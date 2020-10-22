Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Cloud Kitchens - The Secret Sauce to Survive in the Post-COVID Restaurant Market?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cloud Kitchens - the new mainstream in restaurants!



This report provides an introduction to the Indian cloud kitchens and the various operating models therein, with a keen focus on their unit economics and the way forward in the context of post-COVID-19 recovery.



Key topics covered:



1. Sector overview

1.1 GMV and volumes

1.2. Segmentations

1.3. Evolution of the market till' 24



2. Key operating models and value chain

2.1. Pvt. Labels of aggregators

2.2. Standalone brands

2.3. Shared kitchen spaces



3. Unit economics

3.1. A model for a profitable cloud kitchen



4. COVID-19 Impact

4.1. Increased online adoption by restaurants

4.2. Cloud kitchens as preferred models



5. Global case studies: Emerging models



