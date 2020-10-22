REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first — and only — complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, announced today the launch of Review Booster, a new and improved solution package that provides businesses with a fast and significant increase in customer reviews. Review Booster, which replaces the legacy “Search Accelerator” and “Google Seller Ratings” (GSR) offerings, helps businesses quickly generate more public reviews from customers, resulting in more customer conversions and a direct revenue increase.



Review Booster allows businesses to automate their review creation and generate a higher review volume faster, thus gaining more positive feedback than competitors and driving better customer conversion rates. With Review Booster, the end-user receives a feedback request via email or SMS. After clicking on the link in the request and providing their feedback in a short form, they are then directly prompted to share their feedback on an external site, such as Google. By taking advantage of Review Booster’s simple, optimized flow, clients have seen increases as much as 100% in positive review volume.

Regardless of whether customers opt-in or opt-out of posting their review to Google, their feedback can be used for other business benefits, such as advertising, and incorporated into a business’ Google Seller Rating for inclusion in Google Ads to boost ad performance. Clients can also stream customer feedback to their own websites for additional positive exposure.

“Review Booster has allowed us to strengthen our award-winning Reputation Experience Management platform and help our customers unlock new revenue opportunities,” said Pranav Desai, vice president of product management at Reputation.com. “This product is a great fit for customers who have a strong interest in immediately increasing review volume, especially those in the automotive and property management industries.”

79% of Google’s Local 3-Pack Ranking factors can be easily improved by maximizing the deployment of reviews, business listings, pages and social engagement. Given Google’s emphasis on reviews, customers who utilize Review Booster have seen their search rankings improve almost immediately, with rankings and positive online review volume increasing nearly 30-40%.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

