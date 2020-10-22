New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Information Rights Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798887/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $305.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR



The Information Rights Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$305.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$479.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Copyright Clearance Center, Inc.

Covertix

Fasoo, Inc.

FileOpen Systems Inc.

FinalCode, Inc.

GigaTrust, Inc.

InfoSaaS Limited

IntraLinks, Inc.

Locklizard Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Network Intelligence (I) Pvt. Ltd.

NextLabs, Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SealPath

Seclore

Skyhigh Networks

Transperfect

Traxion

Trunomi Ltd.

Vaultize Technologies

Vera Security, Inc.

Vitrium Systems Inc.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

