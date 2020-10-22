Princeton, NJ, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Princeton NJ., Authentic Heroes, Inc., a subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., (OTC Markets: GFTX ) has signed a licensing deal with breakthrough musical artist YUNGBLUD.



We are extremely excited to be working with YUNGBLUD and Bravado to roll out our one of a kind patented fan-wear, stated Chris H Giordano, Chairman and President of Global.

Bravado the merchandising arm of Universal Music is the cutting edge and pre-eminent name in music merch. To quote from their Website “Bravado is the only global, 360-degree full-service merchandise company that develops and markets high-quality licensed merchandise to a world-wide audience”

YUNGBLUD is the latest alt-pop-punk star to tear up the music industry with his wild mannerisms, loud sense of style and all-out bangers. He currently has over 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and has already won an NME Award 1

Musical artist YUNGBLUD stated, “I love being close to my fans so when Authentic Heroes told me I could give them the clothes off my back I jumped on the opportunity.”

Chris Giordano further stated “Working with the Bravado team and a cutting-edge artist like Yungblud is truly a defining moment for us here at Authentic Heroes. It is our goal to become the gold standard in merch for connecting fans with their favorite musical artists and we could not have started out with a more relevant artist than Yungblud.

Yungblud’ s 2019 “Underrated Youth” tour was a completely sold out group of events. The merchandise we will be working with to create our special branded “Made From The Original” merch are the original articles of clothing that Yungblud wore during that 2019 40 city tour. We will be creating a video with Yungblud describing the articles he wore, his collaboration with Authentic and the charity component that goes along with our relationship. He is a true "sweet spot" for Authentic, since Yungblud has a young, energetic and extremely engaged fan base which is tailor made for our type of fan-wear. We will be catering to what you could describe as very easily as “Super Fans”.

We are also highly encouraged about having a great success with this venue especially having the opportunity to work with Yungblud’s team. They are a highly motivated, ﻿﻿intelligent and extremely creative group of people. Working with them directly on the creative side as to the types of products, graphics and designs that have worked very well for them in the past will truly give us a tremendous edge with the marketing of Yungblud's Authentic Heroes merch. After we have completed the creative side involving design and messaging we will start to accept pre-orders on Yungblud's merch on both the Bravado and YUNGBLUD ecommerce stores.

Yungblud will be doing a 20 city “virtual tour” starting on November 13th in London and ending in Sydney Australia on December 7th, 2020.

http://www.mxdwn.co.uk/news/yungblud-announces-first-ever-virtual-tour-to-promote-new-album-weird/

Paul Serbiak Authentic’ s CEO stated, “Our one-of-a-kind patented process is where the Genesis of the YUNGBLUD Collection will start. After several years of research and development we now have the product which will provide musical artists, athletes, and celebrities a highly unique and engaging way to connect with their fan-bases.

We are the closest thing to an actual backstage pass or a meet and greet. Authentic Heroes allows fans to connect with a piece of their hero's history. Now that our patent has been issued we can aggressively dial up our marketing efforts. We will bring a one of a kind branding platform for connecting icons with their massive audiences in a way that has never been done before. We are a true brand extender and exemplify that thru our "Event Worn Reborn" process.

We look forward to working with the Yungblud team and the team at Bravado in making this a great success.





