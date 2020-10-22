DANVILLE, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported third quarter 2020 earnings of $7.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share. Those results compare to $8.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, recognized for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first nine months of 2020 were $21.3 million, or $1.93 per diluted common share, compared to $13.5 million, or $1.30 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019. Earnings for the nine months of 2019 were impacted by $11.3 million in merger related expenses.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “We are pleased to report a strong quarter given the continuing challenges our nation and economy face with the pandemic. Capital, liquidity and credit quality all remain strong. Earnings and overall profitability continue to be relatively strong, and core deposit growth continued during the quarter at a robust pace.”

Third quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average assets of 1.01% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.80% in the previous quarter and 1.43% for the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Average deposits grew 4.7% during the quarter and 21.0% over the same quarter of 2019; the cost of deposits decreased to 0.52% in the third quarter, compared to 0.64% in the previous quarter and 1.00% in the same quarter of the prior year.

  • Net interest margin was 3.26% for the quarter, up from 3.22% in the second quarter of 2020 and down from 3.75% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues increased $457 thousand, or 11.9%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $121 thousand, or 2.9%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 13.7%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $348 thousand, or 2.5% when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • The third quarter provision for loan losses totaled $2.6 million, which compares to a provision of $4.8 million for the previous quarter, and a recovery of $12 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment increased to 1.01% at period end. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans increased to 1.16% at period end.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remained stable at 0.16% at September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020, and up from 0.15% at September 30, 2019.

  • Annualized net charge-offs were 0.01% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to zero for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and down from 0.06% for the second quarter of 2020.

  • During the third quarter of 2020, the Company continued to participate in the Small Business Administration’s PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Company had outstanding net PPP loans of $266.0 million at September 30, 2020, which compares to $264.0 million at June 30, 2020. The Company had net unamortized PPP loan origination fees with a balance of $6.8 million at September 30, 2020, which compares to $7.8 million at June 30, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $21.5 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 6.1%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $873 thousand, or 4.2%, from the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2020 included $800,000 in cash basis accretion income related to the collection of a purchased loan previously charged off in a prior American National bank acquisition. The fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin for the quarter was 3.26%, up from 3.22% in the prior quarter and down from 3.75% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP). The increase from second quarter was attributable to the increase in cash basis accretion during the period, partially offset by the full quarter impact of lower yielding PPP loans and the continuing effects of a significantly lower rate environment. The decrease from the same quarter in the prior period was attributable to lower yielding PPP loans coupled with a significantly lower rate environment.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the third quarter of 2020, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $861 thousand, compared to $948 thousand for the same period in 2019 and $801 thousand in the prior quarter. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the remaining three months of 2020 (estimated)$530
For the years ending (estimated): 
20211,850
20221,139
2023697
2024367
2025266
Thereafter978

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $4.6 million as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and up from $3.7 million at September 30, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.16% at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, compared to 0.15% at September 30, 2019.

The provision for loan losses was $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $4.8 million for the previous quarter and a recovery of $12 thousand for the same period in the previous year. A smaller provision was needed in the third quarter compared to the second as economic factors stabilized; however, the bank continues to see stress in certain industry segments, has an active Disaster Assistance Program, and recorded higher specific reserves during the period. The allowance for loan losses was $21.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $18.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $12.8 million at September 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.01% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 0.06% in the previous quarter and none for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.01% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.88% at June 30, 2020 and 0.71% at September 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans increased to 1.16% at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.01% at June 30, 2020 and 0.71% at September 30, 2019.

American National continues to utilize a Disaster Assistance Program during the pandemic for borrowers. At September 30, 2020, American National has provided interest only and payment deferrals to customers with balances amounting to $135.2 million, representing 6.5% of total loans held for investment, which compares to $395 million or 18.8% of outstanding loans held for investment at June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act, the Company has granted $15 million in second time payment or interest deferrals, representing less than 1% of total loans held for investment.

American National continues to use an incurred loss model for its allowance methodology and has not implemented the new current expected credit losses standard (“CECL”). CECL incorporates an estimation of expected losses over the life of the loans instead of the current model which is an incurred loss model. The CECL implementation guidance was amended in October 2019 allowing for the deferral of CECL for smaller reporting companies. American National qualified under this amendment and elected to defer the implementation until January 2023.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $457 thousand or 11.9% to $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $3.8 million in the prior quarter and increased $121 thousand or 2.9% from the same period in the prior year. Mortgage banking income was higher by $137 thousand or 15.3% over the prior quarter primarily the result of increased mortgage loan refinance volumes due to the current low interest rate environment. Trust revenues were up $101 thousand or 10.6% over the previous quarter. Income from small business investment companies ("SBICs") was up $217 thousand or 182.4% over the previous quarter. Comparing the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2019, the increase was reflective of increased mortgage banking income and trust revenues, offset by decreased service charges on deposit accounts and securities gains.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to $14.1 million, up $1.7 million, or 13.7%, when compared to the $12.4 million for the previous quarter and up from $13.8 million or 2.5% when compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase from the second quarter of 2020 was a result of the deferral of salary expenses of $1.6 million related to PPP originations in the second quarter. The third quarter of 2019 reflected a small bank credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessment which accounted for the majority of the change period over period.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 20.0%, compared to 20.6% for the prior quarter and 21.1% for the same period in the prior year.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $2.9 billion, an increase of $38.8 million from June 30, 2020 and $448.8 million from the same quarter one year ago. The improvement over the same period a year ago is primarily due to loan growth from the origination of PPP loans and an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially attributable to the PPP deposits.

At September 30, 2020, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.1 billion, a decrease of $15.6 million or 3.0% annualized from June 30, 2020. Loans held for investment increased $281.6 million or 15.6%, from June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment were only slightly higher year over year.

Deposits amounted to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2020, with growth of $38.9 million or 6.4% annualized from June 30, 2020 and $428.8 million or 21.0% annualized compared to the same quarter of 2019. The growth over the prior quarter and prior period of 2019 relates to the continued growth in new accounts and higher average cash balances. Customers have continued to maintain higher cash balances throughout the second and third quarters of 2020 as future liquidity needs remain uncertain. This buildup of cash reserves primarily accounts for the significant increase over the same period of 2019.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.55% at September 30, 2020 as compared to 8.49% at June 30, 2020 and 9.50% at September 30, 2019.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 25 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (6) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (7) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
     
  September 30
   2020   2019 
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $35,633  $47,025 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  234,638   95,592 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  358,493   308,490 
Restricted stock, at cost  8,707   8,621 
Loans held for sale  6,789   5,646 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs  2,086,094   1,804,447 
Less allowance for loan losses  (21,088)  (12,758)
Net Loans  2,065,006   1,791,689 
Premises and equipment, net  39,979   39,261 
Other real estate owned, net  999   1,353 
Goodwill  85,048   84,633 
Core deposit intangibles, net  6,482   8,165 
Bank owned life insurance  28,278   27,612 
Other assets  33,252   36,442 
     
Total assets $2,903,304  $2,454,529 
     
     
Liabilities    
Noninterest-bearing deposits $820,384  $604,498 
Interest-bearing deposis  1,650,316   1,437,364 
Total deposits  2,470,700   2,041,862 
Customer repurchase agreements  41,906   38,924 
Long-term borrowings  35,609   35,524 
Other liabilities  23,108   20,973 
Total liabilities  2,571,323   2,137,283 
     
Shareholders' equity    
Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,   
none outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,   
10,969,756 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and  
11,116,250 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019  10,919   11,063 
Capital in excess of par value  154,495   159,792 
Retained earnings  163,855   147,030 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net  2,712   (639)
Total shareholders' equity  331,981   317,246 
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,903,304  $2,454,529 
     


American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30 September 30
   2020   2019   2020   2019 
 Interest and Dividend Income:        
Interest and fees on loans $22,346  $22,470  $65,046  $60,737 
Interest and dividends on securities:        
Taxable  1,545   1,890   5,228   5,691 
Tax-exempt  107   134   330   660 
Dividends  122   135   382   324 
Other interest income  59   329   356   853 
Total interest and dividend income  24,179   24,958   71,342   68,265 
         
 Interest Expense:        
Interest on deposits  2,118   3,655   7,908   9,647 
Interest on short-term borrowings  42   166   237   516 
Interest on long-term borrowings  524   515   1,523   1,423 
Total interest expense  2,684   4,336   9,668   11,586 
         
Net Interest Income  21,495   20,622   61,674   56,679 
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses  2,619   (12)  8,331   (6)
         
