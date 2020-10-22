RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $58.3 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.74 for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings(1) were $78.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Net income available to common shareholders was $96.1 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.22 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (1) were $217.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“During the third quarter, Atlantic Union delivered strong financial results and continued to demonstrate the resilience, agility and innovation required to successfully navigate through the challenging economic, credit and interest rate headwinds of COVID-19,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union.

“Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union continues to be in a strong financial position with ample liquidity and a well-fortified capital base. Our financial performance has and will continue to benefit from the decisive actions the Company has taken to reduce its expense run rate to more closely align with revenue growth pressures driven by the lower for longer interest rate environment. These expense reduction actions include the consolidation of 14 branches in September, or nearly 10% of our branch network.

Looking forward, we believe that Atlantic Union will emerge from the challenges of COVID-19 as a stronger company that is well positioned to generate sustainable, profitable growth and is committed to leveraging the Atlantic Union franchise to build long term value for our shareholders.”

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

During 2020, the Company participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic (“COVID-19”). The Company processed over 11,000 PPP loans, which totaled $1.7 billion with a recorded investment of $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2020, which included unamortized deferred fees of $32.6 million. The loans carry a 1% interest rate.

Expense Reduction Measures

During 2020, the Company undertook several actions, including the consolidation of 14 branches, which was completed in September 2020, to reduce expenses in light of the current and expected operating environment. These actions resulted in expenses during the third quarter of 2020 of approximately $2.6 million, primarily related to lease termination costs and real estate write-downs.

(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2020, net interest income was $137.4 million, an increase from $137.3 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $140.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $172,000 from the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 3.08% from 3.23% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 15 basis points to 3.14% from 3.29% during the same period. The decreases in the net interest margin and net interest margin (FTE) were principally due to a 31 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets (FTE)(1) offset by a 16 basis point decrease in cost of funds. The decline in the Company’s earning asset yields was driven by lower loan accretion income, an increase in the earning asset mix of lower yielding investment securities and the impact of lower market interest rates. The cost of funds decline was driven by lower deposit costs and wholesale borrowing costs driven by lower interest rate environment and a favorable funding mix.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting decreased $2.7 million from the prior quarter to $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The second and third quarters of 2020, and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Deposit Loan Accretion Borrowings Accretion (Amortization) Amortization Total For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 $ 9,528 50 (138 ) $ 9,440 For the quarter ended June 30, 2020 6,443 34 (140 ) 6,337 For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 3,814 26 (167 ) 3,673 For the remaining three months of 2020 (estimated) 2,530 23 (187 ) 2,366 For the years ending (estimated): 2021 9,242 14 (807 ) 8,449 2022 7,449 (43 ) (829 ) 6,577 2023 5,346 (32 ) (852 ) 4,462 2024 4,334 (4 ) (877 ) 3,453 2025 3,248 (1 ) (900 ) 2,347 Thereafter 14,485 — (9,873 ) 4,612 Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at September 30, 2020 46,634 (43 ) (14,325 ) 32,266

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company experienced a slight decrease in nonperforming assets (“NPAs”). Past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 were higher than past due loan levels at June 30, 2020 and lower than past due loan levels at September 30, 2019. The increase in past due loan levels from June 30, 2020 was primarily within the 30-59 days past due category. Net charge-off levels and the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased from the second quarter of 2020.

Loan Modifications for Borrowers Affected by COVID-19

On March 22, 2020, the five federal bank regulatory agencies and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors issued joint guidance (subsequently revised on April 7, 2020) with respect to loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 (the “March 22 Joint Guidance”). The March 22 Joint Guidance encourages banks, savings associations, and credit unions to make loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 and, importantly, assures those financial institutions that they will not (i) receive supervisory criticism for such prudent loan modifications and (ii) be required by examiners to automatically categorize COVID-19-related loan modifications as TDRs. The federal banking regulators have confirmed with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (or FASB) that short-term loan modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current (i.e., less than 30 days past due on contractual payments) when the modification program was implemented are not considered TDRs.

(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results

In addition, Section 4013 of the CARES Act provides banks, savings associations, and credit unions with the ability to make loan modifications related to COVID-19 without categorizing the loan as a TDR or conducting the analysis to make the determination, which is intended to streamline the loan modification process. Any such suspension is effective for the term of the loan modification; however, the suspension is only permitted for loan modifications made during the effective period of Section 4013 and only for those loans that were not more than thirty days past due as of December 31, 2019.

The Company has made certain loan modifications pursuant to the March 22 Joint Guidance or Section 4013 of the CARES Act and as of September 30, 2020 approximately $769.6 million remain under their modified terms, a decline of $831.3 million as compared to June 30, 2020. The majority of the Company’s modifications as of September 30, 2020 were in the commercial real estate portfolios.

Nonperforming Assets

At September 30, 2020, NPAs totaled $43.2 million, a decrease of $839,000 from June 30, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at September 30, 2020 were 0.30%, a decrease of 1 basis point from 0.31% at June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans were 0.34%, a decrease of 1 basis point from June 30, 2020.

The Company’s adoption of current expected credit loss (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 resulted in a change in the accounting and reporting related to purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans, which are now defined as purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) and evaluated at the loan level instead of being evaluated in pools under PCI accounting. All prior period nonaccrual and past due loan metrics discussed herein have not been restated for CECL accounting and exclude PCI-related loan balances.

The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 39,023 $ 39,624 $ 44,022 $ 28,232 $ 30,032 Foreclosed properties 4,159 4,397 4,444 4,708 6,385 Total nonperforming assets $ 43,182 $ 44,021 $ 48,466 $ 32,940 $ 36,417

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Beginning Balance $ 39,624 $ 44,022 $ 28,232 $ 30,032 $ 27,462 Net customer payments (2,803 ) (6,524 ) (3,451 ) (5,741 ) (3,612 ) Additions 2,790 3,206 6,059 5,631 8,327 Impact of CECL adoption — — 14,381 — — Charge-offs (588 ) (1,088 ) (1,199 ) (1,690 ) (884 ) Loans returning to accruing status — 8 — — (1,103 ) Transfers to foreclosed property — — — — (158 ) Ending Balance $ 39,023 $ 39,624 $ 44,022 $ 28,232 $ 30,032

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Beginning Balance $ 4,397 $ 4,444 $ 4,708 $ 6,385 $ 6,506 Additions of foreclosed property — — 615 62 645 Valuation adjustments — — (44 ) (375 ) (62 ) Proceeds from sales (254 ) (55 ) (854 ) (1,442 ) (737 ) Gains (losses) from sales 16 8 19 78 33 Ending Balance $ 4,159 $ 4,397 $ 4,444 $ 4,708 $ 6,385





(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results

Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $50.9 million or 0.35% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, compared to $40.5 million or 0.28% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, and $55.1 million or 0.45% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), past due loans still accruing interest were 0.40% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.32% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020. The increase in past due loans in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter was primarily within the 30-59 days past due category and due to increases in past due credit relationships within the owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial & industrial, and residential 1-4 family – consumer portfolios.

Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $15.6 million or 0.11% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2020, compared to $19.3 million or 0.13% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, and $12.0 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019.

Net Charge-offs

For the third quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or 0.04% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.09%, for the second quarter of 2020, and $7.7 million, or 0.25%, for the third quarter last year. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), net charge-offs were 0.04% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.10% for the second quarter of 2020. The majority of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2020 were related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million, a decrease of $27.6 million compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2019. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 consisted of $5.6 million in provision for loan losses and $1.0 million in provision for unfunded commitment.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)

At September 30, 2020, the ACL was $186.1 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $174.1 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $12.0 million. The ACL increased $5.1 million from June 30, 2020, primarily due to the continued economic uncertainty related to COVID-19.

The ALLL increased $4.1 million and the RUC increased $1.0 million from June 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 1.21% at September 30, 2020 and 1.19% at June 30, 2020. The ACL as percentage of total loans was 1.29% at September 30, 2020 and 1.26% at June 30, 2020. When excluding PPP loans(1), which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the ALLL as a percentage of adjusted loans increased 2 basis points to 1.36% from the prior quarter and the ACL as a percentage of adjusted loans increased 4 basis points to 1.46% from the prior quarter. The ratio of the ALLL to nonaccrual loans was 446.2% at September 30, 2020, compared to 429.0% at June 30, 2020.

(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $1.5 million to $34.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $35.9 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by a $10.3 million gain on sale of investment securities recorded during the second quarter and a decline of $2.3 million in loan-related interest rate swap income due to lower transaction volumes during the third quarter, which were significantly offset by increases in several other non-interest income categories. These positive offsets include an increase in mortgage banking income of $3.1 million primarily due to increased mortgage loan origination volumes due to the current low interest rate environment. In addition, in the third quarter of 2020, $1.7 million in unrealized gains were recognized related to equity method investments that experienced unrealized losses during the second quarter, bank owned life insurance income increased $1.4 million primarily related to death benefit proceeds received during the quarter, and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.1 million primarily due to higher NSF and overdraft fees.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $9.6 million to $93.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $102.8 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by the recognition of approximately $10.3 million loss on debt extinguishment in the second quarter resulting from the prepayment of approximately $200.0 million in long-term FHLB advances. In addition, during the third quarter of 2020, there was a decline in the FDIC assessment of approximately $1.1 million due to the positive impact of PPP loans on the Company’s assessment rate. Noninterest expense also included approximately $2.6 million in costs related to the Company’s expense reduction plans, including the closure of 14 branches in September, approximately $639,000 in costs related to the Company’s response to COVID-19, and an increase in marketing expenses related to donations made by the Company to support organizations that fight the injustices of inequality and contribute to change in our communities.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 15.3% compared to 15.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

At September 30, 2020, total assets were $19.9 billion, an increase of $178.3 million, or approximately 3.6% (annualized), from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.5 billion, or approximately 14.3% from September 30, 2019. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was driven by an increase in the Company’s securities portfolio partially offset by a reduction in cash balances while growth from the prior year was primarily a result of both organic and PPP loan growth.

