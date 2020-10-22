OAK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $14.4 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.28 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $18.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.37 for the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, annualized return on average assets was 0.76%, annualized return on average common equity was 7.64% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 9.71%.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $38.7 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.76 compared to net income of $52.0 million and diluted EPS of $1.02 for the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, annualized return on average assets was 0.73%, annualized return on average common equity was 6.95% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 8.86%.

The third quarter and year-to-date results were adversely impacted by provisions for loan losses of $8.0 million and $26.2 million, respectively, compared to $536,000 and $1.0 million for the same periods last year. The increased provision for the first nine months of 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on certain qualitative factors and loans on payment deferment resulting in approximately 75% of the provision. The remainder of the provision is attributable to loan growth, a change in the loan portfolio composition and a change in loss rates. As of September 30, 2020, the ratio of the allowance for loan loss to total loans was 1.11% compared to 0.78% as of December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses to total loans less Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans of $325.1 million, was 1.18% as of September 30, 2020.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, "We continue to be a trusted partner for our customers during these uncertain times with our loans growing this quarter by $86 million or 1.5% and year-to-date growth of 7.4% excluding Payment Protection Plan loans, while deposits grew this quarter by $141 million or 2.3% and year-to-date growth of 18%. In addition, we recorded a lower provision for loan loss this quarter as our asset quality remains strong. Loans on deferred payment status decreased to 2.7% of total loans at September 30, 2020 from 19% at June 30, 2020 and loan charge-offs remain negligible. In light of the customer preference to utilize digital banking channels along with a decrease in branch transactions, we will be closing three branches representing 6% of our branch network."

COVID-19

As part of Lakeland’s response to COVID-19, we initiated remote working plans and encouraged the use of our mobile and online banking alternatives. To assist COVID-19 impacted borrowers, we offered temporary payment deferrals on commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. At September 30, 2020, we have on deferral, approximately $149 million in commercial loans (includes commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial and other loans), $3 million in equipment finance loans and $3 million in residential mortgage and consumer loans, compared to $927 million, $40 million and $53 million, respectively, at June 30, 2020. The reduction in deferrals from June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020 was due primarily to borrowers resuming their regular payment schedule. We also participated in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") to help strengthen local businesses and preserve jobs in our communities and have funded 2,066 loans totaling $326.6 million with $11.1 million in related fees, as well as $1.1 million in deferred costs.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 of 2.96% decreased 29 and 10 basis points, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2020 of 3.09% compared to 3.35% for the same period in 2019. The decrease in net interest margin was due primarily to a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.49% compared to 4.32% for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.69% for the second quarter of 2020. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first nine months of 2020 was 3.77% compared to 4.41% during the same period in 2019. The current quarter and year-to-date decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the prior periods, was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on loans due to decreases in the prime rate and LIBOR during 2019 and 2020, an increase in lower yielding federal funds sold, as well as the origination of PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020, which earn an effective yield of 2.50% including amortization of fees and costs.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2020 was 0.72% compared to 1.41% for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.86% for the second quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first nine months of 2020 was 0.91% compared to 1.39% during the same period in 2019. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings has decreased since 2019 largely driven by reductions in market interest rates.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 of $52.1 million increased $3.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2020 of $152.6 million compared to $146.5 million for the first nine months of 2019. The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to the growth in the volume of interest-earning assets which was somewhat offset by a decrease in yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $73,000 to $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gains on sales of loans for the third quarter of 2020 increased $951,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to increased volume driven by lower interest rates, while commissions and fees for the third quarter of 2020 increased $122,000 due primarily to increases in mortgage application fees and commercial loan fees. Service charges on deposit accounts for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $563,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to changes in customer behavior resulting from the pandemic. Third quarter 2020 results also included losses on equity securities of $170,000 compared to a gain of $72,000 during the same period in 2019.

