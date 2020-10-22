Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics: Markets and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, it is extremely timely to present a report on the status quo in emerging infectious diseases. While the current pandemic is troublesome and has disrupted normal life, it will follow its course and then fade away. Where could the next pandemic or epidemic come from? There are a number of diseases currently tracking as moving from the developed world to the developing world?
The pulisher has addressed emerging infectious diseases since our first study nine years ago. As recently as 2018 the publisher wrote: "The reverse side of globalism is the spread of unwanted conditions. There have been many examples of previously unknown or rare pathogens that spread and become a major problem globally. This can happen rapidly with people traveling by air throughout the world."
Now with a global focus on testing, this update on all of the other diseases that could spread widely seems relevant. It's not to say that every disease will be like the current pandemic - they can spread quickly or in a slower but steadier pattern. Vector-based tests such as Zika and malaria remain worrying and new diseases through that transmission method are troubling. And non-respiratory diseases such as Ebola can still spread quickly from person to person if not tested for and treated quickly.
Why is it important to examine the world of emerging infectious diseases? In a 2015 TED Talk, Microsoft creator Bill Gates warned that there was a lack of preparation for a viral epidemic. He predicted that it would be "microbes, not missiles" that would cause significant harm to humans.
This report discusses these trends and provides:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: The Next Epidemics?
Chapter Two: Emerging Infectious Diseases and Tests
Chapter Three: Markets for Emerging Infectious Diseases
Chapter Four: Corporate Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/or6k7r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: