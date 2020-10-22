New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instrument Transformers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798912/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Current Transformers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Potential Transformers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Instrument Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Combined Instrument Transformers Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Combined Instrument Transformers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$689.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$808.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 303-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798912/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Instrument Transformers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Instrument Transformers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Instrument Transformers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Instrument Transformers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Current Transformers (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Current Transformers (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Current Transformers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Potential Transformers (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Potential Transformers (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Potential Transformers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Combined Instrument Transformers (Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Combined Instrument Transformers (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Combined Instrument Transformers (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Power Utilities (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Power Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Power Utilities (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Power Generation (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Railways & Metros (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Railways & Metros (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Railways & Metros (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Industries & OEMs (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Industries & OEMs (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Industries & OEMs (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Instrument Transformers Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Instrument Transformers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Instrument Transformers Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Instrument Transformers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Instrument Transformers Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Instrument Transformers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Instrument Transformers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Instrument Transformers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Instrument Transformers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Instrument Transformers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Instrument Transformers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Instrument Transformers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrument Transformers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Instrument Transformers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Instrument Transformers Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Instrument Transformers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Instrument Transformers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Instrument Transformers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Instrument Transformers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Instrument Transformers Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Instrument Transformers Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Instrument Transformers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Instrument Transformers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Instrument Transformers Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Instrument Transformers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Instrument Transformers Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Instrument Transformers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Instrument Transformers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Instrument Transformers Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Instrument Transformers Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Instrument Transformers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Instrument Transformers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Instrument Transformers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Instrument Transformers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Instrument Transformers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Instrument Transformers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Instrument Transformers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Instrument Transformers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Instrument Transformers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Instrument Transformers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Instrument Transformers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Instrument Transformers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Instrument Transformers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Instrument Transformers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Instrument Transformers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrument Transformers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Instrument Transformers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Instrument Transformers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Instrument Transformers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Instrument Transformers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Instrument Transformers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Instrument Transformers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Instrument Transformers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Instrument Transformers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Instrument Transformers Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Instrument Transformers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Instrument Transformers Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Instrument Transformers Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Instrument Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Instrument Transformers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Instrument Transformers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Instrument Transformers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Instrument Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Instrument Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Instrument Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Instrument Transformers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Instrument Transformers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Instrument Transformers Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Instrument Transformers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Instrument Transformers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Instrument Transformers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Instrument Transformers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Instrument Transformers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Instrument Transformers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Instrument Transformers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Instrument Transformers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Instrument Transformers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Instrument Transformers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Instrument Transformers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Instrument
Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Instrument Transformers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Instrument Transformers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Instrument Transformers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Instrument Transformers Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Instrument Transformers Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Instrument Transformers Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Instrument Transformers Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Instrument Transformers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Instrument Transformers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Instrument Transformers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Instrument Transformers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Instrument Transformers in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Instrument Transformers Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Instrument Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Instrument Transformers Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Instrument Transformers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Instrument Transformers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Instrument Transformers Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Instrument Transformers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Instrument Transformers Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Instrument Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Instrument Transformers Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Instrument Transformers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Instrument Transformers Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Instrument Transformers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Instrument Transformers Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Instrument Transformers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Instrument Transformers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Instrument Transformers Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Instrument Transformers Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Instrument Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Instrument Transformers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Instrument Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Instrument Transformers Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Instrument Transformers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 172: The Middle East Instrument Transformers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: Instrument Transformers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Instrument Transformers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Instrument Transformers Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrument Transformers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Instrument Transformers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Instrument Transformers Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Instrument Transformers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Instrument Transformers Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Instrument Transformers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Instrument Transformers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Instrument Transformers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Instrument Transformers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Instrument Transformers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Instrument Transformers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Instrument Transformers in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Instrument Transformers Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Instrument Transformers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Instrument Transformers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Instrument Transformers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Instrument Transformers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Instrument Transformers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Instrument Transformers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Instrument Transformers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Instrument Transformers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Instrument Transformers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Instrument Transformers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Instrument Transformers Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Instrument Transformers Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Instrument Transformers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Instrument Transformers Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Instrument Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Instrument Transformers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Instrument Transformers Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Instrument Transformers Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 63
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798912/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: