Pune, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arc flash takes place when a short circuit or an electrical fault passes through the air gap between two electrodes. Arching may result in loss of property or even life. Therefore, it is important to install arc flash protection system and provide personal protective equipment. Thus, a majority of companies are taking firm decisions and installing arc flash protection systems. The increasing number of installation processes is likely to aid in the expansion of the global arc flash protection system market, predicts Fortune Business Insights™ in their recent report. The report is titled, “ Arc Flash Protection System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment (Personal Protective Equipment, Arc Flash Control System, Arc Flash Detection System), By Application (Utilities, Oil and Gas, Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026,” and it provides insights to the market in details.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.

Some of the significant industry developments of the arc flash protection system market are listed below:

April 2018 – Eaton, the power management giant, established new standards for enhanced arc flash protection systems. This latest arch extinguishing switchgear technology soaks an arc about ten times faster than the traditional methods of arc flash safety. This new system can also reduce downtime in healthcare, oil and gas, water, utility, wastewater, and other industrial applications.

November 2018 – Centurion Safety Products launched the clearest arc flash face protection system in Europe, namely Contour XIII. This new system permits a high level of safety with better wearability, visibility, and durability.

The list of key players of the arc flash protection system market includes:

Grainger

Rockwell Automation

Arcteq Relays Ltd

Paulson Manufacturing Corp.

DEHN SE + Co KG

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

Eaton

L&T Electrical & Automation

ABB

Littelfuse

Schneider Electric

Siemens





Stringent Guidelines Laid by Safety Unions in various regions to Aid in Expansion of Market

From a geographical perspective, the global arc flash protection system market is attracting a significant share from North America. The governing body of the United States are namely the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), is framing various safety regulations for preventing the loss of property or life. OSHA is consistently working on improving occupational safety to avoid electrical accidents. The guidelines laid by OSHA has to be followed by every company in the region. This is ultimately helping the overall arc flash protection system market growth in the region.

On the other side, European Union Workplace Health and Safety Directive (89/391/EEC) places an obligation on European company employees to assess and address the occupational health and safety of the employees. The EU Directive primarily emphasizes designing and risk analysis and to ensure that the working methods and practices are safe. The guidelines laid down by the European Union is helping this region witness progressive arc flash protection system market growth.





Market Segmentation:

By Type

By Application

By Geography

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content for Arc Flash Protection System Market:

