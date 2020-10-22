Pune, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for E-Learning Services across the industrial spectrum will fuel the global e-learning services market growth, finds Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “E-Learning Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Courses (Corporate e-learning, Academic e-learning, Government e-learning, Blended e-learning), By Type (Microlearning, Augmented Reality, Video Learning, Big data), By Technologies (M-learning, Digital Learning Devices, Learning Management System), By Learning Mode (Collaborative, Virtual Instructor) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report also contains a comprehensive analysis of factors that will shape the market during the forecast period.

E-learning is a mode of education that uses electronic technologies to deliver learning services in formats beyond the traditional classroom settings. These services can be seen in the form of distance learning, m-learning, internet learning, and many more.

Wide-Ranging Application of E-Learning Tools to Drive the Market

The global e-learning services market size is set for steady expansion as the technology is finding increasing demand in various industries, beside the education field. For example, in the manufacturing sector, e-learning tools can be utilized to apprise employees with the company’s policies such as those related to sexual harassment and upgrade employee knowledge regarding good manufacturing practices. In the education field, e-learning can enable private and public sector teachers to bring quality education to children in remote areas; this technology can also be used to educate farmers on sustainable farming practices, update them on weather conditions, and so on.

Economic Benefits to Fuel the Global E-Learning Services Market Revenue

E-learning tools are known be cost-effective, which is one of the biggest attractions for companies in different industries to employ them. Online learning services can significantly trim the costs that a company has to bear in the form of travel expenses, stationery, and other training materials. A large number of employees can be trained using the existing resources of the company. This is expected to be a crucial factor in the growth of the global e-learning services market in the coming decade.





Over-Reliance on the Internet May Affect the Market Negatively

Strong network infrastructure is a necessary precondition for e-learning services to flourish, which may not be always available, such as in remote villages. This can seriously obstruct the global e-learning services market expansion. In some cases, particularly in the education sector, children may not readily adapt to this style of learning as they may feel the need for the physical presence of the teacher.

Increasing Investment in Innovation to Define Market Competition

Participants in the global e-learning services market are focusing their energies in developing innovative products and tools to stay ahead of the game. For example, in July 2019, Texas-based Blackboard Inc., made available its Blackboard Data Developer Tier for eligible institutions to access knowledge bases on their platform and manage their respective learning ecosystem. In the business field, GP Strategies Corporation, in June 2019, launched the digital leadership platform, Leadership Essentials, wherein managers and leaders can access different learning modules at any time through podcasts, infographics, videos, and others. Such innovations are expected to appreciably enhance the potential of the global e-learning services market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled by Fortune Business Insights include British Council, Adobe, Allen Communications Learning Services, Cisco, GP Strategies Corporation, Moodle, NIIT Ltd., Cegos, Blackboard Inc., and a few others.





Rapidly Rising Population to Put Asia-Pacific in the Driver’s Seat

Developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as India and China are expected to have the majority of their people in the studying and working-age group by 2025. This bodes well for the global e-learning services market as demographics of Asia-Pacific favor the expansion of the fledgling e-learning industry. In the Middle East, rich countries like the UAE are rapidly switching to technology-based learning systems. In North America, many universities are making their courses available online, which can be accessed by students across the world at a price. The global e-learning services market stands to gain as a result.





