SUFFOLK, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $34.46 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $37.66 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



“Our third quarter results were highlighted by strong performance across our fee-based business lines. Total revenues exceeded $192 million despite challenges from historically low interest rates. Credit metrics remained stable reflecting our relationship-based credit culture. Once again, strong deposit growth led to TowneBank earning the top spot in Hampton Roads market share according to recently released FDIC data,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2019:

Total revenues were a record $192.14 million, an increase of $46.26 million, or 31.71%.

Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $73.90 million, an increase of $27.05 million, or 57.74%.

Loans held for investment were $9.77 billion, an increase of $1.59 billion, or 19.40%, from September 30, 2019, but a decrease of $0.03 billion, or 0.32%, from June 30, 2020. The balance at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 included $1.10 billion and $1.09 billion, respectively, of loans originated under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Total deposits were $11.70 billion, an increase of $2.27 billion, or 24.02%, compared to prior year and $0.44 billion, or 3.91%, from June 30, 2020.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 47.31%, to $4.46 billion, representing 38.14% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 5.63%.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 7.91% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 11.79% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.70% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.72%.

Nonperforming assets were $28.74 million, or 0.19% of total assets, compared to $31.04 million, or 0.26%, at September 30, 2019.

Effective tax rate of 18.53% in the quarter compared to 16.95% in the third quarter of 2019.

“Despite the many headwinds impacting the nation in 2020, our team at Towne has been working diligently behind the scenes to enhance and improve our member experience through our Towne 20.20 initiative. In early October, as part of that initiative, we implemented a new robust banking system that sets the stage for new and innovative technology, enhanced digital solutions, and a greater variety of financial services,” stated J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to Third Quarter 2019:

Net interest income was $96.76 million compared to $91.10 million at September 30, 2019.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.72%, including accretion of 5 basis points, compared to 3.43%, including accretion of 11 basis points, for third quarter 2019.

Average loans held for investment, with an average yield of 4.22%, represented 68.38% of average earning assets at September 30, 2020 compared to an average yield of 5.02% and 76.35% of average earning assets in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding PPP, loan yields were 4.30% in third quarter 2020.

Interest and fee income on PPP loans was $9.82 million in third quarter 2020, compared to $5.83 million in the linked quarter, and zero in third quarter 2019.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.46% from 1.01% at September 30, 2019.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $14.26 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $10.60 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of 34.49%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $9.21 billion, an increase of $2.18 billion from prior year.

Interest expense on the FRB PPP lending facility was $0.91 million in third quarter, compared to $0.54 million in the linked quarter, and zero in third quarter 2019.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

Recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans of $28.26 million compared to $1.51 million one year ago and $25.99 million in the linked quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to a heavier weighting given to adverse economic forecasts in our credit loss models due to expectation of continued economic weakness driven by a number of uncertainties impacting the local and national economy. These macroeconomic forecasts were impacted by the notable weakening of small businesses in the wake of the extended COVID-19 pandemic, major layoff announcements, and the deterioration in the U.S. trade relationship with China. Expected loss estimates consider various factors including the impacts of the decreased economic activity and higher unemployment rates, customer specific credit information, and the potential mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry wide loan modification efforts.

Net loan recoveries were $0.33 million compared to charge-offs of $0.61 million one year prior. The ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.01)% in third quarter 2020 and 0.03% in third quarter 2019. The Company has proactively supported members by providing payment deferrals when needed, which, combined with government stimulus, has prevented a significant deterioration in asset quality metrics. We will continue to closely monitor credit quality as the effects of government stimulus lessen and the economic impact of the pandemic becomes clearer over time.

Recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet commitments of $3.50 million compared to $1.08 million in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.22% of total loans compared to 0.92% at June 30, 2020 and 0.68% at September 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses (non-GAAP) was 1.37%, compared to 1.04% at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 7.31 times nonperforming loans compared to 5.34 times at June 30, 2020 and 3.95 times at September 30, 2019.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to Third Quarter 2019:

Total noninterest income was $95.38 million compared to $54.78 million in 2019, an increase of $40.60 million, or 74.12%. Residential mortgage banking income increased $18.68 million and real estate brokerage and property management income increased $1.86 million. Also included in noninterest income are net gains on investment securities of $1.70 million as compared to net losses of $0.07 million in the prior year and a gain of $17.63 million on the sale of Red Sky Travel Insurance ("Red Sky"), a travel insurance joint venture.

Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $37.53 million compared to $18.86 million in third quarter 2019. Loan volume in the current quarter was $1.79 billion, with purchase activity comprising 61.18% of that volume. Loan volume in third quarter 2019 was $0.96 billion, with purchase activity comprising 68.83%. Though still an increase over the prior year, refinancing activity has declined compared to the linked quarter. Increased volume and a continued low mortgage rate environment coupled with improved margins were the drivers of improvement compared to the prior year quarter.

Total Insurance segment revenue increased 95.11% to $38.27 million in the third quarter due to the sale of a joint venture, organic growth, and expense control measures. The Company sold Red Sky mid-third quarter 2020. A gain on the sale of Red Sky totaling $17.63 million was recorded in other income. After distributions to noncontrolling interests, Towne retained $6.52 million of the pre-tax gain. In 2019, Red Sky contributed $4.09 million to insurance revenue, with an annual net income after noncontrolling interest of $0.94 million.

Property management fee revenue increased 16.02%, or $1.05 million, compared to third quarter 2019. The lifting of local travel restrictions in second quarter related to COVID-19, coupled with businesses and schools continuing to operate remotely, has resulted in an extended vacation season and increased reservation activity during the quarter.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to Third Quarter 2019:

Total noninterest expense was $101.98 million compared to $97.29 million in 2019, an increase of $4.69 million, or 4.82%. Increases in salary and benefits expense of $5.62 million, data processing expense of $0.58 million, and software expense of $0.36 million, offset the declines across most other expense categories.

During the first three quarters of the year, the Company has been focused on its Towne 20.20 initiative which centered around our early October core conversion. This core conversion will allow the Company to provide a greater variety of financial services to our members through new technologies and enhanced digital solutions. Preparation for this conversion began in 2019 and necessitated long hours and dedication from team members, which the Company chose to recognize through one-time bonuses and vacation carry-overs of approximately $2.84 million in the quarter. Other conversion expenses in the quarter totaled $0.71 million.

Other infrastructure enhancements and market expansion, that occurred in 2019, have resulted in generally higher levels of salary and benefits expense and software expense, while quarantines, travel restrictions, and other decreases in business activity related to COVID-19 have resulted in lower general spending.

Write-downs related to a Company-owned building and lots in North Carolina totaled $1.06 million in the quarter.

Quarterly Income Taxes Compared to Third Quarter 2019:

Income tax expense was $7.84 million compared to $7.68 million one year prior. This represents an effective tax rate of 18.53% compared to 16.95% in the third quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $14.80 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.78 billion, or 5.04%, compared to $15.58 billion at June 30, 2020. Total assets increased $2.77 billion, or 23.08%, from $12.02 billion at September 30, 2019. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by growth in cash and cash equivalents and loans held for investment tied to PPP lending activities.

Loans held for investment increased $1.59 billion, or 19.40%, compared to prior year but decreased $0.03 billion compared the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $1.10 billion in the third quarter, and $1.09 billion in the second quarter of 2020, loans held for investment increased $484.60 million, or 5.92%, compared to prior year, but declined $44.47 million, or 0.51%, compared to the linked quarter.

Mortgage loans held for sale increased $212.30 million, or 46.48%, compared to the prior year and $58.65 million, or 9.61%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $2.3 billion, or 24.02%, compared to the prior year and $0.44 billion, or 3.91%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings increased $0.37 billion, or 54.23%, from prior year but decreased $1.29 billion, or 55.39%, compared to the linked quarter. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repaid $1.11 billion in borrowings under the FRB PPP lending facility, which had initially been used to facilitate funding of the PPP loans. Additionally, we restructured our FHLB borrowing facilities for future reductions in borrowing costs of approximately $2.66 million over the life of those borrowings.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $1.38 billion compared to $1.36 billion at June 30, 2020 and $1.41 billion at September 30, 2019. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at September 30, 2020 was 4.1 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $61.43 million in net unrealized gains compared to $19.73 million in net unrealized gains at December 31, 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, we sold $81.8 million in AFS debt securities at a gain of $1.70 million to reposition the portfolio.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $9.77 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $9.80 billion at June 30, 2020 and $8.18 billion at September 30, 2019.

Nonperforming assets were $28.74 million, or 0.19% of total assets, compared to $31.04 million, or 0.26%, at September 30, 2019.

Nonperforming loans were 0.17% of period end loans, unchanged from September 30, 2019.

Foreclosed property decreased to $11.70 million from $15.52 million at September 30, 2019.

Expected loss estimates are subject to change based on continuing review of models and assumptions, portfolio performance, changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and loan mix which could result in material changes to the reserve in future periods.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $11.70 billion compared to $11.26 billion at June 30, 2020 and $9.44 billion at September 30, 2019.

Total loans to deposits were 83.47% compared to 87.01% at June 30, 2020 and 86.70% at September 30, 2019.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 38.14% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 compared to 37.52% at June 30, 2020 and 32.11% at September 30, 2019.

Total borrowings were $1.04 billion compared to $2.33 billion at June 30, 2020 and $0.67 billion at September 30, 2019.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.75%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 8.89%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.91%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.33%.

Book value was $23.83 compared to $23.50 at June 30, 2020 and $22.38 at September 30, 2019.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) was $17.06 compared to $16.68 at June 30, 2020 and $15.44 at September 30, 2019.

About TowneBank:

As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 42 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla, Duck and Nags Head in North Carolina. TowneBank also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group’s President and Board of Directors. With total assets of $14.80 billion as of September 30, 2020, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Income and Performance Ratios: Total Revenue $ 192,135 $ 162,656 $ 137,696 $ 139,671 $ 145,879 Net income 50,715 37,222 27,605 35,948 39,400 Net income available to common shareholders 34,464 34,605 26,384 35,075 37,659 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) 73,903 69,014 39,587 46,462 46,851 Net income per common share - diluted 0.48 0.48 0.36 0.49 0.52 Book value per common share 23.83 23.50 22.77 22.58 22.38 Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 17.06 16.68 15.91 15.69 15.44 Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.88 % 1.16 % 1.26 % Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 0.97 % 1.07 % 1.00 % 1.30 % 1.40 % Return on average equity 7.85 % 8.18 % 6.37 % 8.44 % 9.22 % Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 11.66 % 12.32 % 9.91 % 12.97 % 14.20 % Return on average common equity 7.91 % 8.24 % 6.42 % 8.51 % 9.29 % Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 11.79 % 12.44 % 10.01 % 13.12 % 14.36 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 49.64 % 42.66 % 35.00 % 35.59 % 37.55 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.75 % 11.54 % 11.23 % 11.46 % 11.52 % Tier 1 11.91 % 11.67 % 11.35 % 11.49 % 11.55 % Total 15.33 % 14.91 % 14.40 % 14.58 % 14.70 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.89 % 9.05 % 10.11 % 9.95 % 9.84 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 7.31x 5.34x 3.85x 3.34x 3.95x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.22 % 0.92 % 0.73 % 0.69 % 0.68 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.37 % 1.04 % 0.73 % 0.69 % 0.68 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.17 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.26 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) (0.01 )% — % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans $ 16,295 $ 16,935 $ 16,700 $ 17,437 $ 14,016 Former bank premises 750 — — 1,521 1,510 Foreclosed property 11,695 12,315 13,053 13,839 15,517 Total nonperforming assets $ 28,740 $ 29,250 $ 29,753 $ 32,797 $ 31,043 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 19 $ 464 $ 91 $ 309 $ 636 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 119,058 $ 90,467 $ 64,372 $ 58,234 $ 55,428 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 1,292,801 $ 1,116,782 $ 718,681 $ 628,279 $ 703,922 Loans originated, joint venture 498,100 357,815 204,522 231,879 259,742 Total loans originated $ 1,790,901 $ 1,474,597 $ 923,203 $ 860,158 $ 963,664 Number of loans originated 5,817 4,818 3,025 2,984 3,360 Number of originators 224 216 223 217 225 Purchase % 61.21 % 51.26 % 61.31 % 70.32 % 68.83 % Loans sold $ 1,833,590 $ 1,398,649 $ 809,834 $ 879,910 $ 925,058 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.65 % 3.17 % 1.80 % 3.38 % 3.45 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.70 % 2.85 % 3.35 % 3.33 % 3.41 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 2.72 % 2.87 % 3.37 % 3.35 % 3.43 % Average earning assets/total average assets 92.09 % 91.33 % 89.15 % 89.57 % 89.53 % Average loans/average deposits 86.29 % 91.81 % 92.99 % 88.41 % 87.63 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 37.76 % 36.52 % 32.21 % 32.14 % 31.82 % Period end equity/period end total assets 11.82 % 11.05 % 13.19 % 13.84 % 13.63 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.55 % 56.99 % 73.02 % 66.11 % 66.66 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 20 vs. Q3 20 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2020 2019 2020 Q3 19 Q2 20 U.S. agency securities $ 167,275 $ 152,581 $ 118,176 9.63 % 41.55 % U.S. Treasury notes 1,006 999 1,010 0.70 % (0.40 )% Municipal securities 292,792 173,519 313,322 68.74 % (6.55 )% Trust preferred and other corporate securities 24,236 52,006 59,598 (53.40 )% (59.33 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 825,378 958,290 774,658 (13.87 )% 6.55 % Allowance for credit losses (4 ) n/a (140 ) n/a (97.14 )% Total $ 1,310,683 $ 1,337,395 $ 1,266,624 (2.00 )% 3.48 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 62,206 $ 28,114 $ 61,559 121.26 % 1.05 % Total gross unrealized losses (773 ) (2,046 ) (1,674 ) (62.22 )% (53.82 )% Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ 61,433 $ 26,068 $ 59,885 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost Municipal securities $ 2,333 $ 29,166 $ 28,855 (92.00 )% (91.91 )% Trust preferred corporate securities 4,992 2,381 2,345 109.66 % 112.88 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 9,806 12,947 10,395 (24.26 )% (5.67 )% Allowance for credit losses (90 ) n/a (121 ) n/a (25.62 )% Total $ 17,041 $ 44,494 $ 41,474 (61.70 )% (58.91 )% Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,971 $ 1,688 $ 1,980 16.77 % (0.45 )% Total gross unrealized losses — (5 ) — (100.00 )% — % Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ 1,971 $ 1,683 $ 1,980 Loans Held For Investment (1) % Change Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 20 vs. Q3 20 vs. 2020 2019 2020 Q3 19 Q2 20 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,143,202 $ 1,142,225 $ 1,178,832 0.09 % (3.02 )% Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,338,532 2,070,317 2,332,447 12.96 % 0.26 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,378,443 1,286,137 1,383,294 7.18 % (0.35 )% Real estate - multifamily 289,270 219,901 277,947 31.55 % 4.07 % Real estate - residential 1-4 family and HELOC 1,660,535 1,621,175 1,670,530 2.43 % (0.60 )% Commercial and industrial business 2,499,801 1,527,515 2,503,161 63.65 % (0.13 )% Consumer and other loans 460,787 315,559 455,678 46.02 % 1.12 % Total $ 9,770,570 $ 8,182,829 $ 9,801,889 19.40 % (0.32 )% (1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $1.10 billion and $1.09 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q3 2020 and Q2 2020, respectively. Deposits % Change Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 20 vs. Q3 20 vs. 2020 2019 2020 Q3 19 Q2 20 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,464,178 $ 3,030,505 $ 4,226,208 47.31 % 5.63 % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 4,642,482 3,534,252 4,223,391 31.36 % 9.92 % Savings 312,444 280,552 298,673 11.37 % 4.61 % Certificates of deposits 2,285,859 2,592,705 2,516,666 (11.83 )% (9.17 )% Total $ 11,704,963 $ 9,438,014 $ 11,264,938 24.02 % 3.91 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,752,746 $ 103,401 4.22 % $ 9,619,931 $ 102,656 4.29 % $ 8,096,908 $ 102,495 5.02 % Taxable investment securities 1,206,679 6,726 2.23 % 1,198,776 7,367 2.46 % 1,266,447 9,087 2.87 % Tax-exempt investment securities 144,999 779 2.15 % 147,489 836 2.27 % 121,738 997 3.28 % Total securities 1,351,678 7,505 2.22 % 1,346,265 8,203 2.44 % 1,388,185 10,084 2.91 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,523,644 632 0.10 % 1,729,140 433 0.10 % 711,030 3,745 2.09 % Loans held for sale 634,309 4,587 2.89 % 464,796 3,811 3.28 % 408,377 3,956 3.87 % Total earning assets 14,262,377 116,125 3.24 % 13,160,132 115,103 3.52 % 10,604,500 120,280 4.50 % Less: allowance for credit losses (95,594 ) (69,451 ) (54,858 ) Total nonearning assets 1,320,369 1,318,787 1,295,640 Total assets $ 15,487,152 $ 14,409,468 $ 11,845,282 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 4,311,920 $ 2,663 0.25 % $ 3,857,757 $ 2,491 0.26 % $ 3,379,888 $ 7,223 0.85 % Savings 304,753 555 0.72 % 290,201 554 0.77 % 278,048 702 1.00 % Certificates of deposit 2,417,772 9,747 1.60 % 2,503,648 12,027 1.93 % 2,641,681 15,627 2.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,034,445 12,965 0.73 % 6,651,606 15,072 0.91 % 6,299,617 23,552 1.48 % Borrowings 1,931,120 2,841 0.58 % 1,741,832 3,238 0.74 % 486,644 2,020 1.62 % Subordinated debt, net 248,807 2,962 4.76 % 248,660 2,962 4.76 % 248,210 2,962 4.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,214,372 18,768 0.81 % 8,642,098 21,272 0.99 % 7,034,471 28,534 1.61 % Demand deposits 4,268,443 3,826,439 2,940,370 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 257,304 239,154 250,371 Total liabilities 13,740,119 12,707,691 10,225,212 Shareholders’ equity 1,747,033 1,701,777 1,620,070 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,487,152 $ 14,409,468 $ 11,845,282 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 97,357 $ 93,831 $ 91,746 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (598 ) (557 ) (643 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 96,759 $ 93,274 $ 91,103 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.43 % 2.53 % 2.89 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.52 % 0.65 % 1.07 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 2.72 % 2.87 % 3.43 % Total cost of deposits 0.46 % 0.58 % 1.01 %

(1) Includes average PPP balances of $1.10 billion and related interest and fee income of $9.82 million.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 2020 Compared with 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Increase Change Due to Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate (Decrease) Rate Volume Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,309,256 $ 306,622 4.40 % $ 8,067,894 $ 305,007 5.05 % $ 1,615 $ (42,206 ) $ 43,822 Taxable investment securities 1,253,783 23,304 2.48 % 1,158,611 24,962 2.87 % (1,658 ) (3,603 ) 1,945 Tax-exempt investment securities 140,248 2,476 2.35 % 97,485 2,519 3.45 % (43 ) (944 ) 902 Total securities 1,394,031 25,780 2.47 % 1,256,096 27,481 2.92 % (1,701 ) (4,547 ) 2,847 Interest-bearing deposits 615,466 2,168 0.47 % 700,840 11,758 2.24 % (9,590 ) (8,309 ) (1,281 ) Loans held for sale 477,964 11,386 3.18 % 290,384 8,966 4.12 % 2,420 (2,394 ) 4,814 Total earning assets 11,796,717 345,956 3.92 % 10,315,214 353,212 4.58 % (7,256 ) (57,456 ) 50,202 Less: allowance for loan losses (73,538 ) (53,703 ) Total nonearning assets 2,264,295 1,264,976 Total assets $ 13,987,474 $ 11,526,487 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 3,898,642 $ 10,472 0.36 % $ 3,289,539 $ 20,488 0.83 % $ (10,016 ) $ (13,287 ) $ 3,271 Savings 290,684 1,702 0.78 % 281,562 2,658 1.26 % (956 ) (1,040 ) 84 Certificates of deposit 2,451,715 34,925 1.90 % 2,456,360 41,364 2.25 % (6,439 ) (6,362 ) (78 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 6,641,041 47,099 0.95 % 6,027,461 64,510 1.43 % (17,411 ) (20,689 ) 3,277 Borrowings 1,452,652 8,661 0.78 % 661,216 9,559 1.91 % (898 ) (7,871 ) 6,973 Subordinated debt, net 248,660 8,885 4.76 % 248,064 8,885 4.78 % — (22 ) 21 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,342,353 64,645 1.04 % 6,936,741 82,954 1.60 % (18,309 ) (28,582 ) 10,271 Demand deposits 3,687,791 2,787,727 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 252,337 221,806 Total liabilities 12,282,481 9,946,274 Shareholders’ equity 1,704,993 1,580,213 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,987,474 $ 11,526,487 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 281,311 $ 270,258 $ 11,053 $ (28,874 ) $ 39,931 Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,781 ) (1,862 ) 81 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 279,530 $ 268,396 $ 11,134 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.88 % 2.98 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.73 % 1.08 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.19 % 3.50 % Total cost of deposits 0.61 % 0.98 % (1) Includes average PPP balances of $0.64 billion and related interest income of $15.65 million (2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent. (4) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 114,604 $ 97,593 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,670,186 322,505 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 24,890 22,518 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,809,680 442,616 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $1,249,254, allowance for credit losses of $4) (1) 1,310,683 1,441,308 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $19,102 )(1) 17,131 43,688 Less: allowance for credit losses (90 ) — Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 17,041 43,688 Other equity securities 6,497 6,462 FHLB stock 41,829 30,094 Total Securities 1,376,050 1,521,552 Mortgage loans held for sale 669,020 419,233 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,770,570 8,419,288 Less: allowance for credit losses (119,058 ) (58,234 ) Net Loans 9,651,512 8,361,054 Premises and equipment, net 256,909 231,806 Goodwill 446,725 446,816 Other intangible assets, net 45,781 54,399 BOLI 244,103 243,062 Other assets 295,637 227,125 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,795,417 $ 11,947,663 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,464,178 $ 2,951,225 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 4,642,482 3,586,364 Savings 312,444 276,205 Certificates of deposit 2,285,859 2,457,123 Total Deposits 11,704,963 9,270,917 Advances from the FHLB 731,202 471,687 Subordinated debt, net 248,906 248,458 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 58,061 52,391 Total Borrowings 1,038,169 772,536 Other liabilities 303,582 250,516 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,046,714 10,293,969 Preferred stock Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized 72,656,729 and 72,649,682 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 121,115 121,107 Capital surplus 1,045,170 1,041,160 Retained earnings 520,888 467,186 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 872,498 and 818,578 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (16,951 ) (15,555 ) Deferred compensation trust 16,951 15,555 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 44,569 11,302 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,731,742 1,640,755 Noncontrolling interest 16,961 12,939 TOTAL EQUITY 1,748,703 1,653,694 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 14,795,417 $ 11,947,663 (1) For 2020, disclosures are presented in compliance with ASC 326.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 102,869 $ 102,047 $ 305,070 $ 303,616 Investment securities 7,440 9,889 25,553 27,010 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 632 3,745 2,168 11,758 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,587 3,956 11,385 8,966 Total interest income 115,528 119,637 344,176 351,350 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 12,966 23,552 47,099 64,510 Advances from the FHLB 1,901 1,935 6,990 9,288 Subordinated debt, net 2,962 2,962 8,885 8,885 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 940 85 1,672 271 Total interest expense 18,769 28,534 64,646 82,954 Net interest income 96,759 91,103 279,530 268,396 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 31,598 1,508 65,559 5,770 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 65,161 89,595 213,971 262,626 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 37,531 18,855 74,662 50,929 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,468 16,681 51,973 49,477 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 11,301 9,444 29,020 27,555 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,986 2,253 6,314 8,299 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,506 1,514 3,793 3,357 BOLI 1,605 2,117 6,295 5,350 Other income 22,278 3,981 31,268 11,754 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 1,701 (69 ) 9,632 (845 ) Total noninterest income 95,376 54,776 212,957 155,876 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 61,408 55,784 174,201 162,907 Occupancy expense 8,396 7,953 23,124 23,866 Furniture and equipment 3,247 3,805 10,451 10,753 Amortization - intangibles 2,851 3,059 8,702 9,364 Software expense 3,572 3,208 10,556 8,742 Data processing 3,113 2,533 8,622 9,316 Professional fees 2,637 3,566 8,677 9,952 Advertising and marketing 1,870 3,429 7,440 9,440 Other expenses 14,887 13,950 38,121 41,627 Total noninterest expense 101,981 97,287 289,894 285,967 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 58,556 47,084 137,034 132,535 Provision for income tax expense 7,841 7,684 21,492 24,810 Net income $ 50,715 $ 39,400 $ 115,542 $ 107,725 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,251 ) (1,741 ) (20,089 ) (4,018 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,464 $ 37,659 $ 95,453 $ 103,707 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 1.32 $ 1.44 Diluted earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 1.32 $ 1.44 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.54 $ 0.52





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 114,604 $ 115,724 $ 108,929 $ 97,593 $ 124,439 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,670,186 2,511,152 753,643 322,505 675,288 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 24,890 24,374 23,564 22,518 21,663 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,809,680 2,651,250 886,136 442,616 821,390 Securities available for sale 1,310,683 1,266,624 1,248,420 1,441,308 1,337,395 Securities held to maturity 17,131 41,595 42,431 43,688 44,494 Less: allowance for credit losses (90 ) (121 ) (133 ) — — Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 17,041 41,474 42,298 43,688 44,494 Other equity securities 6,497 6,497 6,462 6,462 5,697 FHLB stock 41,829 49,277 52,042 30,094 26,282 Total Securities 1,376,050 1,363,872 1,349,222 1,521,552 1,413,868 Mortgage loans held for sale 669,020 610,369 453,143 419,233 456,719 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,770,570 9,801,889 8,784,195 8,419,288 8,182,829 Less: allowance for credit losses (119,058 ) (90,467 ) (64,372 ) (58,234 ) (55,428 ) Net Loans 9,651,512 9,711,422 8,719,823 8,361,054 8,127,401 Premises and equipment, net 256,909 257,533 236,735 231,806 231,060 Goodwill 446,725 446,725 446,725 446,816 446,423 Other intangible assets, net 45,781 48,632 51,448 54,399 57,404 BOLI 244,103 242,493 240,924 243,062 241,652 Other assets 295,637 247,962 239,670 227,125 225,374 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,795,417 $ 15,580,258 $ 12,623,826 $ 11,947,663 $ 12,021,291 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,464,178 $ 4,226,208 $ 3,060,515 $ 2,951,225 $ 3,030,505 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 4,642,482 4,223,391 3,573,926 3,586,364 3,534,252 Savings 312,444 298,673 280,807 276,205 280,552 Certificates of deposit 2,285,859 2,516,666 2,392,744 2,457,123 2,592,705 Total Deposits 11,704,963 11,264,938 9,307,992 9,270,917 9,438,014 Advances from the FHLB 731,202 906,365 971,527 471,687 381,846 Subordinated debt, net 248,906 248,756 248,607 248,458 248,309 FRB PPP lending facility — 1,111,429 — — — Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 58,061 60,913 171,762 52,391 42,971 Total Borrowings 1,038,169 2,327,463 1,391,896 772,536 673,126 Other liabilities 303,582 266,314 258,306 250,516 271,617 TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,046,714 13,858,715 10,958,194 10,293,969 10,382,757 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,115 121,101 121,057 121,107 121,080 Capital surplus 1,045,170 1,043,774 1,041,870 1,041,160 1,039,156 Retained earnings 520,888 499,502 477,972 467,186 445,186 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (16,951 ) (16,776 ) (15,562 ) (15,555 ) (15,317 ) Deferred compensation trust 16,951 16,776 15,562 15,555 15,317 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 44,569 43,218 12,301 11,302 19,958 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,731,742 1,707,595 1,653,200 1,640,755 1,625,380 Noncontrolling interest 16,961 13,948 12,432 12,939 13,154 TOTAL EQUITY 1,748,703 1,721,543 1,665,632 1,653,694 1,638,534 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 14,795,417 $ 15,580,258 $ 12,623,826 $ 11,947,663 $ 12,021,291





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 102,869 $ 102,139 $ 100,062 $ 100,059 $ 102,047 Investment securities 7,440 8,163 9,949 9,936 9,889 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 632 433 1,102 2,067 3,745 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,587 3,811 2,988 4,413 3,956 Total interest income 115,528 114,546 114,101 116,475 119,637 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 12,966 15,072 19,062 21,744 23,552 Advances from the FHLB 1,901 2,595 2,492 1,730 1,935 Subordinated debt 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,962 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 940 643 89 80 85 Total interest expense 18,769 21,272 24,605 26,516 28,534 Net interest income 96,759 93,274 89,496 89,959 91,103 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 31,598 26,945 7,016 3,601 1,508 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 65,161 66,329 82,480 86,358 89,595 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 37,531 29,715 7,416 15,884 18,855 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,468 17,612 16,893 15,001 16,681 Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 11,301 10,781 6,938 6,737 9,444 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,986 1,888 2,440 2,245 2,253 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,506 1,109 1,179 1,389 1,514 BOLI 1,605 1,584 3,105 3,865 2,117 Other income 22,278 3,763 5,227 4,591 3,981 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 1,701 2,930 5,002 — (69 ) Total noninterest income 95,376 69,382 48,200 49,712 54,776 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 61,408 56,926 55,867 56,013 55,784 Occupancy expense 8,396 7,227 7,502 7,516 7,953 Furniture and equipment 3,247 3,564 3,640 3,598 3,805 Amortization - intangibles 2,851 2,901 2,950 3,005 3,059 Software expense 3,572 3,492 3,492 2,976 3,208 Data processing 3,113 2,718 2,791 2,510 2,533 Professional fees 2,637 2,972 3,067 2,990 3,566 Advertising and marketing 1,870 1,986 3,584 2,839 3,429 Other expenses 14,887 9,239 13,995 10,889 13,950 Total noninterest expense 101,981 91,025 96,888 92,336 97,287 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 58,556 44,686 33,792 43,734 47,084 Provision for income tax expense 7,841 7,464 6,187 7,786 7,684 Net income 50,715 37,222 27,605 35,948 39,400 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,251 ) (2,617 ) (1,221 ) (873 ) (1,741 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,464 $ 34,605 $ 26,384 $ 35,075 $ 37,659 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.36 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,307,961 72,280,555 72,206,228 72,122,476 72,091,221 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,344,284 72,317,988 72,299,721 72,302,414 72,222,934 Cash dividends declared $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 over 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 92,869 $ 89,490 $ 89,665 $ 269,941 $ 264,332 $ 5,609 2.12 % Service charges on deposit accounts 1,986 2,253 1,888 6,315 8,299 (1,984 ) (23.91 )% Credit card merchant fees 1,506 1,514 1,109 3,793 3,357 436 12.99 % Other income 4,876 5,152 3,888 15,826 14,350 1,476 10.29 % Subtotal 8,368 8,919 6,885 25,934 26,006 (72 ) (0.28 )% Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 1,701 (69 ) 2,930 9,632 (845 ) 10,477 1,239.88 % Total noninterest income 10,069 8,850 9,815 35,566 25,161 10,405 41.35 % Total revenue 102,938 98,340 99,480 305,507 289,493 16,014 5.53 % Provision for credit losses 31,070 1,508 26,059 64,170 5,770 58,400 1,012.13 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 36,535 33,526 35,209 104,970 96,966 8,004 8.25 % Occupancy expense 5,829 5,209 4,812 15,557 15,460 97 0.63 % Furniture and equipment 2,424 2,779 2,715 7,800 7,662 138 1.80 % Amortization of intangibles 1,063 1,265 1,114 3,341 3,946 (605 ) (15.33 )% Other expenses 15,793 17,098 10,718 45,214 52,218 (7,004 ) (13.41 )% Total expenses 61,644 59,877 54,568 176,882 176,252 630 0.36 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 10,224 36,955 18,853 64,455 107,471 (43,016 ) (40.03 )% Corporate allocation 595 384 627 1,891 1,383 508 36.73 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 10,819 37,339 19,480 66,346 108,854 (42,508 ) (39.05 )% Provision for income tax expense 474 5,495 2,167 9,304 19,337 (10,033 ) (51.88 )% Net income 10,345 31,844 17,313 57,042 89,517 (32,475 ) (36.28 )% Noncontrolling interest (2 ) — 5 2 4 (2 ) (50.00 )% Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 10,343 $ 31,844 $ 17,318 $ 57,044 $ 89,521 $ (32,477 ) (36.28 )% Efficiency ratio 60.89 % 60.85 % 56.52 % 59.78 % 60.71 % (0.93 )% (1.53 )%