Net Interest Income After Provision for        
(Recovery of) Loan Losses  18,876   20,634   53,343   56,685 
         
Noninterest Income:        
Trust fees  1,054   979   3,019   2,826 
Service charges on deposit accounts  618   783   1,880   2,101 
Other fees and commissions  996   1,003   2,888   2,726 
Mortgage banking income  1,030   710   2,472   1,702 
Securities gains, net  -   105   814   575 
Brokerage fees  170   183   553   516 
Income from Small Business Investment Companies  98   143   34   174 
Losses on premises and equipment, net  (15)  (2)  (97)  (89)
Other  341   267   1,059   773 
Total noninterest income  4,292   4,171   12,622   11,304 
         
Noninterest Expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  7,989   7,662   21,540   22,029 
Occupancy and equipment  1,423   1,448   4,116   3,963 
FDIC assessment (credit)  162   (175)  433   119 
Bank franchise tax  426   411   1,277   1,113 
Core deposit intangible amortization  402   448   1,246   961 
Data processing  705   589   2,253   1,838 
Software  353   287   1,112   932 
Other real estate owned, net  28   47   34   16 
Merger related expenses  -   -   -   11,322 
Other  2,652   3,075   7,895   8,744 
Total noninterest expense  14,140   13,792   39,906   51,037 
         
Income Before Income Taxes  9,028   11,013   26,059   16,952 
Income Taxes  1,801   2,321   4,808   3,487 
Net Income $7,227  $8,692  $21,251  $13,465 
         
Net Income Per Common Share:         
Basic $0.66  $0.78  $1.93  $1.30 
Diluted $0.66  $0.78  $1.93  $1.30 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:        
Basic  10,966,645   11,127,603   10,983,729   10,341,919 
Diluted  10,969,901   11,138,008   10,988,090   10,351,753 
         


American National Bankshares Inc.          
Financial Highlights          
Unaudited            
              
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     At or for the Nine Months 
    3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Ended September 30,  
     2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
EARNINGS           
Interest income$ 24,179  $23,297  $24,958  $ 71,342  $68,265  
Interest expense 2,684   3,037   4,336   9,668   11,586  
Net interest income 21,495   20,260   20,622   61,674   56,679  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 2,619   4,759   (12)  8,331   (6) 
Noninterest income 4,292   3,835   4,171   12,622   11,304  
Noninterest expense 14,140   12,432   13,792   39,906   51,037  
Income taxes  1,801   1,422   2,321   4,808   3,487  
Net income  7,227   5,482   8,692   21,251   13,465  
              
PER COMMON SHARE           
Net income per share - basic$ 0.66  $0.50  $0.78  $ 1.93  $1.30  
Net income per share - diluted 0.66   0.50   0.78   1.93   1.30  
Cash dividends paid 0.27   0.27   0.27   0.81   0.77  
Book value per share 30.26   29.86   28.54   30.26   28.54  
Book value per share - tangible (a) 21.92   21.48   20.19   21.92   20.19  
Closing market price 20.92   25.04   35.47   20.92   35.47  
              
FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Return on average assets 1.01 % 0.80 % 1.43 % 1.05 % 0.80 %
Return on average equity 8.76   6.68   11.04   8.66   6.35  
Return on average tangible equity (a) 12.66   9.85   16.31   12.60   9.23  
Average equity to average assets 11.50   11.91   12.98   12.09   12.60  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (a) 8.55   8.49   9.50   8.55   9.50  
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.26   3.22   3.75   3.32   3.70  
Efficiency ratio (a) 53.00   49.74   53.79   52.40   57.25  
Effective tax rate 19.95   20.60   21.08   18.45   20.57  
              
PERIOD-END BALANCES          
Securities $ 367,200  $331,217  $317,111  $ 367,200  $317,111  
Loans held for sale 6,789   2,845   5,646   6,789   5,646  
Loans, net  2,086,094   2,101,711   1,804,447   2,086,094   1,804,447  
Goodwill and other intangibles 91,530   91,932   92,798   91,530   92,798  
Assets   2,903,304   2,864,539   2,454,529   2,903,304   2,454,529  
Assets - tangible (a) 2,811,774   2,772,607   2,361,731   2,811,774   2,361,731  
Deposits  2,470,700   2,431,776   2,041,862   2,470,700   2,041,862  
Customer repurchase agreements 41,906   46,296   38,924   41,906   38,924  
Long-term borrowings 35,609   35,588   35,524   35,609   35,524  
Shareholders' equity 331,981   327,433   317,246   331,981   317,246  
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 240,451   235,501   224,448   240,451   224,448  
              
AVERAGE BALANCES          
Securities (b) $ 333,778  $315,659  $323,202  $ 339,701  $340,439  
Loans held for sale 9,943   4,554   3,904   5,899   2,890  
Loans, net  2,092,412   2,048,277   1,817,732   1,990,312   1,663,856  
Interest-earning assets 2,648,990   2,525,998   2,207,935   2,483,908   2,054,087  
Goodwill and other intangibles 91,749   92,161   93,077   91,883   77,154  
Assets   2,870,213   2,755,470   2,426,678   2,706,359   2,243,343  
Assets - tangible (a) 2,778,464   2,663,309   2,333,601   2,614,476   2,166,189  
Interest-bearing deposits 1,619,960   1,564,430   1,443,947   1,560,204   1,347,532  
Deposits  2,434,645   2,325,331   2,012,653   2,277,211   1,864,230  
Customer repurchase agreements 45,689   43,716   39,470   43,649   39,265  
Other short-term borrowings -   -   1,986   1   3,502  
Long-term borrowings 35,597   35,575   35,806   35,575   33,107  
Shareholders' equity 330,038   328,051   314,980   327,231   282,644  
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 238,289   235,890   221,903   235,348   205,490  
              
American National Bankshares Inc.          
Financial Highlights          
Unaudited            
              
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     At or for the Nine Months 
    3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Ended September 30,  
     2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
CAPITAL             
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic    10,966,645   10,959,545   11,127,603   10,983,729   10,341,919  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted    10,969,901   10,963,248   11,138,008   10,988,090   10,351,753  
              
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES          
Beginning balance$ 18,507  $14,065  $12,786  $ 13,152  $12,805  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 2,619   4,759   (12)  8,331   (6) 
Charge-offs  (126)  (444)  (66)  (675)  (189) 
Recoveries  88   127   50   280   148  
Ending balance$ 21,088  $18,507  $12,758  $ 21,088  $12,758  
              
LOANS            
Construction and land development$ 151,613  $141,392  $143,788  $ 151,613  $143,788  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 382,121   388,947   348,857   382,121   348,857  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied    608,954   589,821   534,362   608,954   534,362  
Residential real estate 279,815   291,242   318,833   279,815   318,833  
Home equity  111,448   114,397   122,074   111,448   122,074  
Commercial and industrial 543,746   566,859   324,508   543,746   324,508  
Consumer  8,397   9,053   12,025   8,397   12,025  
Total  $ 2,086,094  $2,101,711  $1,804,447  $ 2,086,094  $1,804,447  
              
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END         
Nonperforming loans:          
90 days past due and accruing$ 285  $375  $874  $ 285  $874  
Nonaccrual  3,088   2,855   1,446   3,088   1,446  
Other real estate owned and repossessions    1,210   1,346   1,353   1,210   1,353  
Nonperforming assets$ 4,583  $4,576  $3,673  $ 4,583  $3,673  
              
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.01 % 0.88 % 0.71 % 1.01 % 0.71 %
Allowance for loan losses to          
nonperforming loans 625.20   572.97   549.91   625.20   549.91  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16   0.16   0.15   0.16   0.15  
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.16   0.15   0.13   0.16   0.13  
Annualized net charge-offs          
to average loans 0.01   0.06   0.00   0.03   0.00  
              
              
OTHER DATA           
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)$ 569,095  $536,014  $546,407  $ 569,095  $546,407  
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)   $ 314,809  $301,096  $308,820  $ 314,809  $308,820  
Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 341   345   365   341   365  
Number of full service offices 25   26   28   25   28  
Number of loan production offices 1   1   1   1   1  
Number of ATMs 37   38   40   37   40  
              
              
Notes:            
              
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
(c) - Market value.
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.   
(e) - Average for quarter.          


   Net Interest Income Analysis
   For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
   (Dollars in thousands)
   Unaudited
                
        Interest     
    Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 
                
    2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 
Loans:             
 Commercial$544,712 $320,802 $4,495 $3,820 3.28%4.72%
 Real estate 1,549,078  1,489,155  17,755  18,487 4.58 4.97 
 Consumer 8,565  11,679  144  209 6.69 7.10 
  Total loans (b) 2,102,355  1,821,636  22,394  22,516 4.26 4.94 
                
Securities:            
 U.S. Treasury 10,541  -  3  - 0.11 - 
 Federal agencies & GSEs 61,405  127,956  287  767 1.87 2.40 
 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 194,585  133,121  942  851 1.94 2.56 
 State and municipal 46,432  45,830  294  330 2.53 2.88 
 Other 20,815  16,295  275  242 5.28 5.94 
  Total securities 333,778  323,202  1,801  2,190 2.16 2.71 
                
Deposits in other banks 212,857  63,097  59  329 0.11 2.07 
                
 Total interest-earning assets 2,648,990  2,207,935  24,254  25,035 3.66 4.53 
                
Non-earning assets 221,223  218,743         
                
  Total assets$2,870,213 $2,426,678         
                
Deposits:            
 Demand$410,228 $324,058  56  119 0.05 0.15 
 Money market 580,200  453,873  475  1,415 0.33 1.24 
 Savings 206,493  176,673  24  94 0.05 0.21 
 Time  423,039  489,343  1,563  2,027 1.47 1.64 
  Total deposits 1,619,960  1,443,947  2,118  3,655 0.52 1.00 
                
Customer repurchase agreements    45,689  39,470  42  150 0.37 1.51 
Other short-term borrowings -  1,986  -  12 - 2.42 
Long-term borrowings 35,597  35,806  524  519 5.89 5.80 
 Total interest-bearing            
  liabilities 1,701,246  1,521,209  2,684  4,336 0.63 1.13 
                
Noninterest bearing demand deposits    814,685  568,706         
Other liabilities 24,244  21,783         
Shareholders' equity 330,038  314,980         
  Total liabilities and            
   shareholders' equity$2,870,213 $2,426,678         
                
Interest rate spread        3.03%3.40%
Net interest margin        3.26%3.75%
                
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)    21,570  20,699     
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)    75  77     
Net interest income    $21,495 $20,622     
                
                
Notes:             
                
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. 
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. 
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis. 


   Net Interest Income Analysis
   For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
   (Dollars in thousands)
   Unaudited
                
        Interest     
    Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate 
                
     2020  2019  2020  2019 2020 2019 
Loans:             
 Commercial$464,094 $302,750 $12,414 $10,609 3.57%4.69%
 Real estate 1,522,803  1,354,358  52,319  49,782 4.58 4.90 
 Consumer 9,314  9,638  451  485 6.47 6.73 
  Total loans (b) 1,996,211  1,666,746  65,184  60,876 4.36 4.87 
                
Securities:            
 U.S. Treasury 7,292  -  47  - 0.86 - 
 Federal agencies & GSEs 70,604  135,937  1,147  2,475 2.17 2.43 
 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 198,528  124,258  3,144  2,353 2.11 2.52 
 State and municipal 43,345  64,084  871  1,348 2.68 2.80 
 Other 19,932  16,160  812  653 5.43 5.39 
  Total securities 339,701  340,439  6,021  6,829 2.36 2.67 
                
Deposits in other banks 147,996  46,902  356  853 0.32 2.43 
                
 Total interest-earning assets 2,483,908  2,054,087  71,561  68,558 3.84 4.45 
                
Non-earning assets 222,451  189,256         
                
  Total assets$2,706,359 $2,243,343         
                
Deposits:            
 Demand$371,155 $299,769  294  245 0.11 0.11 
 Money market 550,063  432,980  2,254  3,962 0.55 1.22 
 Savings 192,632  163,525  101  201 0.07 0.16 
 Time  446,354  451,258  5,259  5,239 1.57 1.55 
  Total deposits 1,560,204  1,347,532  7,908  9,647 0.68 0.96 
                
Customer repurchase agreements    43,649  39,265  237  461 0.73 1.57 
Other short-term borrowings 1  3,502  -  51 0.50 1.94 
Long-term borrowings 35,575  33,107  1,523  1,427 5.71 5.75 
 Total interest-bearing            
  liabilities 1,639,429  1,423,406  9,668  11,586 0.79 1.09 
                
Noninterest bearing demand deposits    717,007  516,698         
Other liabilities 22,692  20,595         
Shareholders' equity 327,231  282,644         
  Total liabilities and            
   shareholders' equity$2,706,359 $2,243,343         
                
Interest rate spread        3.05%3.36%
Net interest margin        3.32%3.70%
                
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)    61,893  56,972     
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)    219  293     
Net interest income    $61,674 $56,679     
                
                
Notes:             
                
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees and costs. 
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances. 
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis. 


American National Bankshares Inc.           
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures          
Unaudited             
               
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     At or for the Nine Months  
    3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr Ended September 30,   
     2020   2020   2019   2020   2019   
EFFICIENCY RATIO           
Noninterest expense$ 14,140  $12,432  $13,792  $ 39,906  $51,037   
Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO (23)  8   (22)  12   55   
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization    (402)  (417)  (448)  (1,246)  (961)  
Subtract: merger related expenses -   -   -   -   (11,322)  
    $ 13,715  $12,023  $13,322  $ 38,672  $38,809   
               
Net interest income$ 21,495  $20,260  $20,622  $ 61,674  $56,679   
Tax equivalent adjustment 75   75   77   219   293   
Noninterest income 4,292   3,835   4,171   12,622   11,304   
Subtract: gain on securities -   -   (105)  (814)  (575)  
Add: loss on fixed assets 15   -   2   97   89   
    $ 25,877  $24,170  $24,767  $ 73,798  $67,790   
               
Efficiency ratio  53.00 % 49.74 % 53.79 % 52.40 % 57.25 %
               
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME          
Non-GAAP measures:           
Interest income - loans$ 22,394  $21,427  $22,516  $ 65,184  $60,876   
Interest income - investments and other 1,860   1,945   2,519   6,377   7,682   
Interest expense - deposits (2,118)  (2,478)  (3,655)  (7,908)  (9,647)  
Interest expense - customer repurchase           
agreements  (42)  (66)  (150)  (237)  (461)  
Interest expense - other short-term borrowings    -   -   (12)  -   (51)  
Interest expense - long-term borrowings (524)  (493)  (519)  (1,523)  (1,427)  
Total net interest income$ 21,570  $20,335  $20,699  $ 61,893  $56,972   
Less non-GAAP measures:           
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans (48)  (48)  (46)  (138)  (139)  
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities    (27)  (27)  (31)  (81)  (154)  
GAAP measures$ 21,495  $20,260  $20,622  $ 61,674  $56,679   
               
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY          
Return on average equity (GAAP basis) 8.76 % 6.68 % 11.04 % 8.66 % 6.35 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill           
and other intangibles 3.90   3.17   5.27   3.94   2.88   
Return on average tangible equity           
(non-GAAP)  12.66 % 9.85 % 16.31 % 12.60 % 9.23 %
               
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS           
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis) 11.43 % 11.43 % 12.92 % 11.43 % 12.92 %
Impact of excluding goodwill and           
other intangibles 2.88   2.94   3.42   2.88   3.42   
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio           
(non-GAAP)  8.55 % 8.49 % 9.50 % 8.55 % 9.50 %
               
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE           
Book value per share (GAAP basis)$ 30.26  $29.86  $28.54  $ 30.26  $28.54   
Impact of excluding goodwill and           
other intangibles 8.34   8.38   8.35   8.34   8.35   
Tangible book value per share           
(non-GAAP) $ 21.92  $21.48  $20.19  $ 21.92  $20.19   
               
ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE           
Allowance for loan losses$ 21,088  $18,507  $12,758  $ 21,088  $12,758   
Credit discount on purchased loans 7,896   9,868   12,937   7,896   12,937   
Adjusted loan loss allowance$ 28,984  $28,375  $25,695  $ 28,984  $25,695   
               
Total loans, net$ 2,086,094  $2,101,711  $1,804,447  $ 2,086,094  $1,804,447   
Subtract: PPP loans, net (265,941)  (264,022)  -   (265,941)  -   
Total loans less PPP loans, net$ 1,820,153  $1,837,689  $1,804,447  $ 1,820,153  $1,804,447   
               
Adjusted loan loss allowance to           
total loans less PPP loans, net 1.59 % 1.54 % 1.42 % 1.59 % 1.42 %
               

 

 