Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. has received a notification from Íslandsbanki hf., which acts as a market maker for the Company‘s shares. The market maker will use its authority to deviate from the terms of the agreement on minimum bid-ask spread and offered volume and will only make bid offers but not ask offers until further notice.

