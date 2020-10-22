Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utility Drone Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global utility drone market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global utility drone market to grow with a CAGR of 34.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on utility drone market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on utility drone market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global utility drone market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global utility drone market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid industrialization in emerging countries and rising power infrastructure

Growing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wing

2) Restraints

Stringent government regulations and legal authentication

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement in drone technology

Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

The primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



The primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global utility drone market is segmented on the basis of type, services, and end-user.



The Global Utility Drone Market by Type

Fixed Wing

Multi Rotor

The Global Utility Drone Market by Services

End-to-End Solution

Point Solution

The Global Utility Drone Market by End-User

Power

Generation

Transmission

Renewable

Solar

Wind

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

ULC Robotics

Sharper Shape

PrecisionHawk

Sky Futures Limited

Aerodyne Group

Asset Drone

Delair

Terra Drone Corporation

Hemav

ABJ Drones

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the utility drone market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the utility drone market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global utility drone market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Utility Drone Market Highlights

2.2. Utility Drone Market Projection

2.3. Utility Drone Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Utility Drone Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Utility Drone Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Services

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Utility Drone Market



4. Utility Drone Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Utility Drone Market by Type

5.1. Fixed Wing

5.2. Multi Rotor



6. Global Utility Drone Market by Services

6.1. End-to-End Solution

6.2. Point Solution



7. Global Utility Drone Market by End-user

7.1. Power

7.1.1. Generation

7.1.2. Transmission

7.2. Renewable

7.2.1. Solar

7.2.2. Wind



8. Global Utility Drone Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Utility Drone Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Utility Drone Market by Services

8.1.3. North America Utility Drone Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Utility Drone Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Utility Drone Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Utility Drone Market by Services

8.2.3. Europe Utility Drone Market by End-user

8.2.4. Europe Utility Drone Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Utility Drone Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Utility Drone Market by Services

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Utility Drone Market by End-user

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Utility Drone Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Utility Drone Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Utility Drone Market by Services

8.4.3. RoW Utility Drone Market by End-user

8.4.4. RoW Utility Drone Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Utility Drone Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. ULC Robotics

9.2.2. Sharper Shape

9.2.3. PrecisionHawk

9.2.4. Sky Futures Limited

9.2.5. Aerodyne Group

9.2.6. Asset Drone

9.2.7. Delair

9.2.8. Terra Drone Corporation

9.2.9. Hemav

9.2.10. ABJ Drones



