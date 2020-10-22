SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana ™, the self-service analytics company for Presto, announced today it has been recognized in the fifth annual Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards. Ahana was awarded Editors’ Choice: Best Big Data Startup. Ahana provides the first cloud-native Managed Service for Presto designed to simplify the deployment, management and integration of Presto, an open source distributed SQL query engine, with data catalogs, databases and data lakes on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



The Datanami Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards recognizes the companies, products, and projects that have made a difference in the big data community this year. The list of this year’s winners were revealed on the Datanami website, located here: https://www.datanami.com/2020-datanami-readers-choice-awards/

“Ahana was founded to address the complexities inherent in providing open data lake analytics systems, where data platform engineers are left to operate many distributed systems, integrating components like the metadata catalog, multiple data sources, and visualization tools. Deploying and managing complex software in the cloud for this reason can be challenging,” said Steven Mih, cofounder and CEO, Ahana. “We are honored that Datanami editors recognized Ahana, our contributions to the PrestoDB open source project, and our ground-breaking cloud-native managed service to make data analytics easier than ever.”

“Years ago, we launched the Datanami Readers’ Choice Awards to give our readers a voice in honoring the best big data solutions in the market,” said Alex Woodie, Managing Editor of Datanami. “Today, as we continue this proud tradition, we are pleased to announce the winners of the fifth annual Readers’ and Editor’s Choice Awards. I want to personally thank all of the Datanami readers who participated in the voting process and congratulate all of the 2020 RCA and ECA winners.”

More information on these awards can be found at the Datanami website ( www.datanami.com ) or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #DatanamiAwards.

About Datanami

Datanami is one of the premier online portals covering big data, produced by Tabor Communications, Inc. (TCI) a leading international media, advertising and communications company dedicated to covering advance computing technologies for science, research and business. Datanami is a premier online portal covering big data. It is produced by Tabor Communications, Inc. Receive a complimentary subscription to the weekly Datanami e-newsletter by visiting datanami.com/subscribe . View daily news at www.datanami.com .

About Ahana

Ahana , the self-service analytics company for Presto, is the only company with a cloud-native managed service for Presto for Amazon Web Services that simplifies the deployment, management and integration of Presto and enables cloud and data platform teams to provide self-service, SQL analytics for their organization’s analysts and scientists. As the Presto market continues to grow exponentially, Ahana's mission is to simplify interactive analytics as well as foster growth and evangelize the PrestoDB community. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Lux Capital, and Leslie Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and PrestoDB Slack .

