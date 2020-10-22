Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Leather Goods Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The leather goods market is poised to grow by $ 55.31 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report on leather goods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the innovative marketing strategies and product premiumization owing to design and material innovation.



The leather goods market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the influence of celebrity endorsements on customers purchase decisions and growing demand for designer collections as one of the prime reasons driving the leather goods market growth during the next few years.



The leather goods market covers the following areas:

Leather goods market sizing

Leather goods market forecast

Leather goods market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading leather goods market vendors that include adidas AG, Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie FinanciAre Richemont SA, HermAs International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, Tapestry Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the leather goods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LBWP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Hermes International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Nike Inc.

PRADA Group

Tapestry Inc.

VF Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

