RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company” or “Atlantic Union”) (Nasdaq: AUB) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $58.3 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.74 for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings(1) were $78.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Net income available to common shareholders was $96.1 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.22 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (1) were $217.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
“During the third quarter, Atlantic Union delivered strong financial results and continued to demonstrate the resilience, agility and innovation required to successfully navigate through the challenging economic, credit and interest rate headwinds of COVID-19,” said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union.
“Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability and growth – in that order of priority - Atlantic Union continues to be in a strong financial position with ample liquidity and a well-fortified capital base. Our financial performance has and will continue to benefit from the decisive actions the Company has taken to reduce its expense run rate to more closely align with revenue growth pressures driven by the lower for longer interest rate environment. These expense reduction actions include the consolidation of 14 branches in September, or nearly 10% of our branch network.
Looking forward, we believe that Atlantic Union will emerge from the challenges of COVID-19 as a stronger company that is well positioned to generate sustainable, profitable growth and is committed to leveraging the Atlantic Union franchise to build long term value for our shareholders.”
Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)
During 2020, the Company participated in the SBA PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic (“COVID-19”). The Company processed over 11,000 PPP loans, which totaled $1.7 billion with a recorded investment of $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2020, which included unamortized deferred fees of $32.6 million. The loans carry a 1% interest rate.
Expense Reduction Measures
During 2020, the Company undertook several actions, including the consolidation of 14 branches, which was completed in September 2020, to reduce expenses in light of the current and expected operating environment. These actions resulted in expenses during the third quarter of 2020 of approximately $2.6 million, primarily related to lease termination costs and real estate write-downs.
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the third quarter of 2020, net interest income was $137.4 million, an increase from $137.3 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income (FTE)(1) was $140.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $172,000 from the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 3.08% from 3.23% in the previous quarter, while the net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 15 basis points to 3.14% from 3.29% during the same period. The decreases in the net interest margin and net interest margin (FTE) were principally due to a 31 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets (FTE)(1) offset by a 16 basis point decrease in cost of funds. The decline in the Company’s earning asset yields was driven by lower loan accretion income, an increase in the earning asset mix of lower yielding investment securities and the impact of lower market interest rates. The cost of funds decline was driven by lower deposit costs and wholesale borrowing costs driven by lower interest rate environment and a favorable funding mix.
The Company’s net interest margin (FTE) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion related to acquisition accounting decreased $2.7 million from the prior quarter to $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The second and third quarters of 2020, and the remaining estimated net accretion impact are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):
|Deposit
|Loan
|Accretion
|Borrowings
|Accretion
|(Amortization)
|Amortization
|Total
|For the quarter ended March 31, 2020
|$
|9,528
|50
|(138
|)
|$
|9,440
|For the quarter ended June 30, 2020
|6,443
|34
|(140
|)
|6,337
|For the quarter ended September 30, 2020
|3,814
|26
|(167
|)
|3,673
|For the remaining three months of 2020 (estimated)
|2,530
|23
|(187
|)
|2,366
|For the years ending (estimated):
|2021
|9,242
|14
|(807
|)
|8,449
|2022
|7,449
|(43
|)
|(829
|)
|6,577
|2023
|5,346
|(32
|)
|(852
|)
|4,462
|2024
|4,334
|(4
|)
|(877
|)
|3,453
|2025
|3,248
|(1
|)
|(900
|)
|2,347
|Thereafter
|14,485
|—
|(9,873
|)
|4,612
|Total remaining acquisition accounting fair value adjustments at September 30, 2020
|46,634
|(43
|)
|(14,325
|)
|32,266
ASSET QUALITY
Overview
During the third quarter of 2020, the Company experienced a slight decrease in nonperforming assets (“NPAs”). Past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020 were higher than past due loan levels at June 30, 2020 and lower than past due loan levels at September 30, 2019. The increase in past due loan levels from June 30, 2020 was primarily within the 30-59 days past due category. Net charge-off levels and the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased from the second quarter of 2020.
Loan Modifications for Borrowers Affected by COVID-19
On March 22, 2020, the five federal bank regulatory agencies and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors issued joint guidance (subsequently revised on April 7, 2020) with respect to loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 (the “March 22 Joint Guidance”). The March 22 Joint Guidance encourages banks, savings associations, and credit unions to make loan modifications for borrowers affected by COVID-19 and, importantly, assures those financial institutions that they will not (i) receive supervisory criticism for such prudent loan modifications and (ii) be required by examiners to automatically categorize COVID-19-related loan modifications as TDRs. The federal banking regulators have confirmed with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (or FASB) that short-term loan modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current (i.e., less than 30 days past due on contractual payments) when the modification program was implemented are not considered TDRs.
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results
In addition, Section 4013 of the CARES Act provides banks, savings associations, and credit unions with the ability to make loan modifications related to COVID-19 without categorizing the loan as a TDR or conducting the analysis to make the determination, which is intended to streamline the loan modification process. Any such suspension is effective for the term of the loan modification; however, the suspension is only permitted for loan modifications made during the effective period of Section 4013 and only for those loans that were not more than thirty days past due as of December 31, 2019.
The Company has made certain loan modifications pursuant to the March 22 Joint Guidance or Section 4013 of the CARES Act and as of September 30, 2020 approximately $769.6 million remain under their modified terms, a decline of $831.3 million as compared to June 30, 2020. The majority of the Company’s modifications as of September 30, 2020 were in the commercial real estate portfolios.
Nonperforming Assets
At September 30, 2020, NPAs totaled $43.2 million, a decrease of $839,000 from June 30, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans at September 30, 2020 were 0.30%, a decrease of 1 basis point from 0.31% at June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans were 0.34%, a decrease of 1 basis point from June 30, 2020.
The Company’s adoption of current expected credit loss (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 resulted in a change in the accounting and reporting related to purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans, which are now defined as purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) and evaluated at the loan level instead of being evaluated in pools under PCI accounting. All prior period nonaccrual and past due loan metrics discussed herein have not been restated for CECL accounting and exclude PCI-related loan balances.
The following table shows a summary of nonperforming asset balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|39,023
|$
|39,624
|$
|44,022
|$
|28,232
|$
|30,032
|Foreclosed properties
|4,159
|4,397
|4,444
|4,708
|6,385
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|43,182
|$
|44,021
|$
|48,466
|$
|32,940
|$
|36,417
The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Beginning Balance
|$
|39,624
|$
|44,022
|$
|28,232
|$
|30,032
|$
|27,462
|Net customer payments
|(2,803
|)
|(6,524
|)
|(3,451
|)
|(5,741
|)
|(3,612
|)
|Additions
|2,790
|3,206
|6,059
|5,631
|8,327
|Impact of CECL adoption
|—
|—
|14,381
|—
|—
|Charge-offs
|(588
|)
|(1,088
|)
|(1,199
|)
|(1,690
|)
|(884
|)
|Loans returning to accruing status
|—
|8
|—
|—
|(1,103
|)
|Transfers to foreclosed property
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(158
|)
|Ending Balance
|$
|39,023
|$
|39,624
|$
|44,022
|$
|28,232
|$
|30,032
The following table shows the activity in foreclosed properties for the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Beginning Balance
|$
|4,397
|$
|4,444
|$
|4,708
|$
|6,385
|$
|6,506
|Additions of foreclosed property
|—
|—
|615
|62
|645
|Valuation adjustments
|—
|—
|(44
|)
|(375
|)
|(62
|)
|Proceeds from sales
|(254
|)
|(55
|)
|(854
|)
|(1,442
|)
|(737
|)
|Gains (losses) from sales
|16
|8
|19
|78
|33
|Ending Balance
|$
|4,159
|$
|4,397
|$
|4,444
|$
|4,708
|$
|6,385
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results
Past Due Loans
Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $50.9 million or 0.35% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, compared to $40.5 million or 0.28% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, and $55.1 million or 0.45% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), past due loans still accruing interest were 0.40% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.32% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020. The increase in past due loans in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter was primarily within the 30-59 days past due category and due to increases in past due credit relationships within the owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial & industrial, and residential 1-4 family – consumer portfolios.
Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $15.6 million or 0.11% of total loans held for investment were loans past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2020, compared to $19.3 million or 0.13% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, and $12.0 million or 0.10% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019.
Net Charge-offs
For the third quarter of 2020, net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or 0.04% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.09%, for the second quarter of 2020, and $7.7 million, or 0.25%, for the third quarter last year. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans(1), net charge-offs were 0.04% of total average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.10% for the second quarter of 2020. The majority of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2020 were related to the third-party consumer loan portfolio.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million, a decrease of $27.6 million compared to the previous quarter and a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2019. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 consisted of $5.6 million in provision for loan losses and $1.0 million in provision for unfunded commitment.
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)
At September 30, 2020, the ACL was $186.1 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $174.1 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments (“RUC”) of $12.0 million. The ACL increased $5.1 million from June 30, 2020, primarily due to the continued economic uncertainty related to COVID-19.
The ALLL increased $4.1 million and the RUC increased $1.0 million from June 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percentage of the total loan portfolio was 1.21% at September 30, 2020 and 1.19% at June 30, 2020. The ACL as percentage of total loans was 1.29% at September 30, 2020 and 1.26% at June 30, 2020. When excluding PPP loans(1), which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the ALLL as a percentage of adjusted loans increased 2 basis points to 1.36% from the prior quarter and the ACL as a percentage of adjusted loans increased 4 basis points to 1.46% from the prior quarter. The ratio of the ALLL to nonaccrual loans was 446.2% at September 30, 2020, compared to 429.0% at June 30, 2020.
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased $1.5 million to $34.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $35.9 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by a $10.3 million gain on sale of investment securities recorded during the second quarter and a decline of $2.3 million in loan-related interest rate swap income due to lower transaction volumes during the third quarter, which were significantly offset by increases in several other non-interest income categories. These positive offsets include an increase in mortgage banking income of $3.1 million primarily due to increased mortgage loan origination volumes due to the current low interest rate environment. In addition, in the third quarter of 2020, $1.7 million in unrealized gains were recognized related to equity method investments that experienced unrealized losses during the second quarter, bank owned life insurance income increased $1.4 million primarily related to death benefit proceeds received during the quarter, and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.1 million primarily due to higher NSF and overdraft fees.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense decreased $9.6 million to $93.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $102.8 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by the recognition of approximately $10.3 million loss on debt extinguishment in the second quarter resulting from the prepayment of approximately $200.0 million in long-term FHLB advances. In addition, during the third quarter of 2020, there was a decline in the FDIC assessment of approximately $1.1 million due to the positive impact of PPP loans on the Company’s assessment rate. Noninterest expense also included approximately $2.6 million in costs related to the Company’s expense reduction plans, including the closure of 14 branches in September, approximately $639,000 in costs related to the Company’s response to COVID-19, and an increase in marketing expenses related to donations made by the Company to support organizations that fight the injustices of inequality and contribute to change in our communities.
INCOME TAXES
The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 15.3% compared to 15.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
BALANCE SHEET
At September 30, 2020, total assets were $19.9 billion, an increase of $178.3 million, or approximately 3.6% (annualized), from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.5 billion, or approximately 14.3% from September 30, 2019. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was driven by an increase in the Company’s securities portfolio partially offset by a reduction in cash balances while growth from the prior year was primarily a result of both organic and PPP loan growth.
At September 30, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $14.4 billion, an increase of $74.6 million, or 2.1% (annualized), from June 30, 2020, while average loans increased $401.0 million, or 11.4% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $2.1 billion, or 16.9% from September 30, 2019, while quarterly average loans increased $2.1 billion, or 17.3% from the prior year. Excluding the effects of the PPP(2), loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) increased $475.6 million, or 3.9%, while quarterly average loans increased $480.2 million, or 3.9% from the prior year.
At September 30, 2020, total deposits were $15.6 billion, a slight decrease of $29.0 million, or approximately 0.7% (annualized), from June 30, 2020, while average deposits increased $620.1 million, or 16.5% (annualized), from the prior quarter. Deposits increased $2.5 billion, or 19.4% from September 30, 2019, while quarterly average deposits increased $2.8 billion, or 21.6% from the prior year. The increase in deposits from the prior year was primarily due to the impact of PPP loan related deposits and government stimulus.