At September 30, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $14.4 billion, an increase of $74.6 million, or 2.1% (annualized), from June 30, 2020, while average loans increased $401.0 million, or 11.4% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $2.1 billion, or 16.9% from September 30, 2019, while quarterly average loans increased $2.1 billion, or 17.3% from the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(2), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $475.6 million, or 3.9%, while quarterly average loans increased $480.2 million, or 3.9% from the prior year.

At September 30, 2020, total deposits were $15.6 billion, a slight decrease of $29.0 million, or approximately 0.7% (annualized), from June 30, 2020, while average deposits increased $620.1 million, or 16.5% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Deposits increased $2.5 billion, or 19.4% from September 30, 2019, while quarterly average deposits increased $2.8 billion, or 21.6% from the prior year. The increase in deposits from the prior year was primarily due to the impact of PPP loan related deposits and government stimulus.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.04 % 9.88 % 10.48 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 11.18 % 11.03 % 10.48 % Total capital ratio (1) 13.92 % 13.81 % 12.93 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (1) 8.82 % 8.82 % 8.94 % Common equity to total assets 12.52 % 12.41 % 14.48 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.91 % 7.74 % 9.23 %





(1) All ratios at September 30, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

(2) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.

On June 9, 2020, the Company issued and sold 6,900,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of the Company’s 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (“Series A Preferred Stock”), par value $10.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $10,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The net proceeds received from the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock was approximately $166.4 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock is included in Tier 1 capital.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.25 per common share, consistent with the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the Board also declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $156.60 per share (equivalent to $0.39 per outstanding depositary share). On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program (effective July 8, 2019) to purchase up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. On March 20, 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program, which had $20 million remaining in the authorization when it was suspended. The Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.7 million shares, at an average price of $35.48 per share, under the authorization prior to the suspension.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 09/30/20 06/30/20 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 Results of Operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest and dividend income $ 157,414 $ 162,867 $ 178,345 $ 491,607 $ 525,122 Interest expense 20,033 25,562 41,744 81,913 122,379 Net interest income 137,381 137,305 136,601 409,694 402,743 Provision for credit losses 6,558 34,200 9,100 100,954 18,192 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,823 103,105 127,501 308,740 384,551 Noninterest income 34,407 35,932 48,106 99,245 103,621 Noninterest expenses 93,222 102,814 111,687 291,681 324,022 Income before income taxes 72,008 36,223 63,920 116,304 164,150 Income tax expense 11,008 5,514 10,724 17,506 26,330 Income from continuing operations 61,000 30,709 53,196 98,798 137,820 Discontinued operations, net of tax — — 42 — (128 ) Net income 61,000 30,709 53,238 98,798 137,692 Dividends on preferred stock 2,691 — — 2,691 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 58,309 $ 30,709 $ 53,238 $ 96,107 $ 137,692 Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 160,315 $ 165,672 $ 181,149 $ 500,069 $ 533,590 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 140,282 140,110 139,405 418,156 411,211 Total revenue (FTE) (1) 174,689 176,042 187,511 517,401 514,832 Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (8) 78,566 70,423 76,630 217,258 214,695 Key Ratios Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.39 $ 0.65 $ 1.22 $ 1.72 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.23 % 0.64 % 1.23 % 0.70 % 1.11 % Return on average equity (ROE) 9.16 % 4.96 % 8.35 % 5.19 % 7.58 % Efficiency ratio 54.27 % 59.35 % 60.47 % 57.31 % 63.99 % Net interest margin 3.08 % 3.23 % 3.57 % 3.26 % 3.66 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.14 % 3.29 % 3.64 % 3.32 % 3.74 % Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 3.59 % 3.90 % 4.73 % 3.97 % 4.85 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.64 % 0.84 % 1.45 % 0.90 % 1.47 % Cost of deposits 0.39 % 0.53 % 0.95 % 0.58 % 0.92 % Cost of funds 0.45 % 0.61 % 1.09 % 0.65 % 1.11 % Operating Measures (4) Net operating earnings $ 61,000 $ 30,709 $ 56,057 $ 98,798 $ 163,665 Net operating earnings available to common shareholders 58,309 30,709 56,057 96,107 163,665 Operating earnings per share, diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.39 $ 0.69 $ 1.22 $ 2.04 Operating ROA 1.23 % 0.64 % 1.29 % 0.70 % 1.32 % Operating ROE 9.16 % 4.96 % 8.80 % 5.19 % 9.01 % Operating ROTCE (2) (3) 16.49 % 9.46 % 15.64 % 9.64 % 16.18 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 51.04 % 56.00 % 55.12 % 53.92 % 53.92 % Per Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.74 $ 0.39 $ 0.65 $ 1.22 $ 1.72 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.74 0.39 0.65 1.22 1.72 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.75 0.71 Market value per share 21.37 23.16 37.25 21.37 37.25 Book value per common share 31.86 31.32 31.29 31.86 31.29 Tangible book value per common share (2) 19.13 18.54 18.80 19.13 18.80 Price to earnings ratio, diluted 7.26 14.77 14.44 13.11 16.20 Price to book value per common share ratio 0.67 0.74 1.19 0.67 1.19 Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.12 1.25 1.98 1.12 1.98 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 78,714,353 78,711,765 81,769,193 78,904,792 80,120,725 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 78,725,346 78,722,690 81,832,868 78,921,108 80,183,113 Common shares outstanding at end of period 78,718,850 78,713,056 81,147,896 78,718,850 81,147,896





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 09/30/20 06/30/20 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 Capital Ratios (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.04 % 9.88 % 10.48 % 10.04 % 10.48 % Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 11.18 % 11.03 % 10.48 % 11.18 % 10.48 % Total capital ratio (5) 13.92 % 13.81 % 12.93 % 13.92 % 12.93 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 8.82 % 8.82 % 8.94 % 8.82 % 8.94 % Common equity to total assets 12.52 % 12.41 % 14.48 % 12.52 % 14.48 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.91 % 7.74 % 9.23 % 7.91 % 9.23 % Financial Condition Assets $ 19,930,650 $ 19,752,317 $ 17,441,035 $ 19,930,650 $ 17,441,035 Loans held for investment 14,383,215 14,308,646 12,306,997 14,383,215 12,306,997 Securities 3,102,217 2,672,557 2,607,748 3,102,217 2,607,748 Earning Assets 17,885,975 17,680,876 15,365,753 17,885,975 15,365,753 Goodwill 935,560 935,560 929,815 935,560 929,815 Amortizable intangibles, net 61,068 65,105 78,241 61,068 78,241 Deposits 15,576,098 15,605,139 13,044,712 15,576,098 13,044,712 Borrowings 1,314,322 1,125,030 1,549,181 1,314,322 1,549,181 Stockholders' equity 2,660,885 2,618,226 2,525,031 2,660,885 2,525,031 Tangible common equity (2) 1,497,900 1,451,197 1,516,975 1,497,900 1,516,975 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs Construction and land development $ 1,207,190 $ 1,247,939 $ 1,201,149 $ 1,207,190 $ 1,201,149 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,107,333 2,067,087 1,979,052 2,107,333 1,979,052 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 3,497,929 3,455,125 3,198,580 3,497,929 3,198,580 Multifamily real estate 731,582 717,719 659,946 731,582 659,946 Commercial & Industrial 3,536,249 3,555,971 2,058,133 3,536,249 2,058,133 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 696,944 715,384 721,185 696,944 721,185 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 830,144 841,051 913,245 830,144 913,245 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 618,320 627,765 660,963 618,320 660,963 Auto 387,417 380,053 328,456 387,417 328,456 Consumer 276,023 311,362 386,848 276,023 386,848 Other Commercial 494,084 389,190 199,440 494,084 199,440 Total loans held for investment $ 14,383,215 $ 14,308,646 $ 12,306,997 $ 14,383,215 $ 12,306,997 Deposits NOW accounts $ 3,460,480 $ 3,618,523 $ 2,515,777 $ 3,460,480 $ 2,515,777 Money market accounts 4,269,696 4,158,325 3,737,426 4,269,696 3,737,426 Savings accounts 861,685 824,164 739,505 861,685 739,505 Time deposits of $250,000 and over 633,252 689,693 717,090 633,252 717,090 Other time deposits 1,930,320 1,968,474 2,179,740 1,930,320 2,179,740 Time deposits 2,563,572 2,658,167 2,896,830 2,563,572 2,896,830 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 11,155,433 $ 11,259,179 $ 9,889,538 $ 11,155,433 $ 9,889,538 Demand deposits 4,420,665 4,345,960 3,155,174 4,420,665 3,155,174 Total deposits $ 15,576,098 $ 15,605,139 $ 13,044,712 $ 15,576,098 $ 13,044,712 Averages Assets $ 19,785,167 $ 19,157,238 $ 17,203,328 $ 18,837,580 $ 16,639,041 Loans held for investment 14,358,666 13,957,711 12,240,254 13,639,401 11,821,612 Loans held for sale 45,201 56,846 75,558 50,902 46,095 Securities 2,891,210 2,648,967 2,660,270 2,721,161 2,681,463 Earning assets 17,748,152 17,106,132 15,191,792 16,809,423 14,700,019 Deposits 15,580,469 14,960,386 12,812,211 14,632,709 12,250,199 Time deposits 2,579,991 2,667,268 2,769,574 2,667,267 2,554,058 Interest-bearing deposits 11,260,244 10,941,368 9,803,624 10,875,752 9,408,182 Borrowings 1,183,839 1,344,994 1,623,681 1,324,457 1,753,276 Interest-bearing liabilities 12,444,083 12,286,362 11,427,305 12,200,209 11,161,458 Stockholders' equity 2,648,777 2,489,969 2,528,435 2,541,856 2,429,912 Tangible common equity (2) 1,483,848 1,446,948 1,517,400 1,469,918 1,442,831





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 09/30/20 06/30/20 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 Asset Quality (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $ 169,977 $ 141,043 $ 42,463 $ 42,294 $ 41,045 Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL — — — 47,484 — Add: Recoveries 1,566 1,411 1,574 5,137 4,940 Less: Charge-offs 2,978 4,677 9,317 14,806 21,190 Add: Provision for loan losses 5,557 32,200 9,100 94,013 19,025 Ending balance, ALLL $ 174,122 $ 169,977 $ 43,820 $ 174,122 $ 43,820 Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 11,000 $ 9,000 $ 1,100 900 900 Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL — — — 4,160 — Add: Impact of acquisition accounting — — — — 1,033 Add: Provision for unfunded commitments 1,000 2,000 — 6,940 (833 ) Ending balance, RUC $ 12,000 $ 11,000 $ 1,100 12,000 1,100 Total ACL $ 186,122 $ 180,977 $ 44,920 $ 186,122 $ 44,920 ACL / total outstanding loans 1.29 % 1.26 % 0.36 % 1.29 % 0.36 % ACL / total adjusted loans(9) 1.46 % 1.42 % 0.36 % 1.46 % 0.36 % ALLL / total outstanding loans 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.36 % 1.21 % 0.36 % ALLL / total adjusted loans(9) 1.36 % 1.34 % 0.36 % 1.36 % 0.36 % Net charge-offs / total average loans 0.04 % 0.09 % 0.25 % 0.09 % 0.18 % Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9) 0.04 % 0.10 % 0.25 % 0.11 % 0.18 % Provision for loan losses/ total average loans 0.15 % 0.93 % 0.29 % 0.92 % 0.22 % Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9) 0.17 % 1.02 % 0.29 % 1.03 % 0.22 % ` Nonperforming Assets (6) Construction and land development $ 3,520 $ 3,977 $ 7,785 $ 3,520 $ 7,785 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 9,267 8,924 5,684 9,267 5,684 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,992 1,877 381 1,992 381 Multifamily real estate 33 33 — 33 — Commercial & Industrial 1,592 2,708 1,585 1,592 1,585 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 5,743 5,784 3,879 5,743 3,879 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 12,620 12,029 8,292 12,620 8,292 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 3,664 3,626 1,641 3,664 1,641 Auto 517 584 604 517 604 Consumer 75 81 84 75 84 Other Commercial — 1 97 — 97 Nonaccrual loans $ 39,023 $ 39,624 $ 30,032 $ 39,023 $ 30,032 Foreclosed property 4,159 4,397 6,385 4,159 6,385 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 43,182 $ 44,021 $ 36,417 $ 43,182 $ 36,417 Construction and land development $ 93 $ 473 $ 171 $ 93 $ 171 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,726 7,851 2,571 1,726 2,571 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 168 878 36 168 36 Multifamily real estate 359 366 1,212 359 1,212 Commercial & Industrial 604 178 265 604 265 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 5,298 578 916 5,298 916 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 4,495 5,099 3,815 4,495 3,815 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 2,276 1,995 1,674 2,276 1,674 Auto 315 181 183 315 183 Consumer 327 1,157 1,163 327 1,163 Other Commercial — 499 30 — 30 Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $ 15,661 $ 19,255 $ 12,036 $ 15,661 $ 12,036 Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $ 58,843 $ 63,276 $ 48,453 $ 58,843 $ 48,453 NPAs / total outstanding loans 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.30 % NPAs / total adjusted loans(9) 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.30 % NPAs / total assets 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.21 % ALLL / nonaccrual loans 446.20 % 428.97 % 145.91 % 446.20 % 145.91 % ALLL/ nonperforming assets 403.23 % 386.13 % 120.33 % 403.23 % 120.33 %





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 09/30/20 06/30/20 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 Past Due Detail (6) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Construction and land development $ 2,625 $ 1,683 $ 1,062 $ 2,625 $ 1,062 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 4,924 1,679 4,977 4,924 4,977 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,291 930 5,757 1,291 5,757 Multifamily real estate — — 107 — 107 Commercial & Industrial 4,322 1,602 2,079 4,322 2,079 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 1,236 480 1,842 1,236 1,842 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 2,998 1,229 1,527 2,998 1,527 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 2,669 1,924 4,965 2,669 4,965 Auto 1,513 1,176 1,787 1,513 1,787 Consumer 1,020 844 2,000 1,020 2,000 Other Commercial 613 456 579 613 579 Loans 30-59 days past due $ 23,211 $ 12,003 $ 26,682 $ 23,211 $ 26,682 Construction and land development $ 223 $ 294 $ 351 $ 223 $ 351 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,310 430 — 1,310 — Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,371 369 1,878 1,371 1,878 Multifamily real estate — — 164 — 164 Commercial & Industrial 1,448 296 1,946 1,448 1,946 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 937 2,105 3,081 937 3,081 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 3,976 3,817 5,182 3,976 5,182 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,141 1,048 1,747 1,141 1,747 Auto 453 290 407 453 407 Consumer 772 561 1,666 772 1,666 Other Commercial 427 — 9 427 9 Loans 60-89 days past due $ 12,058 $ 9,210 $ 16,431 $ 12,058 $ 16,431 Past Due and still accruing $ 50,930 $ 40,468 $ 55,149 $ 50,930 $ 55,149 Past Due and still accruing / total adjusted loans(9) 0.40 % 0.32 % 0.45 % 0.40 % 0.45 % Troubled Debt Restructurings Performing $ 17,076 $ 15,303 $ 15,156 $ 17,076 $ 15,156 Nonperforming 7,045 5,042 3,582 7,045 3,582 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 24,121 $ 20,345 $ 18,738 $ 24,121 $ 18,738 Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) Net interest income (FTE) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 137,381 $ 137,305 $ 136,601 $ 409,694 $ 402,743 FTE adjustment 2,901 2,805 2,804 8,462 8,468 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 140,282 $ 140,110 $ 139,405 $ 418,156 $ 411,211 Noninterest income (GAAP) 34,407 35,932 48,106 99,245 103,621 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 174,689 $ 176,042 $ 187,511 $ 517,401 $ 514,832 Average earning assets $ 17,748,152 $ 17,106,132 $ 15,191,792 $ 16,809,423 $ 14,700,019 Net interest margin 3.08 % 3.23 % 3.57 % 3.26 % 3.66 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.14 % 3.29 % 3.64 % 3.32 % 3.74 % Tangible Assets Ending assets (GAAP) $ 19,930,650 $ 19,752,317 $ 17,441,035 $ 19,930,650 $ 17,441,035 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 935,560 929,815 935,560 929,815 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 61,068 65,105 78,241 61,068 78,241 Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,934,022 $ 18,751,652 $ 16,432,979 $ 18,934,022 $ 16,432,979 Tangible Common Equity (2) Ending equity (GAAP) $ 2,660,885 $ 2,618,226 $ 2,525,031 $ 2,660,885 $ 2,525,031 Less: Ending goodwill 935,560 935,560 929,815 935,560 929,815 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 61,068 65,105 78,241 61,068 78,241 Less: Perpetual preferred stock 166,357 166,364 — 166,357 — Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,497,900 $ 1,451,197 $ 1,516,975 $ 1,497,900 $ 1,516,975 Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,648,777 $ 2,489,969 $ 2,528,435 $ 2,541,856 $ 2,429,912 Less: Average goodwill 935,560 935,560 930,525 935,560 906,476 Less: Average amortizable intangibles 63,016 67,136 80,510 67,130 80,605 Less: Average perpetual preferred stock 166,353 40,325 - 69,248 - Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,483,848 $ 1,446,948 $ 1,517,400 $ 1,469,918 $ 1,442,831





As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 09/30/20 06/30/20 09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating Measures (4) Net income (GAAP) $ 61,000 $ 30,709 $ 53,238 $ 98,798 $ 137,692 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs, net of tax — — 2,819 — 25,973 Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) 61,000 30,709 56,057 98,798 163,665 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,691 — — 2,691 — Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 58,309 $ 30,709 $ 56,057 $ 96,107 $ 163,665 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 93,222 $ 102,814 $ 111,687 $ 291,681 $ 324,022 Less: Merger Related Costs — — 2,435 — 26,928 Less: Rebranding Costs — — 1,133 — 5,553 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 4,053 4,223 4,764 12,676 13,919 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 89,169 $ 98,591 $ 103,355 $ 279,005 $ 277,622 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 140,282 $ 140,110 $ 139,405 $ 418,156 $ 411,211 Noninterest income (GAAP) 34,407 35,932 48,106 99,245 103,621 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 174,689 $ 176,042 $ 187,511 $ 517,401 $ 514,832 Efficiency ratio 54.27 % 59.35 % 60.47 % 57.31 % 63.99 % Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7) 51.04 % 56.00 % 55.12 % 53.92 % 53.92 % Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4) Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 58,309 $ 30,709 $ 56,057 $ 96,107 $ 163,665 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 3,202 3,336 3,764 10,014 10,996 Net operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 61,511 $ 34,045 $ 59,821 $ 106,121 $ 174,661 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,483,848 $ 1,446,948 $ 1,517,400 $ 1,469,918 $ 1,442,831 Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.49 % 9.46 % 15.64 % 9.64 % 16.18 % Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (8) Net income (GAAP) $ 61,000 $ 30,709 $ 53,238 $ 98,798 $ 137,692 Plus: Provision for credit losses 6,558 34,200 9,100 100,954 18,192 Plus: Income tax expense 11,008 5,514 10,724 17,506 26,330 Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs — — 3,568 — 32,481 Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 78,566 $ 70,423 $ 76,630 $ 217,258 $ 214,695 Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact (9) Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)(GAAP) $ 14,383,215 $ 14,308,646 $ 12,306,997 $ 14,383,215 $ 12,306,997 Less: PPP adjustments 1,600,577 1,598,718 — 1,600,577 — Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs),net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 12,782,638 $ 12,709,928 $ 12,306,997 $ 12,782,638 $ 12,306,997 Average loans held for investment (GAAP) $ 14,358,666 $ 13,957,711 $ 12,240,254 $ 13,639,401 $ 11,821,612 Less: Average PPP adjustments 1,638,204 1,273,883 — 1,457,091 — Average loans held for investment, net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $ 12,720,462 $ 12,683,828 $ 12,240,254 $ 12,182,310 $ 11,821,612 Mortgage Origination Volume Refinance Volume $ 145,718 $ 163,737 $ 62,230 $ 377,837 $ 102,069 Construction Volume 6,448 12,966 3,915 27,251 4,275 Purchase Volume 130,185 83,248 78,113 277,925 194,445 Total Mortgage loan originations $ 282,351 $ 259,951 $ 144,258 $ 683,013 $ 300,789 % of originations that are refinances 51.6 % 63.0 % 43.1 % 55.3 % 33.9 % Wealth Assets under management ("AUM") $ 5,455,268 $ 5,271,288 $ 5,451,796 $ 5,455,268 $ 5,451,796 Other Data End of period full-time employees 1,883 1,973 1,946 1,883 1,946 Number of full-service branches 135 149 149 135 149 Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs") 157 169 169 157 169





(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and operating efficiency ratio (FTE), respectively, provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.

(2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.

(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.

(4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Operating measures exclude merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as they exclude certain costs resulting from acquisition activity and allow investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(5) All ratios at September 30, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9C. All other periods are presented as filed.

(6) Amounts are not directly comparable due to the Company’s adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Prior to January 1, 2020, nonaccrual and past due loan information excluded PCI-related loan balances. These balances also reflect the impact of the CARES Act and March 22 Joint Guidance, which provides relief for TDR designations and also provides guidance on past due reporting for modified loans.

(7) The operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets and merger-related costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity allowing for greater comparability with others in the industry and allowing investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(8) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the recently adopted CECL methodology, merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations, and income tax expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity as well as the potentially volatile provision measure, and allows for greater comparability with others in the industry and for investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.

(9) These are non-GAAP financial measures. PPP adjustment impact excludes the SBA guaranteed loans funded during the first half of 2020. The Company believes loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP is useful to investors as it provides more clarity on the Company’s organic growth. The Company also believes that the related non-GAAP financial measures of past due loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, are useful to investors as loans originated under the PPP carry an SBA guarantee. The Company believes that the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, is useful to investors because of the size of the Company’s PPP originations and the impact of the embedded credit enhancement provided by the SBA guarantee.





ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 178,563 $ 202,947 $ 163,050 $ 218,584 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 335,111 636,211 234,810 370,673 Federal funds sold 7,292 2,862 38,172 2,663 Total cash and cash equivalents 520,966 842,020 436,032 591,920 Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,443,340 2,019,164 1,945,445 1,918,859 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 546,661 547,561 555,144 556,579 Restricted stock, at cost 112,216 105,832 130,848 132,310 Loans held for sale, at fair value 52,607 55,067 55,405 72,208 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 14,383,215 14,308,646 12,610,936 12,306,997 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 174,122 169,977 42,294 43,820 Total loans held for investment, net 14,209,093 14,138,669 12,568,642 12,263,177 Premises and equipment, net 156,934 164,321 161,073 168,122 Goodwill 935,560 935,560 935,560 929,815 Amortizable intangibles, net 61,068 65,105 73,669 78,241 Bank owned life insurance 325,538 327,075 322,917 320,779 Other assets 566,667 551,943 378,255 409,025 Total assets $ 19,930,650 $ 19,752,317 $ 17,562,990 $ 17,441,035 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,420,665 $ 4,345,960 $ 2,970,139 $ 3,155,174 Interest-bearing deposits 11,155,433 11,259,179 10,334,842 9,889,538 Total deposits 15,576,098 15,605,139 13,304,981 13,044,712 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 91,086 77,216 66,053 67,260 Other short-term borrowings 175,200 — 370,200 344,600 Long-term borrowings 1,048,036 1,047,814 1,077,495 1,137,321 Other liabilities 379,345 403,922 231,159 322,111 Total liabilities 17,269,765 17,134,091 15,049,888 14,916,004 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $10.00 par value 173 173 — — Common stock, $1.33 par value 104,141 104,126 105,827 107,330 Additional paid-in capital 1,914,640 1,911,985 1,790,305 1,831,667 Retained earnings 579,269 540,638 581,395 545,665 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 62,662 61,304 35,575 40,369 Total stockholders' equity 2,660,885 2,618,226 2,513,102 2,525,031 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,930,650 $ 19,752,317 $ 17,562,990 $ 17,441,035 Common shares outstanding 78,718,850 78,713,056 80,001,185 81,147,896 Common shares authorized 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Preferred shares outstanding 17,250 17,250 - - Preferred shares authorized 500,000 500,000 500,000 500,000

