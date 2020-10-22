Pune, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blockchain market is set to gain traction from the increasing demand for blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) from various organizations. BaaS helps customers to develop, host, and use applications, functions, and smart contacts in an organization. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Blockchain Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solution and Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS)), By Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, and Consortium Blockchain), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot, and Production), By Application (Digital Identity, Payments, Smart Contract, Supply Chain Management, and Others), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the blockchain market size was USD 2.01 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 69.04 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 56.1% during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/blockchain-technology-market-100072





COVID-19 to Affect Growth Positively by Surging Adoption Globally

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is compelling multiple companies to adopt innovative technologies for propelling digital transformation. Blockchain technology would help people to track public health data surveillance, secure medical supply chains, and manage crises. Hence, the market is set to exhibit considerable growth amid this pandemic. We are offering in-depth research reports to help you gain insights into the current condition of the market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the companies surge usage of blockchain technology amid COVID-19?

Which region and segment would dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the market drivers, hindrances, challenges, dynamics, and opportunities?

What are the present, historical, and projected sizes of the global market?





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/blockchain-technology-market-100072





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage of DLT System for Recording Transactions Safely to Boost Growth

The rising adoption of distributed ledger technology (DLT) systems is one of the major factors contributing to the blockchain technology market growth. It is capable of recording transactions with advanced data analytics and secured mechanisms. Several companies located across the U.S. and Germany are adopting the strategy of collaboration to develop innovative DLT systems. However, the requirement of huge investments and venture capital funds may hamper the demand for blockchain technology.

Segment-

Proof of Concept Segment Generated 72.6% in Terms of Share in 2019

Based on deployment, the proof of concept segment earned 72.6% in terms of the blockchain market share in 2019. It’s increasing adoption across numerous companies because of its ability to optimize online transaction facilities is set to bolster growth of the segment.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/blockchain-technology-market-100072





Regional Analysis-

Presence of Numerous Blockchain Technology Providers to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, North America procured USD 0.95 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the presence of a large number of blockchain technology providers, such as IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation in the region. Also, the rising government initiatives to promote the usage of blockchain technology in public sectors, such as defense & military, banks, and airports would augment growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase the highest CAGR throughout the forthcoming years. The increasing investments by corporate organizations and governments in new projects would aid growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Enhance Their Portfolios by Developing Novel Products

The market contains various renowned companies that are trying to enhance their existing product lines and portfolios to strengthen their positions. Some of the others are striving persistently to develop innovative products to cater to the high demand. Below are the latest industry developments:

July 2020 : Tech Mahindra Ltd. introduced ‘Blockchain based Contracts and Rights Management System’ (bCRMS), a unique digital platform for the media & entertainment industry. It would help production houses to manage rights, track revenue, and address content piracy.

: Tech Mahindra Ltd. introduced ‘Blockchain based Contracts and Rights Management System’ (bCRMS), a unique digital platform for the media & entertainment industry. It would help production houses to manage rights, track revenue, and address content piracy. March 2020: The World Health Organization (WHO) teamed up with prominent blockchain technology firms to launch MiPasa, a DLT-based platform for monitoring epidemiological trends worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

List of the blockchain technology providers operating in the global market:

IBM Corporation (California, United States)

R3TEK (R3 Technology, Inc.) (New Jersey, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Linux Foundation (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) (Mumbai, India)

LeewayHertz (California, United States)

Chain, Inc. (California, United States)

JD.com, Inc. (Beijing, China)

Itransition (Texas, United States)

Capgemini SE (Paris, France)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

SAP SE (Weinheim, Germany)

Baidu, Inc. (Beijing, China)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (London, United Kingdom)

Accenture plc (Dublin, Ireland)

Coinbase (California, United States)

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC (New York, United States)

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (New York, United States)

Ripple (California, United States)

Tech Mahindra Limited (Pune, India)

Skuchain (California, United States)

Dragonchain (Seattle, United States)

InnoMind Technologies (Kerala, India)





Quick Buy – Blockchain Market Research Report: ﻿https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/blockchain-technology-market-100072﻿





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Blockchain Key Players Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Blockchain Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Platform/Solution Services By Type (Value) Public Blockchain Private Blockchain Consortium Blockchain By Deployment (Value) Proof of Concept Pilot Production By Application (Value) Digital Identity Payments Smart Contract Supply Chain Management Others (Exchange, Documentation, etc.) By Industry (Value) BFSI Energy & Utilities Government Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Telecom, Media & Entertainment Retail & Consumer Goods Travel and Transportation Others (Education, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America







TOC Continued..





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/blockchain-technology-market-100072





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Product Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Others), By Application (Smart Homes, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, and Others), By End-use Industry, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Signature Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare & Life Science, Education, Retail, Real Estate, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Video Conferencing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Conference Type (Telepresence, Integrated, Desktop, and Service-based Video Conferencing System), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprises Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Small Rooms, Huddle Rooms, Middle Rooms, and Large Rooms), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Team Collaboration Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



