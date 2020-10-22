TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business November 20, 2020.



About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading subsidiary corporation, TypTap Insurance Group, Inc., embodies HCI’s InsurTech operations. It owns TypTap Insurance Company, a rapidly growing, technology-driven provider of homeowners insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida, and Exzeo USA, Inc., a developer of insurance-related information technologies. TypTap Insurance Company utilizes online platforms developed by Exzeo to simplify and speed insurance processes for quoting and binding policies, administering policies and managing claims. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:

Rachel Swansiger, Esq.

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 405-3206

rswansiger@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

Tel (949) 574-3860

HCI@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:

Amber Brinkley

Kippen Communications

Tel (727) 466-7695

amber@kippencommunications.com