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 138,402 $ 143,234 $ 156,651 $ 432,763 $ 459,603 Interest on deposits in other banks 137 155 1,030 1,154 2,047 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 10,275 11,267 12,625 33,170 39,059 Nontaxable 8,600 8,211 8,039 24,520 24,413 Total interest and dividend income 157,414 162,867 178,345 491,607 525,122 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 15,568 19,861 30,849 63,943 84,088 Interest on short-term borrowings 72 186 2,200 1,598 14,313 Interest on long-term borrowings 4,393 5,515 8,695 16,372 23,978 Total interest expense 20,033 25,562 41,744 81,913 122,379 Net interest income 137,381 137,305 136,601 409,694 402,743 Provision for credit losses 6,558 34,200 9,100 100,954 18,192 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 130,823 103,105 127,501 308,740 384,551 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 6,041 4,930 7,675 18,549 22,331 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,621 1,354 1,513 4,600 4,879 Interchange fees 1,979 1,697 2,108 5,300 12,765 Fiduciary and asset management fees 6,045 5,515 6,082 17,543 16,834 Mortgage banking income 8,897 5,826 3,374 16,744 7,614 Gains on securities transactions 18 10,339 7,104 12,293 7,306 Bank owned life insurance income 3,421 2,027 2,062 7,498 6,191 Loan-related interest rate swap fees 3,170 5,484 5,480 12,602 10,656 Other operating income 3,215 (1,240 ) 12,708 4,116 15,045 Total noninterest income 34,407 35,932 48,106 99,245 103,621 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 49,000 49,896 49,718 149,013 148,116 Occupancy expenses 7,441 7,224 7,493 21,798 22,427 Furniture and equipment expenses 3,895 3,406 3,719 11,042 10,656 Printing, postage, and supplies 904 999 1,268 3,194 3,763 Technology and data processing 6,564 6,454 5,787 19,187 17,203 Professional services 2,914 2,989 2,681 9,211 8,269 Marketing and advertising expense 2,631 2,043 2,600 7,413 7,891 FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance 1,811 2,907 381 7,578 5,620 Other taxes 4,124 4,120 3,971 12,364 11,779 Loan-related expenses 2,314 2,501 2,566 7,512 7,250 OREO and credit-related expenses 413 411 1,005 1,512 3,162 Amortization of intangible assets 4,053 4,223 4,764 12,676 13,919 Training and other personnel costs 746 876 1,618 3,192 4,240 Merger-related costs — — 2,435 — 26,928 Rebranding expense — — 1,133 — 5,553 Loss on debt extinguishment — 10,306 16,397 10,306 16,397 Other expenses 6,412 4,459 4,151 15,683 10,849 Total noninterest expenses 93,222 102,814 111,687 291,681 324,022 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 72,008 36,223 63,920 116,304 164,150 Income tax expense 11,008 5,514 10,724 17,506 26,330 Income from continuing operations $ 61,000 $ 30,709 $ 53,196 $ 98,798 $ 137,820 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from operations of discontinued mortgage segment $ — $ — $ 56 $ — $ (173 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — 14 — (45 ) Income (loss) on discontinued operations — — 42 — (128 ) Net income 61,000 30,709 53,238 98,798 137,692 Dividends on preferred stock 2,691 - - 2,691 - Net income available to common shareholders $ 58,309 $ 30,709 $ 53,238 $ 96,107 $ 137,692 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.39 $ 0.65 $ 1.22 $ 1.72 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.74 $ 0.39 $ 0.65 $ 1.22 $ 1.72

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense (1) Yield /

Rate (1)(2) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,738,033 $ 10,275 2.35 % $ 1,626,426 $ 11,267 2.79 % Tax-exempt 1,153,177 10,886 3.76 % 1,022,541 10,394 4.09 % Total securities 2,891,210 21,161 2.91 % 2,648,967 21,661 3.29 % Loans, net (3) (4) 14,358,666 138,635 3.84 % 13,957,711 143,339 4.13 % Other earning assets 498,276 519 0.41 % 499,454 672 0.54 % Total earning assets 17,748,152 $ 160,315 3.59 % 17,106,132 $ 165,672 3.90 % Allowance for credit losses (174,171 ) (150,868 ) Total non-earning assets 2,211,186 2,201,974 Total assets $ 19,785,167 $ 19,157,238 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing deposits: Transaction and money market accounts $ 7,834,317 $ 4,684 0.24 % $ 7,474,210 $ 7,303 0.39 % Regular savings 845,936 128 0.06 % 799,890 123 0.06 % Time deposits (5) 2,579,991 10,756 1.66 % 2,667,268 12,435 1.88 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,260,244 15,568 0.55 % 10,941,368 19,861 0.73 % Other borrowings (6) 1,183,839 4,465 1.50 % 1,344,994 5,701 1.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,444,083 $ 20,033 0.64 % 12,286,362 $ 25,562 0.84 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,320,225 4,019,018 Other liabilities 372,082 361,889 Total liabilities 17,136,390 16,667,269 Stockholders' equity 2,648,777 2,489,969 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,785,167 $ 19,157,238 Net interest income $ 140,282 $ 140,110 Interest rate spread 2.95 % 3.06 % Cost of funds 0.45 % 0.61 % Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.29 %





(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.

(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.

(4) Interest income on loans includes $3.8 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $26,000 and $34,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $167,000 and $140,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