The following table shows the Company’s capital ratios at the quarters ended:
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (1)
|10.04
|%
|9.88
|%
|10.48
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (1)
|11.18
|%
|11.03
|%
|10.48
|%
|Total capital ratio (1)
|13.92
|%
|13.81
|%
|12.93
|%
|Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (1)
|8.82
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.94
|%
|Common equity to total assets
|12.52
|%
|12.41
|%
|14.48
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|7.91
|%
|7.74
|%
|9.23
|%
(1) All ratios at September 30, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.
(2) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.
On June 9, 2020, the Company issued and sold 6,900,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of the Company’s 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (“Series A Preferred Stock”), par value $10.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $10,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The net proceeds received from the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock was approximately $166.4 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock is included in Tier 1 capital.
During the third quarter of 2020, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.25 per common share, consistent with the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the Board also declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $156.60 per share (equivalent to $0.39 per outstanding depositary share). On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program (effective July 8, 2019) to purchase up to $150 million of the Company’s common stock through June 30, 2021 in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions. On March 20, 2020, the Company suspended its share repurchase program, which had $20 million remaining in the authorization when it was suspended. The Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.7 million shares, at an average price of $35.48 per share, under the authorization prior to the suspension.
ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 135 branches and approximately 155 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.
THIRD QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time during which management will review the third quarter 2020 financial results and provide an update on recent activities. Interested parties may participate in the call toll-free by dialing (866) 2204170; international callers wishing to participate may do so by dialing (864) 6635235. The conference ID number is 9936549. Management will conduct a listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s65vcnnd.
A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In reporting the results of the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company has provided supplemental performance measures on a tax-equivalent, tangible, operating, adjusted or pre-tax pre-provision basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company’s financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company’s performance. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) section of the Key Financial Results.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury’s quotes, are statements that include, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:
Please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and comparable “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10Q and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Nine Months Ended
|09/30/20
|06/30/20
|09/30/19
|09/30/20
|09/30/19
|Results of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|157,414
|$
|162,867
|$
|178,345
|$
|491,607
|$
|525,122
|Interest expense
|20,033
|25,562
|41,744
|81,913
|122,379
|Net interest income
|137,381
|137,305
|136,601
|409,694
|402,743
|Provision for credit losses
|6,558
|34,200
|9,100
|100,954
|18,192
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|130,823
|103,105
|127,501
|308,740
|384,551
|Noninterest income
|34,407
|35,932
|48,106
|99,245
|103,621
|Noninterest expenses
|93,222
|102,814
|111,687
|291,681
|324,022
|Income before income taxes
|72,008
|36,223
|63,920
|116,304
|164,150
|Income tax expense
|11,008
|5,514
|10,724
|17,506
|26,330
|Income from continuing operations
|61,000
|30,709
|53,196
|98,798
|137,820
|Discontinued operations, net of tax
|—
|—
|42
|—
|(128
|)
|Net income
|61,000
|30,709
|53,238
|98,798
|137,692
|Dividends on preferred stock
|2,691
|—
|—
|2,691
|—
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|58,309
|$
|30,709
|$
|53,238
|$
|96,107
|$
|137,692
|Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1)
|$
|160,315
|$
|165,672
|$
|181,149
|$
|500,069
|$
|533,590
|Net interest income (FTE) (1)
|140,282
|140,110
|139,405
|418,156
|411,211
|Total revenue (FTE) (1)
|174,689
|176,042
|187,511
|517,401
|514,832
|Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (8)
|78,566
|70,423
|76,630
|217,258
|214,695
|Key Ratios
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.65
|$
|1.22
|$
|1.72
|Return on average assets (ROA)
|1.23
|%
|0.64
|%
|1.23
|%
|0.70
|%
|1.11
|%
|Return on average equity (ROE)
|9.16
|%
|4.96
|%
|8.35
|%
|5.19
|%
|7.58
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|54.27
|%
|59.35
|%
|60.47
|%
|57.31
|%
|63.99
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.08
|%
|3.23
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.66
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.14
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.74
|%
|Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1)
|3.59
|%
|3.90
|%
|4.73
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.85
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|0.64
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.45
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.47
|%
|Cost of deposits
|0.39
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.92
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.45
|%
|0.61
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.65
|%
|1.11
|%
|Operating Measures (4)
|Net operating earnings
|$
|61,000
|$
|30,709
|$
|56,057
|$
|98,798
|$
|163,665
|Net operating earnings available to common shareholders
|58,309
|30,709
|56,057
|96,107
|163,665
|Operating earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.69
|$
|1.22
|$
|2.04
|Operating ROA
|1.23
|%
|0.64
|%
|1.29
|%
|0.70
|%
|1.32
|%
|Operating ROE
|9.16
|%
|4.96
|%
|8.80
|%
|5.19
|%
|9.01
|%
|Operating ROTCE (2) (3)
|16.49
|%
|9.46
|%
|15.64
|%
|9.64
|%
|16.18
|%
|Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)
|51.04
|%
|56.00
|%
|55.12
|%
|53.92
|%
|53.92
|%
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per common share, basic
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.65
|$
|1.22
|$
|1.72
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|0.74
|0.39
|0.65
|1.22
|1.72
|Cash dividends paid per common share
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.75
|0.71
|Market value per share
|21.37
|23.16
|37.25
|21.37
|37.25
|Book value per common share
|31.86
|31.32
|31.29
|31.86
|31.29
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|19.13
|18.54
|18.80
|19.13
|18.80
|Price to earnings ratio, diluted
|7.26
|14.77
|14.44
|13.11
|16.20
|Price to book value per common share ratio
|0.67
|0.74
|1.19
|0.67
|1.19
|Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2)
|1.12
|1.25
|1.98
|1.12
|1.98
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|78,714,353
|78,711,765
|81,769,193
|78,904,792
|80,120,725
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|78,725,346
|78,722,690
|81,832,868
|78,921,108
|80,183,113
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|78,718,850
|78,713,056
|81,147,896
|78,718,850
|81,147,896
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Nine Months Ended
|09/30/20
|06/30/20
|09/30/19
|09/30/20
|09/30/19
|Capital Ratios
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|10.04
|%
|9.88
|%
|10.48
|%
|10.04
|%
|10.48
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|11.18
|%
|11.03
|%
|10.48
|%
|11.18
|%
|10.48
|%
|Total capital ratio (5)
|13.92
|%
|13.81
|%
|12.93
|%
|13.92
|%
|12.93
|%
|Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5)
|8.82
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.94
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.94
|%
|Common equity to total assets
|12.52
|%
|12.41
|%
|14.48
|%
|12.52
|%
|14.48
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|7.91
|%
|7.74
|%
|9.23
|%
|7.91
|%
|9.23
|%
|Financial Condition
|Assets
|$
|19,930,650
|$
|19,752,317
|$
|17,441,035
|$
|19,930,650
|$
|17,441,035
|Loans held for investment
|14,383,215
|14,308,646
|12,306,997
|14,383,215
|12,306,997
|Securities
|3,102,217
|2,672,557
|2,607,748
|3,102,217
|2,607,748
|Earning Assets
|17,885,975
|17,680,876
|15,365,753
|17,885,975
|15,365,753
|Goodwill
|935,560
|935,560
|929,815
|935,560
|929,815
|Amortizable intangibles, net
|61,068
|65,105
|78,241
|61,068
|78,241
|Deposits
|15,576,098
|15,605,139
|13,044,712
|15,576,098
|13,044,712
|Borrowings
|1,314,322
|1,125,030
|1,549,181
|1,314,322
|1,549,181
|Stockholders' equity
|2,660,885
|2,618,226
|2,525,031
|2,660,885
|2,525,031
|Tangible common equity (2)
|1,497,900
|1,451,197
|1,516,975
|1,497,900
|1,516,975
|Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs
|Construction and land development
|$
|1,207,190
|$
|1,247,939
|$
|1,201,149
|$
|1,207,190
|$
|1,201,149
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|2,107,333
|2,067,087
|1,979,052
|2,107,333
|1,979,052
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|3,497,929
|3,455,125
|3,198,580
|3,497,929
|3,198,580
|Multifamily real estate
|731,582
|717,719
|659,946
|731,582
|659,946
|Commercial & Industrial
|3,536,249
|3,555,971
|2,058,133
|3,536,249
|2,058,133
|Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
|696,944
|715,384
|721,185
|696,944
|721,185
|Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
|830,144
|841,051
|913,245
|830,144
|913,245
|Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
|618,320
|627,765
|660,963
|618,320
|660,963
|Auto
|387,417
|380,053
|328,456
|387,417
|328,456
|Consumer
|276,023
|311,362
|386,848
|276,023
|386,848
|Other Commercial
|494,084
|389,190
|199,440
|494,084
|199,440
|Total loans held for investment
|$
|14,383,215
|$
|14,308,646
|$
|12,306,997
|$
|14,383,215
|$
|12,306,997
|Deposits
|NOW accounts
|$
|3,460,480
|$
|3,618,523
|$
|2,515,777
|$
|3,460,480
|$
|2,515,777
|Money market accounts
|4,269,696
|4,158,325
|3,737,426
|4,269,696
|3,737,426
|Savings accounts
|861,685
|824,164
|739,505
|861,685
|739,505
|Time deposits of $250,000 and over
|633,252
|689,693
|717,090
|633,252
|717,090
|Other time deposits
|1,930,320
|1,968,474
|2,179,740
|1,930,320
|2,179,740
|Time deposits
|2,563,572
|2,658,167
|2,896,830
|2,563,572
|2,896,830
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|$
|11,155,433
|$
|11,259,179
|$
|9,889,538
|$
|11,155,433
|$
|9,889,538
|Demand deposits
|4,420,665
|4,345,960
|3,155,174
|4,420,665
|3,155,174
|Total deposits
|$
|15,576,098
|$
|15,605,139
|$
|13,044,712
|$
|15,576,098
|$
|13,044,712
|Averages
|Assets
|$
|19,785,167
|$
|19,157,238
|$
|17,203,328
|$
|18,837,580
|$
|16,639,041
|Loans held for investment
|14,358,666
|13,957,711
|12,240,254
|13,639,401
|11,821,612
|Loans held for sale
|45,201
|56,846
|75,558
|50,902
|46,095
|Securities
|2,891,210
|2,648,967
|2,660,270
|2,721,161
|2,681,463
|Earning assets
|17,748,152
|17,106,132
|15,191,792
|16,809,423
|14,700,019
|Deposits
|15,580,469
|14,960,386
|12,812,211
|14,632,709
|12,250,199
|Time deposits
|2,579,991
|2,667,268
|2,769,574
|2,667,267
|2,554,058
|Interest-bearing deposits
|11,260,244
|10,941,368
|9,803,624
|10,875,752
|9,408,182
|Borrowings
|1,183,839
|1,344,994
|1,623,681
|1,324,457
|1,753,276
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|12,444,083
|12,286,362
|11,427,305
|12,200,209
|11,161,458
|Stockholders' equity
|2,648,777
|2,489,969
|2,528,435
|2,541,856
|2,429,912
|Tangible common equity (2)
|1,483,848
|1,446,948
|1,517,400
|1,469,918
|1,442,831
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Nine Months Ended
|09/30/20
|06/30/20
|09/30/19
|09/30/20
|09/30/19
|Asset Quality
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)
|Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)
|$
|169,977
|$
|141,043
|$
|42,463
|$
|42,294
|$
|41,045
|Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL
|—
|—
|—
|47,484
|—
|Add: Recoveries
|1,566
|1,411
|1,574
|5,137
|4,940
|Less: Charge-offs
|2,978
|4,677
|9,317
|14,806
|21,190
|Add: Provision for loan losses
|5,557
|32,200
|9,100
|94,013
