Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 -- The "CBD Top Brands & Pricing Report: Other Cannabinoids Enter the UK Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There has been a significant number of products that have been introduced in the CBD market during this third quarter of 2020, with oils and topicals continuing to take the lead. The UK market has also witnessed much activity in terms of the addition and discontinuation of products, suggesting that brands are working hard to keep up with the pace of the market and adapt their offering. This report provides a comprehensive view of the current market, covering brands, pricing and products.
If you have an interest in the UK market, specifically how things have changed in the current quarter, then this is the report for you. You will gain invaluable data and analysis of the market in relation to the change in how brands are engaging with product categories, which products are being added or discontinued, products and price reductions and information relating to new cannabinoids that some brands have introduced. This will allow you to benchmark your product against key competitors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Brands and Categories
4 Product Analysis
5 Pricing Analysis
6 Additional Cannabinoid Analysis
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqblfz
