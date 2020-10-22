Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market By Application, By End User Market - Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Landscape, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers strategic insights into the global ANPR system market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on application, end-user, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019& 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), also termed as automatic license plate recognition, is a method to read alphanumeric characters on the license plate of vehicles by using the optical character recognition method. ANPR is considered one of the most effective methods for tackling traffic issues. The overall system is divided into two phases; the first one is to capture an image of a license plate and the second stage comprises image processing to recognize characters on the license plate with the help of software.



The automatic number plate recognition system is rapidly becoming a crucial part of maintaining security and order in traffic management. Apart from this, ANPR is also applied for many applications such as car park management, journey time analysis, weighbridges as well as automatic tolling system. A typical ANPR comprises two main components. The first component is the image acquiring camera, which captures the image of the license plate of automobiles. The latter is a computer equipped with number plate recognition software that processes the captured image.



The most common application of ANPR is in the law enforcement department for effective traffic management. With the overall rising illegal activities such as motor vehicle theft and over speeding, the demand for the ANPR system is estimated to remain strong in the coming years. In addition, the market growth is estimated owing to the increasing efforts by the market players towards product enhancement. ANPR manufacturers are striving to develop an improved system to capture images even in hostile conditions such as motion blur, defocusing blur, poor lighting, and severe angles. Consequently, the market has emerged quite competitive over the past few years. Strong players are focus on automation of the services such as automatic toll collection, automatic car park system, and automatic gas station services.



In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading ANPR manufacturers, their business strategy analysis, market positioning, and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report Digital Recognition Systems Ltd., NDI Recognition Systems Ltd., Vigilant Solutions Inc., Siemens AG, 3M., Bosch Security Systems, COBAN Technologies, Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd., SensysGatso, Redflex Traffic System, and others.



