Agreement with Integrated Openings Solutions provides clients with enhanced features and benefits beyond temperature screening, including door/badge integrations, facial recognition, artificial intelligence and many other customizable “add on” solutions for public safety and security

Lenexa, KS, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced an agreement with Integrated Openings Solutions (IOS) to be the preferred partner for integrating and installing the Company’s ThermoVu™ non-contact temperature-screening devices with door locking mechanisms, employee badge systems and other potential features. All ThermoVu™ products, including the DTM-500, DTM-600 and DTM-700 units - offer the ability to integrate with a variety of systems to limit entry into facilities.

IOS is a commercial and architectural openings solutions company that provides industry-leading products and services to help make buildings smart, aesthetically pleasing, code compliant and sustainable. IOS specializes in customized entrance for schools, government facilities, industrial buildings, and businesses of all sizes.

“We’re excited to bring the product innovation and service leaders in our respective fields together in response to the pandemic,” said Joe Lopez, Managing Partner of IOS, adding, “This partnership will enhance the product and service offerings of both IOS and Digital Ally to bring much needed safety to all concerned.”

“The pandemic has brought widespread attention to the importance of virus-fighting weapons such as our ThermoVu™ temperature-screening devices,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Partnering with IOS will help businesses utilize the full array of technical features available with our models. We look forward to a successful partnership with a leader in their industry.”

ThermoVu™ was launched as a non-contact temperature-measuring instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters. ThermoVu™ has optional features such as facial recognition to improve facility security by restricting access based on temperature and/or facial recognition reasons. It can be widely applied in schools, office buildings, subway stations, airports, and other public venues.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched two new product lines, including its non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry and facial-recognition controlled-entry devices under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand, and its EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional

Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook I Instagram I LinkedIn I Twitter

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to improve its revenue and operating results, especially in light of the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its customers, suppliers and employees; whether the Company will effectively manage the disruptions to its supply chain and business activities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic; whether the partnership with Integrated Openings Solutions will result in a longer-term relationship that will increase the sale of the ThermoVu™ and other safety products distributed by the Company; whether Integrated Openings Solutions will be able to develop efficient and effective methods of integrating and installing the Company’s ThermoVu™ with various door locking mechanisms, employee badge systems and other potential features ; whether the Company and Integrated Openings Solutions will be able to effectively market and distribute the ThermoVu™ product lines to its customers who require integration with other opening and access systems; whether the Company will be able to effectively market and distribute the Shield™ and ThermoVu™ product lines to its customers; whether the Company can acquire Shield™ and ThermoVu™ products in the quantities and on a timely basis to fulfill its customers’ orders; whether the Company will be able to distribute the Shield™ and ThermoVu™ products in a cost-effective, profitable manner; whether Shield™ products will be proven effective against the Covid-19 virus as claimed by its manufacturer; whether the ThermoVu™ product will perform as anticipated; whether the Company’s new products will meet applicable government regulations as promulgated; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology and products to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters and whether the Company will be successful in its patent infringement litigation with Axon Enterprises, Inc. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

