Dublin, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Screenless Display Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report identifies the screen less display market size for the years 2019-2025, and forecast of the same till the year 2025. It also highlights the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, and other key aspects with respect to the screenless display market.



Screenless displays is an interactive projection technology developed to solve the problems related to device miniaturization of the modern communication technologies and is a part of an emerging technology in the field of displays that are likely to be a game changer and would change the way displays are used. The lack of space on screen based displays provides an opportunity for the development of screenless displays which can be used to transfer or display information without using a screen. Space and portability constraints with current devices are expected to be the key growth drivers for screenless displays during the period of study.



Geographically, North America dominated the screenless display market driven by higher adoption and penetration of electronics devices with display screen and higher spending on such high tech gadgets in the region. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as second and third largest market for screenless display market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to rapidly expanding technological user base, increased spending on high tech gadgets in developing nations such as China and India in this region.



This report segments the screenless display market on the basis of type, application, vertical and regional market as follows:

Screenless Display market research report is classified on the basis of type. Some of the major types covered in this report are as follows: Visual Image, Retinal Direct, & Synaptic Interface.

Screenless Display market research report is classified on the basis of application. Some of the major applications covered in this report are as follows: Holographic Display, Head Mounted Display, & Head-Up Display.

Screenless Display market research report is classified on the basis of vertical. Some of the major verticals covered in this report are as follows: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical, Consumer, Commercial and Other.

This report has been further segmented into major regions, which includes detailed analysis of each region such as: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) covering all the major country level markets in each of the region.

Companies Profiled:



Avegant Corporation

Google, Inc.

Displair Inc.

Zebra Imaging Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Screenless Display Market - Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Screenless Display Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.3. Product Benchmarking

3.4. End User Profiling

3.5. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Screenless Display Market- Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Space Constraint and Portability Issues Related to Screen-Based Displays

4.1.2. Smart and Attractive Alternative for Screen-Based Displays

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Gaming market

4.4. Challenges

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Degree of Competition



5. Screenless Display Market- Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Screenless Display Market, By Type

6.1. Visual Image

6.2. Retinal Direct

6.3. Synaptic Interface



7. Screenless Display Market, By Application

7.1. Holographic Display

7.2. Head Mounted Display

7.3. Head-Up Display



8. Screenless Display Market, By Vertical

8.1. Medical

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Aerospace & Defense

8.4. Consumer

8.5. Commercial

8.6. Others



9. Screenless Display Market, By Geography

9.1. Europe

9.1.1. Germany

9.1.2. France

9.1.3. Italy

9.1.4. Spain

9.1.5. Russia

9.1.6. U.K.

9.1.7. Rest of Europe

9.2. Asia Pacific

9.2.1. China

9.2.2. India

9.2.3. Japan

9.2.4. South Korea

9.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.3. North America

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.3.3. Mexico

9.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

9.4.1. Brazil

9.4.2. Rest of RoW



10. Screenless Display Market - Entropy

10.1. Expansion

10.2. Technological Developments

10.3. Merger & Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

10.4. Supply- Contract



11. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

11.1. Avegant Corporation

11.2. Google, Inc.

11.3. Displair Inc.

11.4. Zebra Imaging Inc.

11.5. Microsoft Corporation

11.6. Holoxica Ltd.

11.7. Realview Imaging Ltd.

11.8. Leia Inc.

11.9. Microvision, Inc.

11.10. Kapsys



12. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f773b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900