|19,025
|Ending balance, ALLL
|$
|174,122
|$
|169,977
|$
|43,820
|$
|174,122
|$
|43,820
|Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
|$
|11,000
|$
|9,000
|$
|1,100
|900
|900
|Add: Day 1 impact from adoption of CECL
|—
|—
|—
|4,160
|—
|Add: Impact of acquisition accounting
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,033
|Add: Provision for unfunded commitments
|1,000
|2,000
|—
|6,940
|(833
|)
|Ending balance, RUC
|$
|12,000
|$
|11,000
|$
|1,100
|12,000
|1,100
|Total ACL
|$
|186,122
|$
|180,977
|$
|44,920
|$
|186,122
|$
|44,920
|ACL / total outstanding loans
|1.29
|%
|1.26
|%
|0.36
|%
|1.29
|%
|0.36
|%
|ACL / total adjusted loans(9)
|1.46
|%
|1.42
|%
|0.36
|%
|1.46
|%
|0.36
|%
|ALLL / total outstanding loans
|1.21
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.36
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.36
|%
|ALLL / total adjusted loans(9)
|1.36
|%
|1.34
|%
|0.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|0.36
|%
|Net charge-offs / total average loans
|0.04
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.18
|%
|Net charge-offs / total adjusted average loans(9)
|0.04
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.18
|%
|Provision for loan losses/ total average loans
|0.15
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.22
|%
|Provision for loan losses/ total adjusted average loans(9)
|0.17
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.29
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.22
|%
|`
|Nonperforming Assets(6)
|Construction and land development
|$
|3,520
|$
|3,977
|$
|7,785
|$
|3,520
|$
|7,785
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|9,267
|8,924
|5,684
|9,267
|5,684
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|1,992
|1,877
|381
|1,992
|381
|Multifamily real estate
|33
|33
|—
|33
|—
|Commercial & Industrial
|1,592
|2,708
|1,585
|1,592
|1,585
|Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
|5,743
|5,784
|3,879
|5,743
|3,879
|Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
|12,620
|12,029
|8,292
|12,620
|8,292
|Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
|3,664
|3,626
|1,641
|3,664
|1,641
|Auto
|517
|584
|604
|517
|604
|Consumer
|75
|81
|84
|75
|84
|Other Commercial
|—
|1
|97
|—
|97
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|39,023
|$
|39,624
|$
|30,032
|$
|39,023
|$
|30,032
|Foreclosed property
|4,159
|4,397
|6,385
|4,159
|6,385
|Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)
|$
|43,182
|$
|44,021
|$
|36,417
|$
|43,182
|$
|36,417
|Construction and land development
|$
|93
|$
|473
|$
|171
|$
|93
|$
|171
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|1,726
|7,851
|2,571
|1,726
|2,571
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|168
|878
|36
|168
|36
|Multifamily real estate
|359
|366
|1,212
|359
|1,212
|Commercial & Industrial
|604
|178
|265
|604
|265
|Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
|5,298
|578
|916
|5,298
|916
|Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
|4,495
|5,099
|3,815
|4,495
|3,815
|Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
|2,276
|1,995
|1,674
|2,276
|1,674
|Auto
|315
|181
|183
|315
|183
|Consumer
|327
|1,157
|1,163
|327
|1,163
|Other Commercial
|—
|499
|30
|—
|30
|Loans ≥ 90 days and still accruing
|$
|15,661
|$
|19,255
|$
|12,036
|$
|15,661
|$
|12,036
|Total NPAs and loans ≥ 90 days
|$
|58,843
|$
|63,276
|$
|48,453
|$
|58,843
|$
|48,453
|NPAs / total outstanding loans
|0.30
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.30
|%
|NPAs / total adjusted loans(9)
|0.34
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.30
|%
|NPAs / total assets
|0.22
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.21
|%
|ALLL / nonaccrual loans
|446.20
|%
|428.97
|%
|145.91
|%
|446.20
|%
|145.91
|%
|ALLL/ nonperforming assets
|403.23
|%
|386.13
|%
|120.33
|%
|403.23
|%
|120.33
|%
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Nine Months Ended
|09/30/20
|06/30/20
|09/30/19
|09/30/20
|09/30/19
|Past Due Detail(6)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Construction and land development
|$
|2,625
|$
|1,683
|$
|1,062
|$
|2,625
|$
|1,062
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|4,924
|1,679
|4,977
|4,924
|4,977
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|1,291
|930
|5,757
|1,291
|5,757
|Multifamily real estate
|—
|—
|107
|—
|107
|Commercial & Industrial
|4,322
|1,602
|2,079
|4,322
|2,079
|Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
|1,236
|480
|1,842
|1,236
|1,842
|Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
|2,998
|1,229
|1,527
|2,998
|1,527
|Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
|2,669
|1,924
|4,965
|2,669
|4,965
|Auto
|1,513
|1,176
|1,787
|1,513
|1,787
|Consumer
|1,020
|844
|2,000
|1,020
|2,000
|Other Commercial
|613
|456
|579
|613
|579
|Loans 30-59 days past due
|$
|23,211
|$
|12,003
|$
|26,682
|$
|23,211
|$
|26,682
|Construction and land development
|$
|223
|$
|294
|$
|351
|$
|223
|$
|351
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|1,310
|430
|—
|1,310
|—
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|1,371
|369
|1,878
|1,371
|1,878
|Multifamily real estate
|—
|—
|164
|—
|164
|Commercial & Industrial
|1,448
|296
|1,946
|1,448
|1,946
|Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
|937
|2,105
|3,081
|937
|3,081
|Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
|3,976
|3,817
|5,182
|3,976
|5,182
|Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
|1,141
|1,048
|1,747
|1,141
|1,747
|Auto
|453
|290
|407
|453
|407
|Consumer
|772
|561
|1,666
|772
|1,666
|Other Commercial
|427
|—
|9
|427
|9
|Loans 60-89 days past due
|$
|12,058
|$
|9,210
|$
|16,431
|$
|12,058
|$
|16,431
|Past Due and still accruing
|$
|50,930
|$
|40,468
|$
|55,149
|$
|50,930
|$
|55,149
|Past Due and still accruing / total adjusted loans(9)
|0.40
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.45
|%
|Troubled Debt Restructurings
|Performing
|$
|17,076
|$
|15,303
|$
|15,156
|$
|17,076
|$
|15,156
|Nonperforming
|7,045
|5,042
|3,582
|7,045
|3,582
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|$
|24,121
|$
|20,345
|$
|18,738
|$
|24,121
|$
|18,738
|Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)
|Net interest income (FTE)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|137,381
|$
|137,305
|$
|136,601
|$
|409,694
|$
|402,743
|FTE adjustment
|2,901
|2,805
|2,804
|8,462
|8,468
|Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|140,282
|$
|140,110
|$
|139,405
|$
|418,156
|$
|411,211
|Noninterest income (GAAP)
|34,407
|35,932
|48,106
|99,245
|103,621
|Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|174,689
|$
|176,042
|$
|187,511
|$
|517,401
|$
|514,832
|Average earning assets
|$
|17,748,152
|$
|17,106,132
|$
|15,191,792
|$
|16,809,423
|$
|14,700,019
|Net interest margin
|3.08
|%
|3.23
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.66
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.14
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.74
|%
|Tangible Assets
|Ending assets (GAAP)
|$
|19,930,650
|$
|19,752,317
|$
|17,441,035
|$
|19,930,650
|$
|17,441,035
|Less: Ending goodwill
|935,560
|935,560
|929,815
|935,560
|929,815
|Less: Ending amortizable intangibles
|61,068
|65,105
|78,241
|61,068
|78,241
|Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|18,934,022
|$
|18,751,652
|$
|16,432,979
|$
|18,934,022
|$
|16,432,979
|Tangible Common Equity (2)
|Ending equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,660,885
|$
|2,618,226
|$
|2,525,031
|$
|2,660,885
|$
|2,525,031
|Less: Ending goodwill
|935,560
|935,560
|929,815
|935,560
|929,815
|Less: Ending amortizable intangibles
|61,068
|65,105
|78,241
|61,068
|78,241
|Less: Perpetual preferred stock
|166,357
|166,364
|—
|166,357
|—
|Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,497,900
|$
|1,451,197
|$
|1,516,975
|$
|1,497,900
|$
|1,516,975
|Average equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,648,777
|$
|2,489,969
|$
|2,528,435
|$
|2,541,856
|$
|2,429,912
|Less: Average goodwill
|935,560
|935,560
|930,525
|935,560
|906,476
|Less: Average amortizable intangibles
|63,016
|67,136
|80,510
|67,130
|80,605
|Less: Average perpetual preferred stock
|166,353
|40,325
|-
|69,248
|-
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,483,848
|$
|1,446,948
|$
|1,517,400
|$
|1,469,918
|$
|1,442,831
|As of & For Three Months Ended
|As of & For Nine Months Ended
|09/30/20
|06/30/20
|09/30/19
|09/30/20
|09/30/19
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Operating Measures (4)
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|61,000
|$
|30,709
|$
|53,238
|$
|98,798
|$
|137,692
|Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs, net of tax
|—
|—
|2,819
|—
|25,973
|Net operating earnings (non-GAAP)
|61,000
|30,709
|56,057
|98,798
|163,665
|Less: Dividends on preferred stock
|2,691
|—
|—
|2,691
|—
|Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|58,309
|$
|30,709
|$
|56,057
|$
|96,107
|$
|163,665
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|$
|93,222
|$
|102,814
|$
|111,687
|$
|291,681
|$
|324,022
|Less: Merger Related Costs
|—
|—
|2,435
|—
|26,928
|Less: Rebranding Costs
|—
|—
|1,133
|—
|5,553
|Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|4,053
|4,223
|4,764
|12,676
|13,919
|Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|89,169
|$
|98,591
|$
|103,355
|$
|279,005
|$
|277,622
|Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|140,282
|$
|140,110
|$
|139,405
|$
|418,156
|$
|411,211
|Noninterest income (GAAP)
|34,407
|35,932
|48,106
|99,245
|103,621
|Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|174,689
|$
|176,042
|$
|187,511
|$
|517,401
|$
|514,832
|Efficiency ratio
|54.27
|%
|59.35
|%
|60.47
|%
|57.31
|%
|63.99
|%
|Operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(7)
|51.04
|%
|56.00
|%
|55.12
|%
|53.92
|%
|53.92
|%
|Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4)
|Net operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|58,309
|$
|30,709
|$
|56,057
|$
|96,107
|$
|163,665
|Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected
|3,202
|3,336
|3,764
|10,014
|10,996
|Net operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP)
|$
|61,511
|$
|34,045
|$
|59,821
|$
|106,121
|$
|174,661
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,483,848
|$
|1,446,948
|$
|1,517,400
|$
|1,469,918
|$
|1,442,831
|Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|16.49
|%
|9.46
|%
|15.64
|%
|9.64
|%
|16.18
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (8)
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|61,000
|$
|30,709
|$
|53,238
|$
|98,798
|$
|137,692
|Plus: Provision for credit losses
|6,558
|34,200
|9,100
|100,954
|18,192
|Plus: Income tax expense
|11,008
|5,514
|10,724
|17,506
|26,330
|Plus: Merger and rebranding-related costs
|—
|—
|3,568
|—
|32,481
|Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings (non-GAAP)
|$
|78,566
|$
|70,423
|$
|76,630
|$
|217,258
|$
|214,695
|Paycheck Protection Program adjustment impact (9)
|Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs)(GAAP)
|$
|14,383,215
|$
|14,308,646
|$
|12,306,997
|$
|14,383,215
|$
|12,306,997
|Less: PPP adjustments
|1,600,577
|1,598,718
|—
|1,600,577
|—
|Loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs),net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|$
|12,782,638
|$
|12,709,928
|$
|12,306,997
|$
|12,782,638
|$
|12,306,997
|Average loans held for investment (GAAP)
|$
|14,358,666
|$
|13,957,711
|$
|12,240,254
|$
|13,639,401
|$
|11,821,612
|Less: Average PPP adjustments
|1,638,204
|1,273,883
|—
|1,457,091
|—
|Average loans held for investment, net adjustments, excluding PPP (non-GAAP)
|$
|12,720,462
|$
|12,683,828
|$
|12,240,254
|$
|12,182,310
|$
|11,821,612
|Mortgage Origination Volume
|Refinance Volume
|$
|145,718
|$
|163,737
|$
|62,230
|$
|377,837
|$
|102,069
|Construction Volume
|6,448
|12,966
|3,915
|27,251
|4,275
|Purchase Volume
|130,185
|83,248
|78,113
|277,925
|194,445
|Total Mortgage loan originations
|$
|282,351
|$
|259,951
|$
|144,258
|$
|683,013
|$
|300,789
|% of originations that are refinances
|51.6
|%
|63.0
|%
|43.1
|%
|55.3
|%
|33.9
|%
|Wealth
|Assets under management ("AUM")
|$
|5,455,268
|$
|5,271,288
|$
|5,451,796
|$
|5,455,268
|$
|5,451,796
|Other Data
|End of period full-time employees
|1,883
|1,973
|1,946
|1,883
|1,946
|Number of full-service branches
|135
|149
|149
|135
|149
|Number of full automatic transaction machines ("ATMs")
|157
|169
|169
|157
|169
(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Net interest income (FTE) and total revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE) and operating efficiency ratio (FTE), respectively, provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.
(2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses.
(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.
(4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Operating measures exclude merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as they exclude certain costs resulting from acquisition activity and allow investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.
(5) All ratios at September 30, 2020 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9C. All other periods are presented as filed.
(6) Amounts are not directly comparable due to the Company’s adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Prior to January 1, 2020, nonaccrual and past due loan information excluded PCI-related loan balances. These balances also reflect the impact of the CARES Act and March 22 Joint Guidance, which provides relief for TDR designations and also provides guidance on past due reporting for modified loans.
(7) The operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes the amortization of intangible assets and merger-related costs. This measure is similar to the measure utilized by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure utilized for incentive compensation. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity allowing for greater comparability with others in the industry and allowing investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.
(8) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings excludes the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the recently adopted CECL methodology, merger and rebranding-related costs unrelated to the Company’s normal operations, and income tax expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as it excludes certain costs resulting from acquisition activity as well as the potentially volatile provision measure, and allows for greater comparability with others in the industry and for investors to more clearly see the combined economic results of the organization’s operations.
(9) These are non-GAAP financial measures. PPP adjustment impact excludes the SBA guaranteed loans funded during the first half of 2020. The Company believes loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP is useful to investors as it provides more clarity on the Company’s organic growth. The Company also believes that the related non-GAAP financial measures of past due loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, are useful to investors as loans originated under the PPP carry an SBA guarantee. The Company believes that the ALLL as a percentage of loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs), excluding PPP, is useful to investors because of the size of the Company’s PPP originations and the impact of the embedded credit enhancement provided by the SBA guarantee.
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|178,563
|$
|202,947
|$
|163,050
|$
|218,584
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|335,111
|636,211
|234,810
|370,673
|Federal funds sold
|7,292
|2,862
|38,172
|2,663
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|520,966
|842,020
|436,032
|591,920
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|2,443,340
|2,019,164
|1,945,445
|1,918,859
|Securities held to maturity, at carrying value
|546,661
|547,561
|555,144
|556,579
|Restricted stock, at cost
|112,216
|105,832
|130,848
|132,310
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|52,607
|55,067
|55,405
|72,208
|Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs
|14,383,215
|14,308,646
|12,610,936
|12,306,997
|Less allowance for loan and lease losses
|174,122
|169,977
|42,294
|43,820
|Total loans held for investment, net
|14,209,093
|14,138,669
|12,568,642
|12,263,177
|Premises and equipment, net
|156,934
|164,321
|161,073
|168,122
|Goodwill
|935,560
|935,560
|935,560
|929,815
|Amortizable intangibles, net
|61,068
|65,105
|73,669
|78,241
|Bank owned life insurance
|325,538
|327,075
|322,917
|320,779
|Other assets
|566,667
|551,943
|378,255
|409,025
|Total assets
|$
|19,930,650
|$
|19,752,317
|$
|17,562,990
|$
|17,441,035
|LIABILITIES
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|4,420,665
|$
|4,345,960
|$
|2,970,139
|$
|3,155,174
|Interest-bearing deposits
|11,155,433
|11,259,179
|10,334,842
|9,889,538
|Total deposits
|15,576,098
|15,605,139
|13,304,981
|13,044,712
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|91,086
|77,216
|66,053
|67,260
|Other short-term borrowings
|175,200
|—
|370,200
|344,600
|Long-term borrowings
|1,048,036
|1,047,814
|1,077,495
|1,137,321
|Other liabilities
|379,345
|403,922
|231,159
|322,111
|Total liabilities
|17,269,765
|17,134,091
|15,049,888
|14,916,004
|Commitments and contingencies
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, $10.00 par value
|173
|173
|—
|—
|Common stock, $1.33 par value
|104,141
|104,126
|105,827
|107,330
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,914,640
|1,911,985
|1,790,305
|1,831,667
|Retained earnings
|579,269
|540,638
|581,395
|545,665
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|62,662
|61,304
|35,575
|40,369
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,660,885
|2,618,226
|2,513,102
|2,525,031
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|19,930,650
|$
|19,752,317
|$
|17,562,990
|$
|17,441,035
|Common shares outstanding
|78,718,850
|78,713,056
|80,001,185
|81,147,896
|Common shares authorized
|200,000,000
|200,000,000
|200,000,000
|200,000,000
|Preferred shares outstanding
|17,250
|17,250
|-
|-
|Preferred shares authorized
|500,000
|500,000
|500,000
|500,000
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|138,402
|$
|143,234
|$
|156,651
|$
|432,763
|$
|459,603
|Interest on deposits in other banks
|137
|155
|1,030
|1,154
|2,047
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Taxable
|10,275
|11,267
|12,625
|33,170
|39,059
|Nontaxable
|8,600
|8,211
|8,039
|24,520
|24,413
|Total interest and dividend income
|157,414
|162,867
|178,345
|491,607
|525,122
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|15,568
|19,861
|30,849
|63,943
|84,088
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|72
|186
|2,200
|1,598
|14,313
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|4,393
|5,515
|8,695
|16,372
|23,978
|Total interest expense
|20,033
|25,562
|41,744
|81,913
|122,379
|Net interest income
|137,381
|137,305
|136,601
|409,694
|402,743
|Provision for credit losses
|6,558
|34,200
|9,100
|100,954
|18,192
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|130,823
|103,105
|127,501
|308,740
|384,551
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|6,041
|4,930
|7,675
|18,549
|22,331
|Other service charges, commissions and fees
|1,621
|1,354
|1,513
|4,600
|4,879
|Interchange fees
|1,979
|1,697
|2,108
|5,300
|12,765
|Fiduciary and asset management fees
|6,045
|5,515
|6,082
|17,543
|16,834
|Mortgage banking income
|8,897
|5,826
|3,374
|16,744
|7,614
|Gains on securities transactions
|18
|10,339
|7,104
|12,293
|7,306
|Bank owned life insurance income
|3,421
|2,027
|2,062
|7,498
|6,191
|Loan-related interest rate swap fees
|3,170
|5,484
|5,480
|12,602
|10,656
|Other operating income
|3,215
|(1,240
|)
|12,708
|4,116
|15,045
|Total noninterest income
|34,407
|35,932
|48,106
|99,245
|103,621
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and benefits
|49,000
|49,896
|49,718
|149,013
|148,116
|Occupancy expenses
|7,441
|7,224
|7,493
|21,798
|22,427
|Furniture and equipment expenses
|3,895
|3,406
|3,719
|11,042
|10,656
|Printing, postage, and supplies
|904
|999
|1,268
|3,194
|3,763
|Technology and data processing
|6,564
|6,454
|5,787
|19,187
|17,203
|Professional services
|2,914
|2,989
|2,681
|9,211
|8,269
|Marketing and advertising expense
|2,631
|2,043
|2,600
|7,413
|7,891
|FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance
|1,811
|2,907
|381
|7,578
|5,620
|Other taxes
|4,124
|4,120
|3,971
|12,364
|11,779
|Loan-related expenses
|2,314
|2,501
|2,566
|7,512
|7,250
|OREO and credit-related expenses
|413
|411
|1,005
|1,512
|3,162
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4,053
|4,223
|4,764
|12,676
|13,919
|Training and other personnel costs
|746
|876
|1,618
|3,192
|4,240
|Merger-related costs
|—
|—
|2,435
|—
|26,928
|Rebranding expense
|—
|—
|1,133
|—
|5,553
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|10,306
|16,397
|10,306
|16,397
|Other expenses
|6,412
|4,459
|4,151
|15,683
|10,849
|Total noninterest expenses
|93,222
|102,814
|111,687
|291,681
|324,022
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|72,008
|36,223
|63,920
|116,304
|164,150
|Income tax expense
|11,008
|5,514
|10,724
|17,506
|26,330
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|61,000
|$
|30,709
|$
|53,196
|$
|98,798
|$
|137,820
|Discontinued operations:
|Income (loss) from operations of discontinued mortgage segment
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|56
|$
|—
|$
|(173
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|—
|—
|14
|—
|(45
|)
|Income (loss) on discontinued operations
|—
|—
|42
|—
|(128
|)
|Net income
|61,000
|30,709
|53,238
|98,798
|137,692
|Dividends on preferred stock
|2,691
|-
|-
|2,691
|-
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|58,309
|$
|30,709
|$
|53,238
|$
|96,107
|$
|137,692
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.65
|$
|1.22
|$
|1.72
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.65
|$
|1.22
|$
|1.72
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense (1)
|Yield /
Rate (1)(2)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense (1)
|Yield /
Rate (1)(2)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Assets:
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|1,738,033
|$
|10,275
|2.35
|%
|$
|1,626,426
|$
|11,267
|2.79
|%
|Tax-exempt
|1,153,177
|10,886
|3.76
|%
|1,022,541
|10,394
|4.09
|%
|Total securities
|2,891,210
|21,161
|2.91
|%
|2,648,967
|21,661
|3.29
|%
|Loans, net (3) (4)
|14,358,666
|138,635
|3.84
|%
|13,957,711
|143,339
|4.13
|%
|Other earning assets
|498,276
|519
|0.41
|%
|499,454
|672
|0.54
|%
|Total earning assets
|17,748,152
|$
|160,315
|3.59
|%
|17,106,132
|$
|165,672
|3.90
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(174,171
|)
|(150,868
|)
|Total non-earning assets
|2,211,186
|2,201,974
|Total assets
|$
|19,785,167
|$
|19,157,238
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Transaction and money market accounts
|$
|7,834,317
|$
|4,684
|0.24
|%
|$
|7,474,210
|$
|7,303
|0.39
|%
|Regular savings
|845,936
|128
|0.06
|%
|799,890
|123
|0.06
|%
|Time deposits (5)
|2,579,991
|10,756
|1.66
|%
|2,667,268
|12,435
|1.88
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|11,260,244
|15,568
|0.55
|%
|10,941,368
|19,861
|0.73
|%
|Other borrowings (6)
|1,183,839
|4,465
|1.50
|%
|1,344,994
|5,701
|1.70
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|12,444,083
|$
|20,033
|0.64
|%
|12,286,362
|$
|25,562
|0.84
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|4,320,225
|4,019,018
|Other liabilities
|372,082
|361,889
|Total liabilities
|17,136,390
|16,667,269
|Stockholders' equity
|2,648,777
|2,489,969
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|19,785,167
|$
|19,157,238
|Net interest income
|$
|140,282
|$
|140,110
|Interest rate spread
|2.95
|%
|3.06
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.45
|%
|0.61
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.14
|%
|3.29
|%
(1) Income and yields are reported on a taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal corporate tax rate of 21%.
(2) Rates and yields are annualized and calculated from actual, not rounded amounts in thousands, which appear above.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in average loans outstanding.
(4) Interest income on loans includes $3.8 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(5) Interest expense on time deposits includes $26,000 and $34,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, in accretion of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
(6) Interest expense on borrowings includes $167,000 and $140,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, in amortization of the fair market value adjustments related to acquisitions.
Contact:
Robert M. Gorman - (804) 5237828
Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer
Atlantic Union Bank
Richmond, Virginia, UNITED STATES
