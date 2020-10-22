RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $58.3 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.74 for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings(1) were $78.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net income available to common shareholders was $96.1 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.22 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (1) were $217.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“During the third quarter, Atlantic Union delivered strong financial results and continued to demonstrate the resilience, agility and innovation required to successfully navigate through the challenging economic, credit and interest rate headwinds of COVID-19,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union.

“Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union continues to be in a strong financial position with ample liquidity and a well-fortified capital base. Our financial performance has and will continue to benefit from the decisive actions the Company has taken to reduce its expense run rate to more closely align with revenue growth pressures driven by the lower for longer interest rate environment. These expense reduction actions include the consolidation of 14 branches in September, or nearly 10% of our branch network.

Looking forward, we believe that Atlantic Union will emerge from the challenges of COVID-19 as a stronger company that is well positioned to generate sustainable, profitable growth and is committed to leveraging the Atlantic Union franchise to build long term value for our shareholders.”

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

During 2020, the Company participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic (“COVID-19”). The Company processed over 11,000 PPP loans, which totaled $1.7 billion with a recorded investment of $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2020, which included unamortized deferred fees of $32.6 million. The loans carry a 1% interest rate.

Expense Reduction Measures

During 2020, the Company undertook several actions, including the consolidation of 14 branches, which was completed in September 2020, to reduce expenses in light of the current and expected operating environment. These actions resulted in expenses during the third quarter of 2020 of approximately $2.6 million, primarily related to lease termination costs and real estate write-downs.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2020, net interest income was $137.4 million, an increase from $137.3 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $140.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $172,000 from the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 3.08% from 3.23% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 15 basis points to 3.14% from 3.29% during the same period. The decreases in the net interest margin and net interest margin (FTE) were principally due to a 31 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets (FTE)(1) offset by a 16 basis point decrease in cost of funds. The decline in the Company’s earning asset yields was driven by lower loan accretion income, an increase in the earning asset mix of lower yielding investment securities and the impact of lower market interest rates. The cost of funds decline was driven by lower deposit costs and wholesale borrowing costs driven by lower interest rate environment and a favorable funding mix.

The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting decreased $2.7 million from the prior quarter to $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The second and third quarters of 2020, and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

             
     Deposit       
  Loan Accretion Borrowings   
     Accretion    (Amortization)    Amortization    Total
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 $9,528  50   (138) $9,440
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020  6,443  34   (140)  6,337
For the quarter ended September 30, 2020  3,814  26   (167)  3,673
For the remaining three months of 2020 (estimated)  2,530  23   (187)  2,366
For the years ending (estimated):                
2021  9,242  14   (807)  8,449
2022  7,449  (43)  (829)  6,577
2023  5,346  (32)  (852)  4,462
2024  4,334  (4)  (877)  3,453
2025  3,248  (1)  (900)  2,347
Thereafter  14,485     (9,873)  4,612
Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at September 30, 2020  46,634  (43)  (14,325)  32,266

ASSET QUALITY

Overview
During the third quarter of 2020, the Company experienced a slight decrease in nonperforming assets (“NPAs”). Past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 were higher than past due loan levels at June 30, 2020 and lower than past due loan levels at September 30, 2019. The increase in past due loan levels from June 30, 2020 was primarily within the 30-59 days past due category. Net charge-off levels and the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased from the second quarter of 2020.

Loan Modifications for Borrowers Affected by COVID-19
On March 22, 2020, the five federal bank regulatory agencies and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors issued joint guidance (subsequently revised on April 7, 2020) with respect to loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 (the “March 22 Joint Guidance”). The March 22 Joint Guidance encourages banks, savings associations, and credit unions to make loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 and, importantly, assures those financial institutions that they will not (i) receive supervisory criticism for such prudent loan modifications and (ii) be required by examiners to automatically categorize COVID-19-related loan modifications as TDRs. The federal banking regulators have confirmed with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (or FASB) that short-term loan modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current (i.e., less than 30 days past due on contractual payments) when the modification program was implemented are not considered TDRs.

In addition, Section 4013 of the CARES Act provides banks, savings associations, and credit unions with the ability to make loan modifications related to COVID-19 without categorizing the loan as a TDR or conducting the analysis to make the determination, which is intended to streamline the loan modification process. Any such suspension is effective for the term of the loan modification; however, the suspension is only permitted for loan modifications made during the effective period of Section 4013 and only for those loans that were not more than thirty days past due as of December 31, 2019.

The Company has made certain loan modifications pursuant to the March 22 Joint Guidance or Section 4013 of the CARES Act and as of September 30, 2020 approximately $769.6 million remain under their modified terms, a decline of $831.3 million as compared to June 30, 2020. The majority of the Company’s modifications as of September 30, 2020 were in the commercial real estate portfolios.

Nonperforming Assets
At September 30, 2020, NPAs totaled $43.2 million, a decrease of $839,000 from June 30, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at September 30, 2020 were 0.30%, a decrease of 1 basis point from 0.31% at June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans were 0.34%, a decrease of 1 basis point from June 30, 2020.

The Company’s adoption of current expected credit loss (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 resulted in a change in the accounting and reporting related to purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans, which are now defined as purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) and evaluated at the loan level instead of being evaluated in pools under PCI accounting.   All prior period nonaccrual and past due loan metrics discussed herein have not been restated for CECL accounting and exclude PCI-related loan balances.

The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

                
     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30, 
  2020 2020 2020 2019 2019
Nonaccrual loans $39,023 $39,624 $44,022 $28,232 $30,032
Foreclosed properties  4,159  4,397  4,444  4,708  6,385
Total nonperforming assets $43,182 $44,021 $48,466 $32,940 $36,417

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

                
     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30, 
  2020 2020 2020 2019 2019
Beginning Balance $39,624  $44,022  $28,232  $30,032  $27,462 
Net customer payments  (2,803)  (6,524)  (3,451)  (5,741)  (3,612)
Additions  2,790   3,206   6,059   5,631   8,327 
Impact of CECL adoption        14,381       
Charge-offs  (588)  (1,088)  (1,199)  (1,690)  (884)
Loans returning to accruing status     8         (1,103)
Transfers to foreclosed property              (158)
Ending Balance $39,023  $39,624  $44,022  $28,232  $30,032 

The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

                
     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30, 
  2020 2020 2020 2019 2019
Beginning Balance $4,397  $4,444  $4,708  $6,385  $6,506 
Additions of foreclosed property        615   62   645 
Valuation adjustments        (44)  (375)  (62)
Proceeds from sales  (254)  (55)  (854)  (1,442)  (737)
Gains (losses) from sales  16   8   19   78   33 
Ending Balance $4,159  $4,397  $4,444  $4,708  $6,385 


Past Due Loans
Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $50.9 million or 0.35% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, compared to $40.5 million or 0.28% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, and $55.1 million or 0.45% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), past due loans still accruing interest were 0.40% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.32% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020. The increase in past due loans in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter was primarily within the 30-59 days past due category and due to increases in past due credit relationships within the owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial & industrial, and residential 1-4 family – consumer portfolios.

Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $15.6 million or 0.11% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2020, compared to $19.3 million or 0.13% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, and $12.0 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019.

Net Charge-offs
For the third quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or 0.04% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.09%, for the second quarter of 2020, and $7.7 million, or 0.25%, for the third quarter last year. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), net charge-offs were 0.04% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.10% for the second quarter of 2020. The majority of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2020 were related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million, a decrease of $27.6 million compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2019. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 consisted of $5.6 million in provision for loan losses and $1.0 million in provision for unfunded commitment.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)
At September 30, 2020, the ACL was $186.1 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $174.1 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $12.0 million. The ACL increased $5.1 million from June 30, 2020, primarily due to the continued economic uncertainty related to COVID-19.

The ALLL increased $4.1 million and the RUC increased $1.0 million from June 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 1.21% at September 30, 2020 and 1.19% at June 30, 2020. The ACL as percentage of total loans was 1.29% at September 30, 2020 and 1.26% at June 30, 2020. When excluding PPP loans(1), which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the ALLL as a percentage of adjusted loans increased 2 basis points to 1.36% from the prior quarter and the ACL as a percentage of adjusted loans increased 4 basis points to 1.46% from the prior quarter. The ratio of the ALLL to nonaccrual loans was 446.2% at September 30, 2020, compared to 429.0% at June 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $1.5 million to $34.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $35.9 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by a $10.3 million gain on sale of investment securities recorded during the second quarter and a decline of $2.3 million in loan-related interest rate swap income due to lower transaction volumes during the third quarter, which were significantly offset by increases in several other non-interest income categories. These positive offsets include an increase in mortgage banking income of $3.1 million primarily due to increased mortgage loan origination volumes due to the current low interest rate environment. In addition, in the third quarter of 2020, $1.7 million in unrealized gains were recognized related to equity method investments that experienced unrealized losses during the second quarter, bank owned life insurance income increased $1.4 million primarily related to death benefit proceeds received during the quarter, and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.1 million primarily due to higher NSF and overdraft fees.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $9.6 million to $93.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $102.8 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by the recognition of approximately $10.3 million loss on debt extinguishment in the second quarter resulting from the prepayment of approximately $200.0 million in long-term FHLB advances. In addition, during the third quarter of 2020, there was a decline in the FDIC assessment of approximately $1.1 million due to the positive impact of PPP loans on the Company’s assessment rate. Noninterest expense also included approximately $2.6 million in costs related to the Company’s expense reduction plans, including the closure of 14 branches in September, approximately $639,000 in costs related to the Company’s response to COVID-19, and an increase in marketing expenses related to donations made by the Company to support organizations that fight the injustices of inequality and contribute to change in our communities.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 15.3% compared to 15.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

At September 30, 2020, total assets were $19.9 billion, an increase of $178.3 million, or approximately 3.6% (annualized), from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.5 billion, or approximately 14.3% from September 30, 2019. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was driven by an increase in the Company’s securities portfolio partially offset by a reduction in cash balances while growth from the prior year was primarily a result of both organic and PPP loan growth.

At September 30, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $14.4 billion, an increase of $74.6 million, or 2.1% (annualized), from June 30, 2020, while average loans increased $401.0 million, or 11.4% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $2.1 billion, or 16.9% from September 30, 2019, while quarterly average loans increased $2.1 billion, or 17.3% from the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(2), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $475.6 million, or 3.9%, while quarterly average loans increased $480.2 million, or 3.9% from the prior year.

At September 30, 2020, total deposits were $15.6 billion, a slight decrease of $29.0 million, or approximately 0.7% (annualized), from June 30, 2020, while average deposits increased $620.1 million, or 16.5% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Deposits increased $2.5 billion, or 19.4% from September 30, 2019, while quarterly average deposits increased $2.8 billion, or 21.6% from the prior year. The increase in deposits from the prior year was primarily due to the impact of PPP loan related deposits and government stimulus.

The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:

        
     September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
  2020 2020 2019 
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.04%  9.88%  10.48%
Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 11.18%  11.03%  10.48%
Total capital ratio (1) 13.92%  13.81%  12.93%
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (1) 8.82%  8.82%  8.94%
Common equity to total assets 12.52%  12.41%  14.48%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.91%  7.74%  9.23%


(1) All ratios at September 30, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.
On June 9, 2020, the Company issued and sold 6,900,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of the Company’s 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (“Series A Preferred Stock”), par value $10.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $10,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The net proceeds received from the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock was approximately $166.4 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock is included in Tier 1 capital.  

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.25 per common share, consistent with the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the Board also declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $156.60 per share (equivalent to $0.39 per outstanding depositary share). On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program (effective July 8, 2019) to purchase up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. On March 20, 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program, which had $20 million remaining in the authorization when it was suspended. The Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.7 million shares, at an average price of $35.48 per share, under the authorization prior to the suspension.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 135 branches and approximately 155 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

                
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended
     09/30/20    06/30/20    09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19
Results of Operations (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Interest and dividend income $157,414 $162,867 $178,345 $491,607 $525,122 
Interest expense  20,033  25,562  41,744  81,913  122,379 
Net interest income  137,381  137,305  136,601  409,694  402,743 
Provision for credit losses  6,558  34,200  9,100  100,954  18,192 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  130,823  103,105  127,501  308,740  384,551 
Noninterest income  34,407  35,932  48,106  99,245  103,621 
Noninterest expenses  93,222  102,814  111,687  291,681  324,022 
Income before income taxes  72,008  36,223  63,920  116,304  164,150 
Income tax expense  11,008  5,514  10,724  17,506  26,330 
Income from continuing operations  61,000  30,709  53,196  98,798  137,820 
Discontinued operations, net of tax      42    (128)
Net income  61,000  30,709  53,238  98,798  137,692 
Dividends on preferred stock  2,691      2,691   
Net income available to common shareholders $58,309 $30,709 $53,238 $96,107 $137,692 
                
Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $160,315 $165,672 $181,149 $500,069 $533,590 
Net interest income (FTE) (1)  140,282  140,110  139,405  418,156  411,211 
Total revenue (FTE) (1)  174,689  176,042  187,511  517,401  514,832 
Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (8)  78,566  70,423  76,630  217,258  214,695 
                
Key Ratios               
Earnings per common share, diluted $0.74 $0.39 $0.65 $1.22 $1.72 
Return on average assets (ROA)  1.23%   0.64%   1.23% 0.70%   1.11
Return on average equity (ROE)  9.16%   4.96%   8.35% 5.19%   7.58
Efficiency ratio  54.27%   59.35%   60.47% 57.31%   63.99
Net interest margin  3.08%   3.23%   3.57% 3.26%   3.66
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)  3.14%   3.29%   3.64% 3.32%   3.74
Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1)  3.59%   3.90%   4.73% 3.97%   4.85
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  0.64%   0.84%   1.45% 0.90%   1.47
Cost of deposits  0.39%   0.53%   0.95% 0.58%   0.92
Cost of funds  0.45%   0.61%   1.09% 0.65%   1.11
                
Operating Measures (4)               
Net operating earnings $61,000 $30,709 $56,057 $98,798 $163,665 
Net operating earnings available to common shareholders  58,309  30,709  56,057  96,107  163,665 
Operating earnings per share, diluted $0.74 $0.39 $0.69 $1.22 $2.04 
Operating ROA  1.23%   0.64%   1.29% 0.70%   1.32
Operating ROE  9.16%   4.96%   8.80% 5.19%   9.01
Operating ROTCE (2) (3)  16.49%   9.46%   15.64% 9.64%   16.18
Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)  51.04%   56.00%   55.12% 53.92%   53.92
                
Per Share Data               
Earnings per common share, basic $0.74 $0.39 $0.65 $1.22 $1.72 
Earnings per common share, diluted  0.74  0.39  0.65  1.22  1.72 
Cash dividends paid per common share  0.25  0.25  0.25  0.75  0.71 
Market value per share  21.37  23.16  37.25  21.37  37.25 
Book value per common share  31.86  31.32  31.29  31.86  31.29 
Tangible book value per common share (2)  19.13  18.54  18.80  19.13  18.80 
Price to earnings ratio, diluted  7.26  14.77  14.44  13.11  16.20 
Price to book value per common share ratio  0.67  0.74  1.19  0.67  1.19 
Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2)  1.12  1.25  1.98  1.12  1.98 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic  78,714,353  78,711,765  81,769,193  78,904,792  80,120,725 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted  78,725,346  78,722,690  81,832,868  78,921,108  80,183,113 
Common shares outstanding at end of period  78,718,850  78,713,056  81,147,896  78,718,850  81,147,896 


                 
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 
     09/30/20    06/30/20    09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 
Capital Ratios (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  10.04%   9.88%   10.48% 10.04%   10.48%
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  11.18%   11.03%   10.48% 11.18%   10.48%
Total capital ratio (5)  13.92%   13.81%   12.93% 13.92%   12.93%
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5)  8.82%   8.82%   8.94% 8.82%   8.94%
Common equity to total assets  12.52%   12.41%   14.48% 12.52%   14.48%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)  7.91%   7.74%   9.23% 7.91%   9.23%
                 
Financial Condition                     
Assets $19,930,650 $19,752,317 $17,441,035 $19,930,650 $17,441,035 
Loans held for investment  14,383,215  14,308,646  12,306,997  14,383,215  12,306,997 
Securities  3,102,217  2,672,557  2,607,748  3,102,217  2,607,748 
Earning Assets  17,885,975  17,680,876  15,365,753  17,885,975  15,365,753 
Goodwill  935,560  935,560  929,815  935,560  929,815 
Amortizable intangibles, net  61,068  65,105  78,241  61,068  78,241 
Deposits  15,576,098  15,605,139  13,044,712  15,576,098  13,044,712 
Borrowings  1,314,322  1,125,030  1,549,181  1,314,322  1,549,181 
Stockholders' equity  2,660,885  2,618,226  2,525,031  2,660,885  2,525,031 
Tangible common equity (2)  1,497,900  1,451,197  1,516,975  1,497,900  1,516,975 
                 
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs                     
Construction and land development $1,207,190 $1,247,939 $1,201,149 $1,207,190 $1,201,149 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  2,107,333  2,067,087  1,979,052  2,107,333  1,979,052 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  3,497,929  3,455,125  3,198,580  3,497,929  3,198,580 
Multifamily real estate  731,582  717,719  659,946  731,582  659,946 
Commercial & Industrial  3,536,249  3,555,971  2,058,133  3,536,249  2,058,133 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial  696,944  715,384  721,185  696,944  721,185 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer  830,144  841,051  913,245  830,144  913,245 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving  618,320  627,765  660,963  618,320  660,963 
Auto  387,417  380,053  328,456  387,417  328,456 
Consumer  276,023  311,362  386,848  276,023  386,848 
Other Commercial  494,084  389,190  199,440  494,084  199,440 
Total loans held for investment $14,383,215 $14,308,646 $12,306,997 $14,383,215 $12,306,997 
                 
Deposits                     
NOW accounts $3,460,480 $3,618,523 $2,515,777 $3,460,480 $2,515,777 
Money market accounts  4,269,696  4,158,325  3,737,426  4,269,696  3,737,426 
Savings accounts  861,685  824,164  739,505  861,685  739,505 
Time deposits of $250,000 and over  633,252  689,693  717,090  633,252  717,090 
Other time deposits  1,930,320  1,968,474  2,179,740  1,930,320  2,179,740 
Time deposits  2,563,572  2,658,167  2,896,830  2,563,572  2,896,830 
Total interest-bearing deposits $11,155,433 $11,259,179 $9,889,538 $11,155,433 $9,889,538 
Demand deposits  4,420,665  4,345,960  3,155,174  4,420,665  3,155,174 
Total deposits $15,576,098 $15,605,139 $13,044,712 $15,576,098 $13,044,712 
                 
Averages                     
Assets $19,785,167 $19,157,238 $17,203,328 $18,837,580 $16,639,041 
Loans held for investment  14,358,666  13,957,711  12,240,254  13,639,401  11,821,612 
Loans held for sale  45,201  56,846  75,558  50,902  46,095 
Securities  2,891,210  2,648,967  2,660,270  2,721,161  2,681,463 
Earning assets  17,748,152  17,106,132  15,191,792  16,809,423  14,700,019 
Deposits  15,580,469  14,960,386  12,812,211  14,632,709  12,250,199 
Time deposits  2,579,991  2,667,268  2,769,574  2,667,267  2,554,058 
Interest-bearing deposits  11,260,244  10,941,368  9,803,624  10,875,752  9,408,182 
Borrowings  1,183,839  1,344,994  1,623,681  1,324,457  1,753,276 
Interest-bearing liabilities  12,444,083  12,286,362  11,427,305  12,200,209  11,161,458 
Stockholders' equity  2,648,777  2,489,969  2,528,435  2,541,856  2,429,912 
Tangible common equity (2)  1,483,848  1,446,948  1,517,400  1,469,918  1,442,831 


                
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended
     09/30/20    06/30/20    09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19
Asset Quality (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)                    
Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $169,977 $141,043 $42,463 $42,294 $41,045 
Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL        47,484   
Add: Recoveries  1,566  1,411  1,574  5,137  4,940 
Less: Charge-offs  2,978  4,677  9,317  14,806  21,190 
Add: Provision for loan losses  5,557  32,200  9,100  94,013  19,025 
Ending balance, ALLL $174,122 $169,977 $43,820 $174,122 $43,820 
                
Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $11,000 $9,000 $1,100  900  900 
Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL        4,160   
Add: Impact of acquisition accounting          1,033 
Add: Provision for unfunded commitments  1,000  2,000    6,940  (833)
Ending balance, RUC $12,000 $11,000 $1,100  12,000  1,100 
Total ACL $186,122 $180,977 $44,920 $186,122 $44,920 
                
ACL / total outstanding loans  1.29%   1.26%   0.36% 1.29%   0.36
ACL / total adjusted loans(9)  1.46%   1.42%   0.36% 1.46%   0.36
ALLL / total outstanding loans  1.21%   1.19%   0.36% 1.21%   0.36
ALLL / total adjusted loans(9)  1.36%   1.34%   0.36%   1.36%   0.36
Net charge-offs / total average loans  0.04%   0.09%   0.25% 0.09%   0.18
Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9)  0.04%   0.10%   0.25% 0.11%   0.18
Provision for loan losses/ total average loans  0.15%   0.93%   0.29% 0.92%   0.22
Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9)  0.17%   1.02%   0.29% 1.03%   0.22
 `              
Nonperforming Assets(6)                    
Construction and land development $3,520 $3,977 $7,785 $3,520 $7,785 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  9,267  8,924  5,684  9,267  5,684 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  1,992  1,877  381  1,992  381 
Multifamily real estate  33  33    33   
Commercial & Industrial  1,592  2,708  1,585  1,592  1,585 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial  5,743  5,784  3,879  5,743  3,879 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer  12,620  12,029  8,292  12,620  8,292 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving  3,664  3,626  1,641  3,664  1,641 
Auto  517  584  604  517  604 
Consumer  75  81  84  75  84 
Other Commercial    1  97    97 
Nonaccrual loans $39,023 $39,624 $30,032 $39,023 $30,032 
Foreclosed property  4,159  4,397  6,385  4,159  6,385 
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $43,182 $44,021 $36,417 $43,182 $36,417 
Construction and land development $93 $473 $171 $93 $171 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  1,726  7,851  2,571  1,726  2,571 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  168  878  36  168  36 
Multifamily real estate  359  366  1,212  359  1,212 
Commercial & Industrial  604  178  265  604  265 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial  5,298  578  916  5,298  916 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer  4,495  5,099  3,815  4,495  3,815 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving  2,276  1,995  1,674  2,276  1,674 
Auto  315  181  183  315  183 
Consumer  327  1,157  1,163  327  1,163 
Other Commercial    499  30    30 
Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing $15,661 $19,255 $12,036 $15,661 $12,036 
Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days $58,843 $63,276 $48,453 $58,843 $48,453 
NPAs / total outstanding loans  0.30%   0.31%   0.30% 0.30%   0.30
NPAs / total adjusted loans(9)  0.34%   0.35%   0.30%   0.34%   0.30
NPAs / total assets  0.22%   0.22%   0.21% 0.22%   0.21
ALLL / nonaccrual loans  446.20%   428.97%   145.91% 446.20%   145.91
ALLL/ nonperforming assets  403.23%   386.13%   120.33% 403.23%   120.33
                     


                 
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 
     09/30/20    06/30/20    09/30/19 09/30/20 09/30/19 
Past Due Detail(6) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Construction and land development $2,625 $1,683 $1,062 $2,625 $1,062 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  4,924  1,679  4,977  4,924  4,977 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  1,291  930  5,757  1,291  5,757 
Multifamily real estate      107    107 
Commercial & Industrial  4,322  1,602  2,079  4,322  2,079 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial  1,236  480  1,842  1,236  1,842 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer  2,998  1,229  1,527  2,998  1,527 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving  2,669  1,924  4,965  2,669  4,965 
Auto  1,513  1,176  1,787  1,513  1,787 
Consumer  1,020  844  2,000  1,020  2,000 
Other Commercial  613  456  579  613  579 
Loans 30-59 days past due $23,211 $12,003 $26,682 $23,211 $26,682 
Construction and land development $223 $294 $351 $223 $351 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  1,310  430    1,310   
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  1,371  369  1,878  1,371  1,878 
Multifamily real estate      164    164 
Commercial & Industrial  1,448  296  1,946  1,448  1,946 
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial  937  2,105  3,081  937  3,081 
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer  3,976  3,817  5,182  3,976  5,182 
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving  1,141  1,048  1,747  1,141  1,747 
Auto  453  290  407  453  407 
Consumer  772  561  1,666  772  1,666 
Other Commercial  427    9  427  9 
Loans 60-89 days past due $12,058 $9,210 $16,431 $12,058 $16,431 
                 
Past Due and still accruing $50,930 $40,468 $55,149 $50,930 $55,149 
Past Due and still accruing / total adjusted loans(9)  0.40%   0.32%   0.45%   0.40%   0.45%  
                 
Troubled Debt Restructurings                     
Performing $17,076 $15,303 $15,156 $17,076 $15,156 
Nonperforming  7,045  5,042  3,582  7,045  3,582 
Total troubled debt restructurings $24,121 $20,345 $18,738 $24,121 $18,738 
                 
Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)                     
Net interest income (FTE)                     
Net interest income (GAAP) $137,381 $137,305 $136,601 $409,694 $402,743 
FTE adjustment  2,901  2,805  2,804  8,462  8,468 
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $140,282 $140,110 $139,405 $418,156 $411,211 
Noninterest income (GAAP)  34,407  35,932  48,106  99,245  103,621 
Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $174,689 $176,042 $187,511 $517,401 $514,832 
                 
Average earning assets $17,748,152 $17,106,132 $15,191,792 $16,809,423 $14,700,019 
Net interest margin  3.08%   3.23%   3.57% 3.26%   3.66%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)  3.14%   3.29%   3.64% 3.32%   3.74%
                 
Tangible Assets                     
Ending assets (GAAP) $19,930,650 $19,752,317 $17,441,035 $19,930,650 $17,441,035 
Less: Ending goodwill  935,560  935,560  929,815  935,560  929,815 
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles  61,068  65,105  78,241  61,068  78,241 
Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $18,934,022 $18,751,652 $16,432,979 $18,934,022 $16,432,979 
                 
Tangible Common Equity (2)                     
Ending equity (GAAP) $2,660,885 $2,618,226 $2,525,031 $2,660,885 $2,525,031 
Less: Ending goodwill  935,560  935,560  929,815  935,560  929,815 
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles  61,068  65,105  78,241  61,068  78,241 
Less: Perpetual preferred stock  166,357  166,364    166,357   
Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,497,900 $1,451,197 $1,516,975 $1,497,900 $1,516,975 
                 
Average equity (GAAP) $2,648,777 $2,489,969 $2,528,435 $2,541,856 $2,429,912 
Less: Average goodwill  935,560  935,560  930,525  935,560  906,476 
Less: Average amortizable intangibles  63,016  67,136  80,510  67,130  80,605 
Less: Average perpetual preferred stock  166,353  40,325  -  69,248  - 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,483,848 $1,446,948 $1,517,400 $1,469,918 $1,442,831 
                 


                 
  As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 
   09/30/20   06/30/20  09/30/19  09/30/20  09/30/19 
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) 
Operating Measures (4)                     
Net income (GAAP) $61,000 $30,709 $53,238 $98,798 $137,692 
Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs, net of tax      2,819    25,973 
Net operating earnings (non-GAAP)  61,000  30,709  56,057  98,798  163,665 
Less: Dividends on preferred stock  2,691      2,691   
Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $58,309 $30,709 $56,057 $96,107 $163,665 
                 
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $93,222 $102,814 $111,687 $291,681 $324,022 
Less: Merger Related Costs      2,435    26,928 
Less: Rebranding Costs      1,133    5,553 
Less: Amortization of intangible assets  4,053  4,223  4,764  12,676  13,919 
Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $89,169 $98,591 $103,355 $279,005 $277,622 
                 
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $140,282 $140,110 $139,405 $418,156 $411,211 
Noninterest income (GAAP)  34,407  35,932  48,106  99,245  103,621 
Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $174,689 $176,042 $187,511 $517,401 $514,832 
                 
Efficiency ratio  54.27%   59.35%   60.47% 57.31%   63.99%
Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)  51.04%   56.00%   55.12% 53.92%   53.92%
                 
Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4)                     
Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $58,309 $30,709 $56,057 $96,107 $163,665 
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected  3,202  3,336  3,764  10,014  10,996 
Net operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $61,511 $34,045 $59,821 $106,121 $174,661 
                 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,483,848 $1,446,948 $1,517,400 $1,469,918 $1,442,831 
Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  16.49%   9.46%   15.64% 9.64%   16.18%
                 
Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (8)                
Net income (GAAP) $61,000 $30,709 $53,238 $98,798 $137,692 
Plus: Provision for credit losses  6,558  34,200  9,100  100,954  18,192 
Plus: Income tax expense  11,008  5,514  10,724  17,506  26,330 
Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs      3,568    32,481 
Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (non-GAAP) $78,566 $70,423 $76,630 $217,258 $214,695 
                 
Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact (9)                
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)(GAAP) $14,383,215 $14,308,646 $12,306,997 $14,383,215 $12,306,997 
Less: PPP adjustments  1,600,577  1,598,718    1,600,577   
Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs),net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $12,782,638 $12,709,928 $12,306,997 $12,782,638 $12,306,997 
                 
Average loans held for investment (GAAP) $14,358,666 $13,957,711 $12,240,254 $13,639,401 $11,821,612 
Less: Average PPP adjustments  1,638,204  1,273,883    1,457,091   
Average loans held for investment, net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP) $12,720,462 $12,683,828 $12,240,254 $12,182,310 $11,821,612 
                 
Mortgage Origination Volume                     
Refinance Volume $145,718 $163,737 $62,230 $377,837 $102,069 
Construction Volume  6,448  12,966  3,915  27,251  4,275 
Purchase Volume  130,185  83,248  78,113  277,925  194,445 
Total Mortgage loan originations $282,351 $259,951 $144,258 $683,013 $300,789 
% of originations that are refinances  51.6%   63.0%   43.1% 55.3%   33.9%
                 
Wealth                     
Assets under management ("AUM") $5,455,268 $5,271,288 $5,451,796 $5,455,268 $5,451,796 
                 
Other Data                     
End of period full-time employees  1,883  1,973  1,946  1,883  1,946 
Number of full-service branches  135  149  149  135  149 
Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs")  157  169  169  157  169 


ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

            
 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30,
 2020 2020    2019    2019
ASSETS (unaudited)  (unaudited)  (audited)  (unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents:           
Cash and due from banks$ 178,563 $202,947 $163,050 $218,584
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  335,111  636,211  234,810  370,673
Federal funds sold  7,292  2,862  38,172  2,663
Total cash and cash equivalents  520,966  842,020  436,032  591,920
Securities available for sale, at fair value  2,443,340  2,019,164  1,945,445  1,918,859
Securities held to maturity, at carrying value  546,661  547,561  555,144  556,579
Restricted stock, at cost  112,216  105,832  130,848  132,310
Loans held for sale, at fair value  52,607  55,067  55,405  72,208
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs  14,383,215  14,308,646  12,610,936  12,306,997
Less allowance for loan and lease losses  174,122  169,977  42,294  43,820
Total loans held for investment, net  14,209,093  14,138,669  12,568,642  12,263,177
Premises and equipment, net  156,934  164,321  161,073  168,122
Goodwill  935,560  935,560  935,560  929,815
Amortizable intangibles, net  61,068  65,105  73,669  78,241
Bank owned life insurance  325,538  327,075  322,917  320,779
Other assets  566,667  551,943  378,255  409,025
Total assets$ 19,930,650 $19,752,317 $17,562,990 $17,441,035
LIABILITIES           
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$ 4,420,665 $4,345,960 $2,970,139 $3,155,174
Interest-bearing deposits  11,155,433  11,259,179  10,334,842  9,889,538
Total deposits  15,576,098  15,605,139  13,304,981  13,044,712
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  91,086  77,216  66,053  67,260
Other short-term borrowings  175,200    370,200  344,600
Long-term borrowings  1,048,036  1,047,814  1,077,495  1,137,321
Other liabilities  379,345  403,922  231,159  322,111
Total liabilities  17,269,765  17,134,091  15,049,888  14,916,004
Commitments and contingencies           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Preferred stock, $10.00 par value  173  173    
Common stock, $1.33 par value  104,141  104,126  105,827  107,330
Additional paid-in capital  1,914,640  1,911,985  1,790,305  1,831,667
Retained earnings  579,269  540,638  581,395  545,665
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  62,662  61,304  35,575  40,369
Total stockholders' equity  2,660,885  2,618,226  2,513,102  2,525,031
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 19,930,650 $19,752,317 $17,562,990 $17,441,035
            
Common shares outstanding  78,718,850  78,713,056  80,001,185  81,147,896
Common shares authorized  200,000,000  200,000,000  200,000,000  200,000,000
Preferred shares outstanding  17,250  17,250  -  -
Preferred shares authorized  500,000  500,000  500,000  500,000

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

               
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
 2020    2020    2019    2020    2019
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:              
Interest and fees on loans$ 138,402 $143,234  $156,651 $ 432,763 $459,603 
Interest on deposits in other banks  137  155   1,030   1,154  2,047 
Interest and dividends on securities:              
Taxable  10,275  11,267   12,625   33,170  39,059 
Nontaxable  8,600  8,211   8,039   24,520  24,413 
Total interest and dividend income  157,414  162,867   178,345   491,607  525,122 
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  15,568  19,861   30,849   63,943  84,088 
Interest on short-term borrowings  72  186   2,200   1,598  14,313 
Interest on long-term borrowings  4,393  5,515   8,695   16,372  23,978 
Total interest expense  20,033  25,562   41,744   81,913  122,379 
Net interest income  137,381  137,305   136,601   409,694  402,743 
Provision for credit losses  6,558  34,200   9,100   100,954  18,192 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  130,823  103,105   127,501   308,740  384,551 
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  6,041  4,930   7,675   18,549  22,331 
Other service charges, commissions and fees  1,621  1,354   1,513   4,600  4,879 
Interchange fees  1,979  1,697   2,108   5,300  12,765 
Fiduciary and asset management fees  6,045  5,515   6,082   17,543  16,834 
Mortgage banking income  8,897  5,826   3,374   16,744  7,614 
Gains on securities transactions  18  10,339   7,104   12,293  7,306 
Bank owned life insurance income  3,421  2,027   2,062   7,498  6,191 
Loan-related interest rate swap fees  3,170  5,484   5,480   12,602  10,656 
Other operating income  3,215  (1,240)  12,708   4,116  15,045 
Total noninterest income  34,407  35,932   48,106   99,245  103,621 
Noninterest expenses:              
Salaries and benefits  49,000  49,896   49,718   149,013  148,116 
Occupancy expenses  7,441  7,224   7,493   21,798  22,427 
Furniture and equipment expenses  3,895  3,406   3,719   11,042  10,656 
Printing, postage, and supplies  904  999   1,268   3,194  3,763 
Technology and data processing  6,564  6,454   5,787   19,187  17,203 
Professional services  2,914  2,989   2,681   9,211  8,269 
Marketing and advertising expense  2,631  2,043   2,600   7,413  7,891 
FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance  1,811  2,907   381   7,578  5,620 
Other taxes  4,124  4,120   3,971   12,364  11,779 
Loan-related expenses  2,314  2,501   2,566   7,512  7,250 
OREO and credit-related expenses  413  411   1,005   1,512  3,162 
Amortization of intangible assets  4,053  4,223   4,764   12,676  13,919 
Training and other personnel costs  746  876   1,618   3,192  4,240 
Merger-related costs      2,435    26,928 
Rebranding expense      1,133    5,553 
Loss on debt extinguishment   10,306   16,397   10,306  16,397 
Other expenses  6,412  4,459   4,151   15,683  10,849 
Total noninterest expenses  93,222  102,814   111,687   291,681  324,022 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes  72,008  36,223   63,920   116,304  164,150 
Income tax expense  11,008  5,514   10,724   17,506  26,330 
Income from continuing operations$ 61,000 $30,709  $53,196 $ 98,798 $137,820 
Discontinued operations:               
Income (loss) from operations of discontinued mortgage segment$ $  $56 $ $(173)
Income tax expense (benefit)      14    (45)
Income (loss) on discontinued operations      42    (128)
Net income  61,000  30,709   53,238   98,798  137,692 
Dividends on preferred stock  2,691  -   -   2,691  - 
Net income available to common shareholders$ 58,309 $30,709  $53,238 $ 96,107 $137,692 
               
Basic earnings per common share$0.74 $0.39  $0.65 $1.22 $1.72 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.74 $0.39  $0.65 $1.22 $1.72 

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

                
 For the Quarter Ended
 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
 Average
Balance		    Interest
Income /
Expense (1)		    Yield /
Rate (1)(2)		    Average
Balance		    Interest
Income /
Expense (1)		    Yield /
Rate (1)(2)
 (unaudited)  (unaudited)
Assets:               
Securities:               
Taxable$ 1,738,033  $ 10,275 2.35% $1,626,426  $11,267 2.79%
Tax-exempt  1,153,177    10,886 3.76%  1,022,541   10,394 4.09%
Total securities  2,891,210    21,161 2.91%  2,648,967   21,661 3.29%
Loans, net (3) (4)  14,358,666    138,635 3.84%  13,957,711   143,339 4.13%
Other earning assets  498,276    519 0.41%  499,454   672 0.54%
Total earning assets  17,748,152  $ 160,315 3.59%  17,106,132  $165,672 3.90%
Allowance for credit losses  (174,171)       (150,868)     
Total non-earning assets  2,211,186        2,201,974      
Total assets$ 19,785,167       $19,157,238      
                
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:               
Interest-bearing deposits:               
Transaction and money market accounts$ 7,834,317  $ 4,684 0.24% $7,474,210  $7,303 0.39%
Regular savings  845,936    128 0.06%  799,890   123 0.06%
Time deposits (5)  2,579,991    10,756 1.66%  2,667,268   12,435 1.88%
Total interest-bearing deposits   11,260,244    15,568 0.55%  10,941,368   19,861 0.73%
Other borrowings (6)  1,183,839    4,465 1.50%  1,344,994   5,701 1.70%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  12,444,083  $ 20,033 0.64%  12,286,362  $25,562 0.84%
                
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits  4,320,225        4,019,018      
Other liabilities  372,082        361,889      
Total liabilities  17,136,390        16,667,269      
Stockholders' equity  2,648,777        2,489,969      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 19,785,167       $19,157,238      
Net interest income   $ 140,282      $140,110  
                
Interest rate spread      2.95%       3.06%
Cost of funds      0.45%       0.61%
Net interest margin      3.14%       3.29%


(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.
(4) Interest income on loans includes $3.8 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $26,000 and $34,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $167,000 and $140,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.

