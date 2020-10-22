Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Plastic Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Global E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market accounted for $9.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.



Growing internet penetration and Considerable investments in the consumer electronics are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, rising awareness about plastic waste and pressure from the government agencies are hampering the market growth.



When it comes to efficient packaging, plastics often enable manufacturers to ship more products with less packaging material. This process of light-weighting can play an essential role in boosting the environmental and economic efficiency of consumer product packaging. Also, blister packaging is ideal for small consumer electronic goods. This type of plastic packaging highlights electronic accessories and provides a degree of tamper resistance, while still being convenient and easy to open. These characteristics are helping drive the market growth.



Based on the End-user, the consumer electronics and media segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics worldwide, which in turn raising the demand for protective plastic packaging. Among the specialized plastic packaging systems for consumer electronics and media, shrink packaging, or commonly known as shrink wrapping, and stretch wrapping are very common and widely used.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising consumer preference for online shopping, the proliferation of alternative payment solutions, online shopping events, such as single day offering lucrative discounts, and improved logistics infrastructure. This rapid growth of the industry is primarily triggered by the increasing internet and smart phone penetration. The e-commerce market in Japan is also witnessing the significant usage of plastic packaging in the industry. According to the Ministry of Environment Japan, 745 kiloton of plastic packaging is used per year.



Some of the key players profiled in the E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market include Amcor PLC, berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Flexible Packaging, Huhtamaki Oyj, Pregis LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH.



Products Covered:

Pouches and bags

Protective Packaging

Shrink Films

End-users Covered:

Consumer Electronics and Media

Fashion and Apparel

Food and beverage

Home Care and Furnishing

Personal Care Products

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pouches and Bags

5.3 Protective Packaging

5.3.1 Air Pillows

5.3.2 Bubble Packaging

5.4 Shrink Films



6 Global E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market, By End-user

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumer Electronics and Media

6.3 Fashion and Apparel

6.4 Food and Beverage

6.5 Home Care and Furnishing

6.6 Personal Care Products



7 Global E-commerce Plastic Packaging Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launches

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Amcor PLC

9.2 Berry Global Inc.

9.3 CCL Industries Inc.

9.4 Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

9.5 Huhtamaki Oyj

9.6 Pregis LLC

9.7 Sealed Air Corporation

9.8 Sonoco Products Company

9.9 Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97jclu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900