8,307,929      
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,017,873   1,519  0.20%$733,872   1,305  0.24%
Regular savings deposits  363,303   212  0.08   330,377   321  0.13 
Money market savings deposits  2,588,870   10,554  0.54   1,710,520   19,617  1.53 
Time deposits  1,973,773   22,956  1.55   1,629,716   25,715  2.11 
Total interest-bearing deposits  5,943,819   35,241  0.79   4,404,485   46,958  1.43 
Other borrowings  553,898   1,731  0.42   158,279   945  0.80 
Advances from FHLB  585,063   3,863  0.88   689,224   13,389  2.60 
Subordinated debentures  222,470   7,602  4.56   37,376   1,462  5.22 
Total borrowings  1,361,431   13,196  1.29   884,879   15,796  2.39 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,305,250   48,437  0.89   5,289,364   62,754  1.59 
               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,697,492        1,797,301      
Other liabilities  172,944        122,564      
Stockholders' equity  1,307,791        1,098,700      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,483,477       $8,307,929      
               
Net interest income and spread   $ 266,408  3.05%  $203,322  3.06%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    3,076        3,597    
Net interest income   $ 263,332       $199,725    
               
Interest income/earning assets     3.94%    4.65%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.61      1.10 
Net interest margin     3.33%    3.55%
               
(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.54% and 26.13% for 2020 and 2019, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $3.1 million and $3.6 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.              
(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.            
(4) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.            
               