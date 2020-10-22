Generated $88 million of operating cash flow; free cash flow of $63 million



Total liquidity of $613 million including $219 million of cash on hand

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $47.1 million, or $0.98 loss per diluted share. Excluding special items, adjusted loss per diluted share was $0.58 for the quarter.

“During the first quarter, we further strengthened our liquidity position through solid operating and free cash flow generation,” said Tony R. Thene, President and CEO of Carpenter Technology. “While our targeted inventory reduction efforts impacted profitability, we believe managing for cash flow in the current environment is prudent and helped us finish the first quarter with over $600 million in total liquidity. As anticipated, our operating results in the quarter were also impacted by lower volume due to challenging conditions in the Aerospace and Defense and Medical end-use markets that continue to be pressured as a result of COVID-19. Our facilities remain operational which speaks to the dedication of all of our employees as well as the benefits of our safety-driven culture and enhanced protocols.”

“Looking ahead, the headwinds from COVID-19 will continue to impact demand levels across our key end-use markets in our upcoming second quarter and we will remain in constant contact with our customers to address their evolving material requirements. Despite the near-term challenges related to COVID-19, the long-term outlook for our end-use markets is solid and we will continue working closely with our customers to strengthen our established supply chain position and extend key strategic supply agreements. We remain a critical solutions provider to customers and are developing stronger relationships as we work together to navigate the current environment. We remain confident that a recovery in demand conditions across our key end-use markets will begin to take shape in our third quarter of fiscal year 2021.”

“Our liquidity position is strong as a result of the actions we have taken since the onset of the pandemic and we will continue to maintain a disciplined approach to reducing costs and increasing cash generation. While we continue to actively manage our business given the current challenges, we are also maintaining a focus on the future and further advancing our position in critical emerging technologies. We recently launched our Carpenter Electrification brand and see a number of attractive growth opportunities for our proprietary soft magnetics solutions across all of our key end-use markets. We believe our soft magnetics and additive manufacturing solutions are pivotal to addressing the future of our industry and best positioning Carpenter Technology for sustainable growth over the long-term.”





Financial Highlights

($ in millions) Q1 Q1 Q4 FY2021 FY2020 FY2020 Net Sales $ 353.3 $ 585.4 $ 437.3 Net Sales Excluding Surcharge Revenue (a) $ 307.2 $ 486.6 $ 375.9 Operating (Loss) Income $ (48.8) $ 59.8 $ (148.2) Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income Excluding Special Items (a) $ (30.9) $ 59.8 $ (18.1) Net (Loss) Income $ (47.1) $ 41.2 $ (118.4) Cash Provided from Operating Activities $ 88.0 $ 0.7 $ 136.9 Free Cash Flow (a) $ 62.6 $ (56.4) $ 99.8 (a) Non-GAAP financial measures explained in the attached tables



Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 were $353.3 million compared with $585.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, a decrease of $232.1 million (40 percent), on 29 percent lower volume. Net sales excluding surcharge were $307.2 million, a decrease of $179.4 million (37 percent) from the same period a year ago.

Operating loss was $48.8 million compared to operating income of $59.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating loss excluding special items was $30.9 million in the recent first quarter. Special items excluded from adjusted operating loss in the current quarter include restructuring and asset impairment charges totaling $10.0 million primarily associated with recent portfolio actions in the Company’s Additive business unit and $7.9 million of costs associated with COVID-19. These costs principally include direct incremental operating costs including outside services to execute enhanced cleaning protocols, additional personal protective equipment, isolation pay for production employees potentially exposed to COVID-19 and various operating supplies necessary to maintain the operations while keeping employees safe against possible exposure to COVID-19 in the Company’s facilities. The COVID-19 costs in the current quarter also include $3.1 million related to costs associated with an aerospace customer bankruptcy as a result of COVID-19.

Cash provided from operating activities in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $88.0 million, compared to $0.7 million in the same quarter last year. Free cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was positive $62.6 million, compared to negative $56.4 million in the same quarter last year. The increases in operating cash flow and free cash flow primarily reflect the impact of inventory reduction in the current quarter partially offset by lower earnings relative to the same quarter a year ago. In addition, capital expenditures were $33.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to $47.5 million in the same quarter last year. The Company also completed the divestiture of its Amega West oil and gas business, which resulted in $17.6 million of proceeds in the current quarter’s cash flow results.

In addition to the cash generated from operations, the Company’s liquidity was further enhanced by the bond refinancing completed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The Company issued $400.0 million of senior unsecured notes and used the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full $250.0 million of its 5.200% senior notes due July 2021 with the remaining proceeds available for general corporate purposes. Total liquidity, including cash and available credit facility borrowings, was $612.9 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. This consisted of $218.9 million of cash and $394.0 million of available borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.

Conference Call and Webcast Presentation

PRELIMINARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 NET SALES $ 353.3 $ 585.4 Cost of sales 349.8 472.8 Gross profit 3.5 112.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42.3 52.8 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 10.0 — Operating (loss) income (48.8 ) 59.8 Interest expense, net (14.9 ) (5.4 ) Other expense, net (2.3 ) (0.3 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (66.0 ) 54.1 Income tax (benefit) expense (18.9 ) 12.9 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (47.1 ) $ 41.2 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ (0.98 ) $ 0.85 Diluted $ (0.98 ) $ 0.85 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 48.3 47.9 Diluted 48.3 48.3





PRELIMINARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (47.1 ) $ 41.2 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided from operating activities: Loss on debt prepayment 8.2 — Depreciation and amortization 30.9 30.6 Non-cash restructuring and asset impairment charges 8.7 — Deferred income taxes (3.9 ) 3.5 Net pension expense 4.1 3.8 Share-based compensation expense 2.7 4.1 Net loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment 0.1 — Changes in working capital and other: Accounts receivable 42.0 (2.1 ) Inventories 84.9 (51.1 ) Other current assets (23.0 ) (10.1 ) Accounts payable (7.4 ) 18.0 Accrued liabilities (8.0 ) (30.8 ) Pension plan contributions (2.9 ) (2.4 ) Other postretirement plan contributions (0.6 ) (0.9 ) Other, net (0.7 ) (3.1 ) Net cash provided from operating activities 88.0 0.7 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant, equipment and software (33.3 ) (47.5 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment — 0.1 Proceeds from divestiture of business 17.6 — Net cash used for investing activities (15.7 ) (47.4 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Credit agreement borrowings — 88.1 Credit agreement repayments — (38.1 ) Net change in short-term credit agreement borrowings (170.0 ) 7.9 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of offering costs 395.5 — Payments on long-term debt (250.0 ) — Payments for debt prepayment costs, net (8.2 ) — Payments for debt issue costs (1.1 ) — Dividends paid (9.7 ) (9.7 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised — 2.6 Withholding tax payments on share-based compensation awards (2.2 ) (7.5 ) Net cash (used for) provided from financing activities (45.7 ) 43.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.8 ) 1.0 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 25.8 (2.4 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 193.1 27.0 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 218.9 $ 24.6





PRELIMINARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 218.9 $ 193.1 Accounts receivable, net 250.5 292.3 Inventories 633.9 724.3 Other current assets 84.6 56.6 Total current assets 1,187.9 1,266.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,334.1 1,351.1 Goodwill 292.3 290.4 Other intangibles, net 46.5 52.1 Deferred income taxes 4.7 4.9 Other assets 263.2 262.4 Total assets $ 3,128.7 $ 3,227.2 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term credit agreement borrowings $ — $ 170.0 Accounts payable 114.2 124.2 Accrued liabilities 150.3 157.9 Total current liabilities 264.5 452.1 Long-term debt 693.8 551.8 Accrued pension liabilities 386.4 399.5 Accrued postretirement benefits 137.7 137.4 Deferred income taxes 130.7 130.2 Other liabilities 108.1 110.5 Total liabilities 1,721.2 1,781.5 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 280.1 280.1 Capital in excess of par value 315.9 321.4 Reinvested earnings 1,511.2 1,568.0 Common stock in treasury, at cost (319.3 ) (325.8 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (380.4 ) (398.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,407.5 1,445.7 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,128.7 $ 3,227.2





PRELIMINARY

SEGMENT FINANCIAL DATA

(in millions, except pounds sold)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Pounds sold (000): Specialty Alloys Operations 43,368 60,044 Performance Engineered Products 1,466 3,250 Intersegment (486 ) (996 ) Consolidated pounds sold 44,348 62,298 Net sales: Specialty Alloys Operations Net sales excluding surcharge $ 254.8 $ 393.2 Surcharge 45.9 97.9 Specialty Alloys Operations net sales 300.7 491.1 Performance Engineered Products Net sales excluding surcharge 61.2 107.9 Surcharge 0.6 1.5 Performance Engineered Products net sales 61.8 109.4 Intersegment Net sales excluding surcharge (8.8 ) (14.5 ) Surcharge (0.4 ) (0.6 ) Intersegment net sales (9.2 ) (15.1 ) Consolidated net sales $ 353.3 $ 585.4 Operating (Loss) Income: Specialty Alloys Operations $ (18.6 ) $ 81.0 Performance Engineered Products (3.6 ) (2.0 ) Corporate (including restructuring and asset impairment charges) (26.6 ) (19.1 ) Intersegment — (0.1 ) Consolidated (loss) operating income $ (48.8 ) $ 59.8



The Company has two reportable segments, Specialty Alloys Operations (“SAO”) and Performance Engineered Products (“PEP”).

The SAO segment is comprised of Carpenter’s major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama.

The PEP segment is comprised of the Company’s differentiated operations. This segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Additive (“Additive”) business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. Effective July 1, 2020, the Company's Carpenter Powder Products business was merged into the Additive business. The Amega West business was also part of the PEP segment however was sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The businesses in the PEP segment are managed with an entrepreneurial structure to promote flexibility and agility to quickly respond to market dynamics. It is our belief this model will ultimately drive overall revenue and profit growth. The pounds sold data above for the PEP segment includes only the Dynamet and Additive businesses.

Corporate costs are comprised of executive and director compensation, and other corporate facilities and administrative expenses not allocated to the segments. Also included are items that management considers not representative of ongoing operations and other specifically-identified income or expense items.

The service cost component of net pension expense, which represents the estimated cost of future pension liabilities earned associated with active employees, is included in the operating results of the business segments. The residual net pension expense is comprised of the expected return on plan assets, interest costs on the projected benefit obligations of the plans, and amortization of actuarial gains and losses and prior service costs and is included in other income (expense), net.





PRELIMINARY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN EXCLUDING SURCHARGE REVENUE AND SPECIAL ITEMS 2020 2019 Net sales $ 353.3 $ 585.4 Less: surcharge revenue $ 46.1 98.8 Net sales excluding surcharge revenue $ 307.2 $ 486.6 Operating (loss) income $ (48.8 ) $ 59.8 Special items: Restructuring and asset impairment charges 10.0 — COVID-19 costs 7.9 — Operating (loss) income $ (30.9 ) $ 59.8 Operating margin (13.8 ) % 10.2 % Adjusted operating margin excluding surcharge revenue and special items (10.1 ) % 12.3 %



Management believes that removing the impact of raw material surcharge from operating margin provides a more consistent basis for comparing results of operations from period to period, thereby permitting management to evaluate performance and investors to make decisions based on the ongoing operations of the Company. In addition, management believes that excluding special items from operating margin is helpful in analyzing our operating performance, as these items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Management uses its results excluding these amounts to evaluate its operating performance and to discuss its business with investment institutions, the Company’s board of directors and others.





ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS Loss

Before

Income

Taxes Income

Tax

Benefit

(Expense) Net

(Loss)

Income (Loss)

Per

Diluted

Share* Three months ended September 30, 2020, as reported $ (66.0 ) $ 18.9 $ (47.1 ) $ (0.98 ) Special items: Debt prepayment costs, net 8.2 (2.0 ) 6.2 0.13 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 10.0 (2.4 ) 7.6 0.16 COVID-19 costs 7.9 (2.6 ) 5.3 0.11 Three months ended September 30, 2020, as adjusted $ (39.9 ) $ 11.9 $ (28.0 ) $ (0.58 ) * Impact per diluted share calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding of 48.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.







ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS Income

Before

Income

Taxes Income

Tax

Expense Net

Income Earnings

Per

Diluted

Share* Three months ended September 30, 2019, as reported $ 54.1 $ (12.9 ) $ 41.2 $ 0.85 Special item: None reported — — — — Three months ended September 30, 2019, as adjusted $ 54.1 $ (12.9 ) $ 41.2 $ 0.85 * Impact per diluted share calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding of 48.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.



Management believes that (loss) earnings per share adjusted to exclude the impact of the special items is helpful in analyzing the operating performance of the Company, as these items are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Management uses its results excluding these amounts to evaluate its operating performance and to discuss its business with investment institutions, the Company’s board of directors and others.





Three Months Ended September 30, FREE CASH FLOW 2020 2019 Net cash provided from operating activities $ 88.0 $ 0.7 Purchases of property, plant, equipment and software (33.3 ) (47.5 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment — 0.1 Proceeds from divestiture of business 17.6 — Dividends paid (9.7 ) (9.7 ) Free cash flow $ 62.6 $ (56.4 )



Management believes that the free cash flow measure provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition because it is a measure of cash generated which management evaluates for alternative uses.





PRELIMINARY

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, NET SALES BY END-USE MARKET 2020 2019 End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue: Aerospace and Defense $ 147.5 $ 286.1 Medical 30.0 44.0 Transportation 24.5 33.0 Energy 21.3 33.0 Industrial and Consumer 63.1 60.2 Distribution 20.8 30.3 Total net sales excluding surcharge revenue 307.2 486.6 Surcharge revenue 46.1 98.8 Total net sales $ 353.3 $ 585.4