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 over 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 38,074 $ 19,171 $ 30,468 $ 76,549 $ 51,826 $ 24,723 47.70 % Real estate brokerage income, net 3,688 2,882 2,659 8,212 7,315 897 12.26 % Title insurance and settlement fees 654 617 639 1,728 1,581 147 9.30 % Property management fees, net 7,613 6,562 8,122 20,808 20,240 568 2.81 % Income from unconsolidated subsidiary 451 185 301 938 441 497 112.70 % Net interest and other income 4,101 1,885 3,765 10,262 4,937 5,325 107.86 % Total revenue 54,581 31,302 45,954 118,497 86,340 32,157 37.24 % Provision for credit losses 528 — 886 1,389 — 1,389 n/m Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 15,744 13,474 13,059 42,095 39,678 2,417 6.09 % Occupancy expense 1,906 2,055 1,763 5,595 6,428 (833 ) (12.96 )% Furniture and equipment 620 754 626 2,007 2,326 (319 ) (13.71 )% Amortization of intangible assets 658 666 658 1,973 2,086 (113 ) (5.42 )% Other expenses 9,226 7,478 8,270 24,366 20,953 3,413 16.29 % Total expenses 28,154 24,427 24,376 76,036 71,471 4,565 6.39 % Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 25,899 6,875 20,692 41,072 14,869 26,203 176.23 % Corporate allocation (356 ) (208 ) (370 ) (1,119 ) (800 ) (319 ) 39.88 % (Loss) income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 25,543 6,667 20,322 39,953 14,069 25,884 183.98 % Provision for income tax (benefit) expense 4,780 1,454 4,127 7,614 3,292 4,322 131.29 % Net (loss) income 20,763 5,213 16,195 32,339 10,777 21,562 200.07 % Noncontrolling interest (4,790 ) (1,496 ) (2,415 ) (7,996 ) (2,997 ) (4,999 ) 166.80 % Net (loss) income attributable to TowneBank $ 15,973 $ 3,717 $ 13,780 $ 24,343 $ 7,780 $ 16,563 212.89 % Efficiency ratio 51.58 % 78.04 % 53.04 % 64.17 % 82.78 % (18.61 )% (22.48 )%