For the first nine months of 2020, noninterest income increased $1.5 million to $20.3 million compared to the first nine months of 2019 primarily due to increases in swap income and gains on sales of loans which increased $2.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, resulting from increased volume driven by lower interest rates. The first nine months of 2020 included gains on sales of investment securities of $342,000 compared to none for the same period last year. Partially offsetting these favorable variances was service charges on deposits which decreased $1.5 million compared to the first nine months of 2019 due to the same reason mentioned in the quarterly comparison. The first nine months of 2020 also included a $625,000 loss on equity securities compared to a gain of $525,000 for the first nine months of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and increased $2.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Salary and employee benefit expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $632,000, or 3%, when compared to the same quarter of 2019 as a result of staff additions and normal merit increases. Furniture and equipment expense increased $806,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019 due primarily to an increase in costs associated with the Company's digital strategy initiative. FDIC insurance expense totaled $625,000 for the third quarter of 2020 and increased $1.0 million compared to the same period in 2019. In the third quarter of 2019, $420,000 in previously recorded FDIC expense was reversed due to FDIC assessment credits and no third quarter 2019 accrual was made, resulting from the insurance fund reserve ratio exceeding the required level.

Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2020 of $96.1 million increased $830,000 compared to the first nine months of 2019. Salary and employee benefit expense increased $2.5 million compared to the first nine months of 2019 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Furniture and equipment expense and FDIC insurance expense increased $1.9 million and $942,000, respectively, due to the same reasons mentioned in the quarterly comparison. Marketing expenses for the first nine months of 2020 decreased $590,000 due partially to the delay of marketing campaigns resulting from the pandemic. Year-to-date 2019 results included merger related expenses of $3.2 million due to the acquisition of Highlands Bank, while year-to-date 2020 results include a long-term debt prepayment fee of $356,000 resulting from the payoff of $10.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank debt yielding 2.89%.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 23.3% compared to 25.3% for the third quarter of 2019. The decreased effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of an increase in tax advantaged items as a percent of pretax income.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2020, total assets were $7.52 billion, an increase of $810.9 million compared to December 31, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total loans grew $705.8 million, including $325.1 million attributed to PPP loans, to $5.84 billion and investment securities decreased $9.3 million to $909.5 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $972.7 million to $6.27 billion, while borrowings decreased $261.5 million to $351.2 million. At September 30, 2020, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 93.4%.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2020, non-performing assets increased to $33.1 million, 0.44% of total assets, compared to $21.7 million, 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans increased to 0.57% at September 30, 2020 compared to 0.41% at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-accrual loans from December 31, 2019, related primarily to one loan relationship totaling $9.5 million that was not COVID-19 related. The allowance for loan losses increased to $65.2 million, 1.11% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to $40.0 million, 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company had net charge-offs of $597,000, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized, compared to $543,000, or 0.04%, for the same period in 2019. The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $8.0 million compared to a $536,000 provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, stockholders' equity was $753.6 million compared to $725.3 million at December 31, 2019, a 4% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.36% at September 30, 2020. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 6% and 8% to $14.93 and $11.77, respectively, compared to $14.13 and $10.94 at September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.02% and 8.06%, respectively, compared to 10.81% and 8.62% at December 31, 2019. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans of $325.1 million, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.47% and 8.44%, respectively, at September 30, 2020. On October 21, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on November 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements – including the statement regarding the prospective impact of COVID-19 and our plans to close three branches – that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of the novel coronavirus); the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; changes in levels of market interest rates; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; credit risks of Lakeland’s lending and equipment financing activities; successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; and customers’ acceptance of Lakeland’s products and services.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $7 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey’s Best-In-State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 52,134 $ 48,682 $ 152,552 $ 146,486 Provision for loan losses (8,000 ) (536 ) (26,223 ) (1,044 ) Gains on sales of investment securities — — 342 — Gains on sales of loans 1,437 486 2,562 1,285 Gain (loss) on equity securities (170 ) 72 (625 ) 525 Other noninterest income 5,506 6,142 17,986 17,002 Long-term debt prepayment fee — — (356 ) — Merger-related expenses — — — (3,178 ) Other noninterest expense (32,097 ) (29,563 ) (95,707 ) (92,055 ) Pretax income 18,810 25,283 50,531 69,021 Provision for income taxes (4,383 ) (6,409 ) (11,861 ) (17,064 ) Net income $ 14,427 $ 18,874 $ 38,670 $ 51,957 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.37 $ 0.76 $ 1.02 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.37 $ 0.76 $ 1.02 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.375 $ 0.365 Weighted average shares - basic 50,526 50,553 50,544 50,447 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,620 50,694 50,645 50,595 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 0.76 % 1.17 % 0.73 % 1.11 % Annualized return on average common equity 7.64 % 10.61 % 6.95 % 10.07 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 9.71 % 13.74 % 8.86 % 13.11 % Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 3.49 % 4.32 % 3.77 % 4.41 % Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.72 % 1.41 % 0.91 % 1.39 % Annualized net interest spread 2.77 % 2.91 % 2.86 % 3.02 % Annualized net interest margin 2.96 % 3.25 % 3.09 % 3.35 % Efficiency ratio (1) 53.96 % 52.77 % 54.95 % 55.05 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.02 % 10.99 % Book value per common share $ 14.93 $ 14.13 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.77 $ 10.94 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.06 % 8.72 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11 % 0.78 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.32 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.26 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 % — % (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans $ 5,843,591 $ 4,923,414 Allowance for loan losses 65,242 38,655 Investment securities 909,535 905,078 Total assets 7,522,184 6,492,474 Total deposits 6,266,516 5,210,619 Short-term borrowings 97,874 199,326 Other borrowings 253,359 284,029 Stockholders' equity 753,572 713,204 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 5,775,093 $ 4,937,488 $ 5,519,621 $ 4,908,952 Investment securities 873,066 869,734 881,332 860,840 Interest-earning assets 7,009,939 5,947,645 6,599,481 5,852,919 Total assets 7,516,069 6,379,675 7,073,438 6,273,860 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,475,422 1,100,413 1,317,195 1,080,235 Savings deposits 548,662 494,377 523,653 503,260 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,086,260 2,678,424 2,942,307 2,599,004 Time deposits 1,176,181 964,159 1,048,115 938,751 Total deposits 6,286,525 5,237,373 5,831,270 5,121,250 Short-term borrowings 58,845 74,042 100,303 104,450 Other borrowings 269,093 287,839 273,567 292,447 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,139,042 4,498,841 4,887,945 4,437,912 Stockholders' equity 751,099 705,726 743,318 689,538







Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans and net deferred fees and costs $ 56,801 $ 58,563 $ 170,483 $ 175,324 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 92 695 287 1,297 Taxable investment securities and other 4,139 5,007 14,131 14,865 Tax exempt investment securities 401 361 1,082 1,165 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 61,433 64,626 185,983 192,651 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,012 13,267 25,969 37,526 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 27 231 531 1,333 Other borrowings 2,260 2,446 6,931 7,306 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 9,299 15,944 33,431 46,165 NET INTEREST INCOME 52,134 48,682 152,552 146,486 Provision for loan losses 8,000 536 26,223 1,044 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 44,134 48,146 126,329 145,442 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 2,288 2,851 6,663 8,179 Commissions and fees 1,667 1,545 4,503 4,682 Income on bank owned life insurance 670 691 2,000 2,064 (Loss) gain on equity securities (170 ) 72 (625 ) 525 Gains on sales of loans 1,437 486 2,562 1,285 Gains on sales of investment securities — — 342 — Swap income 624 730 4,234 1,585 Other income 257 325 586 492 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 6,773 6,700 20,265 18,812 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefit expense 19,694 19,062 60,198 57,672 Net occupancy expense 2,692 2,767 8,016 8,350 Furniture and equipment expense 2,890 2,084 8,233 6,365 FDIC insurance expense 625 (420 ) 1,373 431 Stationary, supplies and postage expense 488 366 1,268 1,214 Marketing expense 381 423 840 1,430 Data processing expense 1,211 1,248 3,900 3,800 Telecommunications expense 501 480 1,399 1,451 ATM and debit card expense 615 588 1,738 1,773 Core deposit intangible amortization 250 288 776 893 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense (income) (2 ) 29 53 223 Long-term debt prepayment fee — — 356 — Merger-related expenses — — — 3,178 Other expenses 2,752 2,648 7,913 8,453 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 32,097 29,563 96,063 95,233 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 18,810 25,283 50,531 69,021 Provision for income taxes 4,383 6,409 11,861 17,064 NET INCOME $ 14,427 $ 18,874 $ 38,670 $ 51,957 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.37 $ 0.76 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.37 $ 0.76 $ 1.02 DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.375 $ 0.365







Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 314,591 $ 275,794 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 31,337 6,577 Total cash and cash equivalents 345,928 282,371 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 783,331 755,900 Equity securities, at fair value 14,076 16,473 Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $101,205 at September 30, 2020 and $124,904 at December 31, 2019 97,893 123,975 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 14,235 22,505 Loans held for sale 4,197 1,743 Loans, net of deferred fees 5,843,591 5,137,823 Less: Allowance for loan losses 65,242 40,003 Net loans and leases 5,778,349 5,097,820 Premises and equipment, net 47,810 47,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,028 18,282 Accrued interest receivable 21,480 16,832 Goodwill 156,277 156,277 Other identifiable intangible assets 3,538 4,314 Bank owned life insurance 114,418 112,392 Other assets 123,624 54,744 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,522,184 $ 6,711,236 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,474,847 $ 1,124,121 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,647,328 3,298,854 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 961,402 652,144 Time deposits over $250 thousand 182,939 218,660 Total deposits 6,266,516 5,293,779 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 97,874 328,658 Other borrowings 135,111 165,816 Subordinated debentures 118,248 118,220 Operating lease liabilities 18,471 19,814 Other liabilities 132,392 59,686 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,768,612 5,985,973 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; authorized shares, 100,000,000; issued shares

50,598,670 and outstanding shares 50,467,635 at September 30, 2020

and issued and outstanding shares 50,498,410 at December 31, 2019 561,817 560,263 Retained earnings 182,329 162,752 Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at September 30, 2020 and no shares at December 31, 2019 (1,452 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,878 2,248 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 753,572 725,263 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,522,184 $ 6,711,236







Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 52,134 $ 50,519 $ 49,899 $ 49,548 $ 48,682 Provision for loan losses (8,000 ) (9,000 ) (9,223 ) (1,086 ) (536 ) Gains on sales of investment securities — — 342 — — Gains on sales of loans 1,437 710 415 375 486 (Loss) gain on equity securities (170 ) 198 (653 ) (29 ) 72 Other noninterest income 5,506 4,573 7,907 7,638 6,142 Long-term debt prepayment fee — — (356 ) — — Merger-related expenses — — — — — Other noninterest expense (32,097 ) (31,462 ) (32,148 ) (31,523 ) (29,563 ) Pretax income 18,810 15,538 16,183 24,923 25,283 Provision for income taxes (4,383 ) (3,687 ) (3,791 ) (6,208 ) (6,409 ) Net income $ 14,427 $ 11,851 $ 12,392 $ 18,715 $ 18,874 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 Dividends paid $ 6,365 $ 6,365 $ 6,364 $ 6,363 $ 6,362 Weighted average shares - basic 50,526 50,522 50,586 50,566 50,553 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,620 50,593 50,728 50,748 50,694 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.76 % 1.15 % 1.17 % Annualized return on average common equity 7.64 % 6.42 % 6.77 % 10.32 % 10.61 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 9.71 % 8.19 % 8.65 % 13.29 % 13.74 % Annualized net interest margin 2.96 % 3.06 % 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.25 % Efficiency ratio (1) 53.96 % 55.62 % 55.30 % 54.20 % 52.77 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.02 % 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.81 % 10.99 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.06 % 7.99 % 8.41 % 8.62 % 8.72 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.34 % 10.45 % 10.61 % 11.02 % 11.24 % Total risk-based ratio 12.93 % 12.98 % 13.04 % 13.40 % 13.70 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.36 % 8.69 % 9.38 % 9.41 % 9.34 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.83 % 9.93 % 10.08 % 10.46 % 10.66 % Book value per common share $ 14.93 $ 14.77 $ 14.60 $ 14.36 $ 14.13 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.77 $ 11.60 $ 11.43 $ 11.18 $ 10.94 (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans $ 5,855,024 $ 5,769,127 $ 5,331,863 $ 5,140,940 $ 4,925,998 Allowance for loan losses 65,242 57,839 48,884 40,003 38,655 Investment securities 909,535 957,985 974,319 918,853 905,078 Total assets 7,522,184 7,488,516 7,013,908 6,711,236 6,492,474 Total deposits 6,266,516 6,125,502 5,455,138 5,293,779 5,210,619 Short-term borrowings 97,874 183,116 419,085 328,658 199,326 Other borrowings 253,359 273,954 258,944 284,036 284,029 Stockholders' equity 753,572 745,489 736,922 725,263 713,204 LOANS Commercial, real estate $ 4,326,074 $ 4,260,917 $ 4,073,911 $ 3,924,762 $ 3,749,413 Commercial, industrial and other 426,821 402,239 467,346 431,934 391,486 Paycheck Protection Program 325,115 325,999 — — — Equipment financing 116,410 115,651 116,421 111,076 104,689 Residential mortgages 342,583 334,455 334,114 335,191 337,482 Consumer and home equity 318,021 329,866 340,071 337,977 342,928 Total loans $ 5,855,024 $ 5,769,127 $ 5,331,863 $ 5,140,940 $ 4,925,998 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 1,474,847 $ 1,486,273 $ 1,129,695 $ 1,124,121 $ 1,101,083 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,647,328 3,510,723 3,241,397 3,298,854 3,196,323 Time deposits 1,144,341 1,128,506 1,084,046 870,804 913,213 Total deposits $ 6,266,516 $ 6,125,502 $ 5,455,138 $ 5,293,779 $ 5,210,619 Total loans to total deposits ratio 93.4 % 94.2 % 97.7 % 97.1 % 94.5 % SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 5,775,093 $ 5,572,865 $ 5,208,097 $ 5,025,377 $ 4,937,488 Investment securities 873,066 891,037 879,987 894,698 869,734 Interest-earning assets 7,009,939 6,650,993 6,133,003 6,022,525 5,947,645 Total assets 7,516,069 7,137,529 6,565,302 6,470,082 6,379,675 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,475,422 1,364,785 1,109,638 1,130,192 1,100,413 Savings deposits 548,662 525,224 496,798 492,903 494,377 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,086,260 2,908,299 2,830,778 2,814,831 2,678,424 Time deposits 1,176,181 1,093,760 872,998 873,924 964,159 Total deposits 6,286,525 5,892,068 5,310,212 5,311,850 5,237,373 Short-term borrowings 58,845 82,694 159,825 67,097 74,042 Other borrowings 269,093 273,904 277,753 284,049 287,839 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,139,042 4,883,881 4,638,152 4,532,804 4,498,841 Stockholders' equity 751,099 742,050 736,719 719,292 705,726







Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) AND COSTS ASSETS Loans 3.91 % 4.03 % 4.47 % 4.60 % 4.71 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.09 % 2.31 % 2.56 % 2.34 % 2.50 % Tax-exempt securities 2.55 % 2.70 % 2.67 % 2.69 % 2.70 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 0.10 % 0.08 % 1.42 % 1.65 % 1.98 % Total interest-earning assets 3.49 % 3.69 % 4.17 % 4.21 % 4.32 % LIABILITIES Savings accounts 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.44 % 0.55 % 0.97 % 1.05 % 1.24 % Time deposits 1.19 % 1.48 % 1.81 % 1.93 % 2.00 % Borrowings 2.73 % 2.62 % 2.54 % 2.86 % 2.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.72 % 0.86 % 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.41 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.77 % 2.83 % 2.99 % 2.96 % 2.91 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.96 % 3.06 % 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.25 % Annualized cost of deposits 0.44 % 0.55 % 0.82 % 0.88 % 1.00 % ASSET QUALITY DATA ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 57,839 $ 48,884 $ 40,003 $ 38,655 $ 38,662 Provision for loan losses 8,000 9,000 9,223 1,086 536 Charge-offs (682 ) (142 ) (483 ) (198 ) (809 ) Recoveries 85 97 141 460 266 Balance at end of period $ 65,242 $ 57,839 $ 48,884 $ 40,003 $ 38,655 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial, real estate $ 298 $ (36 ) $ 111 $ (18 ) $ 203 Commercial, industrial and other 173 (13 ) (31 ) 13 393 Equipment financing 95 (11 ) 71 (297 ) — Residential mortgages (1 ) — 96 — (55 ) Consumer and home equity 32 105 95 40 2 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 597 $ 45 $ 342 $ (262 ) $ 543 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Commercial, real estate $ 26,145 $ 25,615 $ 24,770 $ 13,281 $ 9,164 Commercial, industrial and other 1,484 1,546 1,909 1,539 795 Equipment financing 444 400 199 284 271 Residential mortgages 2,695 2,860 2,837 3,428 3,250 Consumer and home equity 2,322 2,432 2,689 2,606 2,437 Total non-accrual loans 33,090 32,853 32,404 21,138 15,917 Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession — 354 393 563 944 Total non-performing assets $ 33,090 $ 33,207 $ 32,797 $ 21,701 $ 16,861 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ 165 $ 58 $ 99 $ — $ — Loans restructured and still accruing $ 4,299 $ 4,667 $ 4,719 $ 5,650 $ 5,029 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11 % 1.00 % 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.78 % Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.41 % 0.32 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.47 % 0.32 % 0.26 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 % — % 0.03 % (0.02 ) % 0.04 %







Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) At or for the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 753,572 $ 745,489 $ 736,922 $ 725,263 $ 713,204 Less: Goodwill 156,277 156,277 156,277 156,277 156,277 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 3,538 3,788 4,049 4,314 4,602 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 593,757 $ 585,424 $ 576,596 $ 564,672 $ 552,325 Shares outstanding at end of period 50,468 50,463 50,462 50,498 50,489 Book value per share - GAAP $ 14.93 $ 14.77 $ 14.60 $ 14.36 $ 14.13 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 11.77 $ 11.60 $ 11.43 $ 11.18 $ 10.94 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 593,757 $ 585,424 $ 576,596 $ 564,672 $ 552,325 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 7,522,184 $ 7,488,516 $ 7,013,908 $ 6,711,236 $ 6,492,474 Less: Goodwill 156,277 156,277 156,277 156,277 156,277 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 3,538 3,788 4,049 4,314 4,602 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 7,362,369 $ 7,328,451 $ 6,853,582 $ 6,550,645 $ 6,331,595 Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.02 % 9.96 % 10.51 % 10.81 % 10.99 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.06 % 7.99 % 8.41 % 8.62 % 8.72 % CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 14,427 $ 11,851 $ 12,392 $ 18,715 $ 18,874 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 751,099 $ 742,050 $ 736,719 $ 719,292 $ 705,726 Less: Average goodwill 156,277 156,277 156,277 156,277 155,835 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 3,689 3,942 4,205 4,468 4,761 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 591,133 $ 581,831 $ 576,237 $ 558,547 $ 545,130 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 7.64 % 6.42 % 6.77 % 10.32 % 10.61 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 9.71 % 8.19 % 8.65 % 13.29 % 13.74 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 32,097 $ 31,462 $ 32,504 $ 31,523 $ 29,563 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (250 ) (261 ) (265 ) (289 ) (288 ) Long term debt prepayment fees $ — $ — $ (356 ) Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 31,847 $ 31,201 $ 31,883 $ 31,234 $ 29,275 Net interest income $ 52,134 $ 50,519 $ 49,899 $ 49,548 $ 48,682 Total noninterest income 6,773 5,481 8,011 7,984 6,700 Total revenue 58,907 56,000 57,910 57,532 55,382 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 108 93 88 91 97 (Gains) on sales of investment securities — — (342 ) — — Total revenue, as adjusted $ 59,015 $ 56,093 $ 57,656 $ 57,623 $ 55,479 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 53.96 % 55.62 % 55.30 % 54.20 % 52.77 %







Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 38,670 $ 51,957 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 743,318 $ 689,538 Less: Average goodwill $ 156,277 $ 154,531 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets $ 3,944 $ 5,022 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 583,097 $ 529,985 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 6.95 % 10.07 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 8.86 % 13.11 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 96,063 $ 95,233 Amortization of core deposit intangibles $ (776 ) $ (893 ) Long-term debt prepayment fee $ (356 ) $ — Merger-related expenses $ — $ (3,178 ) Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 94,931 $ 91,162 Net interest income $ 152,552 $ 146,486 Noninterest income $ 20,265 $ 18,812 Total revenue $ 172,817 $ 165,298 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities $ 289 $ 310 Gains on sales of investment securities $ (342 ) $ — Total revenue, as adjusted $ 172,764 $ 165,608 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 54.95 % 55.05 %



