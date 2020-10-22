New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798940/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fleet Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intermodal Dispatch segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.9% CAGR



The Intermodal Freight Transportation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR.



Freight Security Segment to Record 15.2% CAGR



In the global Freight Security segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 311-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aljex Software

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

GE Transportation

HighJump Software, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Profit Tools, Inc.

TMW Systems, Inc.

WiseTech Global Ltd.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

