MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC), will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call will be hosted by TRHC CEO, Chairman and Founder, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D.; TRHC Co-Founder, President, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA; and TRHC Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams. The Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



For a live audio webcast of the call, please visit the investor relations section of TRHC’s website (ir.trhc.com). To listen to the conference call, please dial 844-413-0947 or 216-562-0423 for international callers and reference passcode 6455748 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. To listen to a replay of the conference call, available for 7 days, please dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers and reference passcode 6455748. An audio file of the call also will be archived at ir.trhc.com and available for replay approximately two hours after the live event for a period of 90 days.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.