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 over 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 14,072 $ 13,481 $ 13,926 $ 40,784 $ 38,421 $ 2,363 6.15 % Employee benefits 3,825 3,629 3,791 11,534 10,968 566 5.16 % Travel insurance 1,399 834 861 3,526 3,292 234 7.11 % Specialized benefit services 165 166 157 489 499 (10 ) (2.00 )% Total commissions and fees 19,461 18,110 18,735 56,333 53,180 3,153 5.93 % Contingency and bonus revenue 1,112 1,431 2,009 5,144 4,910 234 4.77 % Other income * 17,697 74 127 17,906 227 17,679 7,788.11 % Total revenue 38,270 19,615 20,871 79,383 58,317 21,066 36.12 % Employee commission expense 3,654 3,378 3,649 10,900 9,878 1,022 10.35 % Revenue, net of commission expense 34,616 16,237 17,222 68,483 48,439 20,044 41.38 % Salaries and employee benefits 9,129 8,784 8,658 27,136 26,263 873 3.32 % Occupancy expense 661 689 652 1,972 1,978 (6 ) (0.30 )% Furniture and equipment 203 272 223 644 765 (121 ) (15.82 )% Amortization of intangible assets 1,130 1,128 1,129 3,388 3,332 56 1.68 % Other expenses 1,060 2,110 1,419 3,836 5,906 (2,070 ) (35.05 )% Total operating expenses 12,183 12,983 12,081 36,976 38,244 (1,268 ) (3.32 )% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 22,433 3,254 5,141 31,507 10,195 21,312 209.04 % Corporate allocation (239 ) (176 ) (257 ) (772 ) (583 ) (189 ) 32.42 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 22,194 3,078 4,884 30,735 9,612 21,123 219.76 % Provision for income tax expense 2,587 735 1,170 4,574 2,181 2,393 109.72 % Net income 19,607 2,343 3,714 26,161 7,431 18,730 252.05 % Noncontrolling interest (11,459 ) (245 ) (207 ) (12,095 ) (1,025 ) (11,070 ) 1,080.00 % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 8,148 $ 2,098 $ 3,507 $ 14,066 $ 6,406 $ 7,660 119.58 % Provision for income taxes 2,587 735 1,170 4,574 2,181 2,393 109.72 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,285 1,325 1,291 3,875 3,943 (68 ) (1.72 )% EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 12,020 $ 4,158 $ 5,968 $ 22,515 $ 12,530 $ 9,985 79.69 % Efficiency ratio 35.19 % 79.96 % 70.15 % 53.99 % 78.95 % $ (0.25 ) (31.67 )% *Included in other income is the gross gain on the sale of Red Sky $ 17,626 — % n/m $ 17,626 — % n/m Efficiency ratio excluding gain 71.71 % 79.96 % 70.15 % 72.71 % 78.95 % $ (0.06 ) (7.60 )%





TOWNEBANK Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.89 % 1.26 % 0.97 % 0.91 % 1.17 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.15 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.97 % 1.40 % 1.07 % 1.01 % 1.32 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.85 % 9.22 % 8.18 % 7.48 % 8.54 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.81 % 4.98 % 4.14 % 3.84 % 5.03 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 11.66 % 14.20 % 12.32 % 11.32 % 13.57 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.91 % 9.29 % 8.24 % 7.53 % 8.60 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.88 % 5.07 % 4.20 % 3.91 % 5.13 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.79 % 14.36 % 12.44 % 11.44 % 13.73 % Book value (GAAP) $ 23.83 $ 22.38 $ 23.50 $ 23.83 $ 21.95 Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (6.77 ) (6.94 ) (6.82 ) (6.77 ) (6.90 ) Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 17.06 $ 15.44 $ 16.68 $ 17.06 $ 15.05 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 53.08 % 55.96 % 66.69 % 58.86 % 67.40 % Impact of excluding gain/loss on investments (0.47 )% (1.03 )% 0.03 % (1.18 )% 0.13 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.55 % 56.99 % 66.66 % 60.04 % 67.27 % Average assets (GAAP) $ 15,487,152 $ 11,845,282 $ 14,409,468 $ 13,987,474 $ 11,526,487 Less: average goodwill 446,725 442,919 446,725 446,762 442,890 Less: average intangible assets 47,513 57,327 50,352 50,373 60,333 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 14,992,914 $ 11,345,036 $ 13,912,391 $ 13,490,339 $ 11,023,264 Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,747,033 $ 1,620,070 $ 1,701,777 $ 1,704,993 $ 1,580,213 Less: average goodwill 446,725 442,919 446,725 446,762 442,890 Less: average intangible assets 47,513 57,327 50,352 50,373 60,333 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,252,795 $ 1,119,824 $ 1,204,700 $ 1,207,858 $ 1,076,990 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,732,881 $ 1,607,853 $ 1,689,603 $ 1,692,202 1,568,336 Less: average goodwill 446,725 442,919 446,725 446,762 442,890 Less: average intangible assets 47,513 57,327 50,352 50,373 60,333 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,238,643 $ 1,107,607 $ 1,192,526 $ 1,195,067 $ 1,065,113 Net Income (GAAP) $ 34,464 $ 37,659 34,605 95,453 103,707 Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax 2,252 2,417 2,292 6,875 7,398 Tangible Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 36,716 $ 40,076 $ 36,897 $ 102,328 $ 111,105 Net Income (GAAP) $ 34,464 $ 37,659 $ 34,605 $ 95,453 $ 103,707 Provision for credit losses 31,598 1,508 26,945 65,559 5,770 Provision for income tax 7,841 7,684 7,464 21,492 24,810 Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenues (non-GAAP) $ 73,903 $ 46,851 $ 69,014 $ 182,504 $ 134,287 Total Revenue (GAAP) $ 192,135 $ 162,656 $ 145,879 $ 492,487 $ 424,272 Net (gain)/loss on investment securities (1,701 ) (2,930 ) 69 (9,632 ) 845 Total Revenue for Efficiency calculation (non-GAAP) $ 190,434 $ 159,726 $ 145,948 $ 482,855 $ 425,117



