The global anti-static films market value was estimated at 630 (USD Million) in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6.3% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the anti-static films market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Million).



Introduction



Anti-static films are coated with tropical antistatic agents. Additionally, launching of innovative technologies accepted in the vehicle industry will improve the product functions. This, in turn, will help the anti-static films industry gain traction over the coming years.



Market Growth Dynamics



Pharma and automotive sectors have proclivity towards rigid packaging items. However, due to the large benefits offered by anti-static films due to its favorable features, the rigid packaging products are being replaced by anti-static films. This, in turn, is likely to steer the growth of anti-static films industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing tilt of firms towards flexible packaging will create lucrative growth avenues for the anti-static films market over the forecast timeline.



Asia Pacific To Contribute Lucratively Towards Overall Market Share By 2025



The growth of the market in Asia Pacific zone over the forecast timeline is owing to humungous demand for the product across electrical & electronics sectors in the countries like Japan and China in the region. Furthermore, initiatives like Smart City and Make in India Projects by Indian government and Belt and Road Initiative by Chinese Government will open new growth vistas for the market in the near future.



Key players profiled in the report include Wiman Corporation, ACHILLES CORPORATION, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, Sekisui Film Co. Ltd., and Kolon Industries, Inc.



The global anti-static films market is segmented as follows:



By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

By Application

Bags & Pouches

Tapes

Clamshells

Wraps

Liners

Others

By End Use

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

Automotive Parts

Others

