LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security.org (https://www.security.org/), which helps Americans find and compare the best home security, digital privacy and identity theft products, today acquired How Secure Is My Password, an award-winning tool widely recognized for educating the public on the importance of secure passwords. The tool, which has been used by more than 20 million people, can now be found at Security.org: https://www.security.org/how-secure-is-my-password/, where consumers can see how difficult it would be for a computer to crack their password.



October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which is intended to help Americans be more safe and secure online. “Just this year Americans have reported more than 200,000 cyber-scams related to COVID-19 to the Federal Trade Commission,” said Tyler Stample, chief strategy officer of Centerfield Media, which owns Security.org. “Having a strong password is one of the simplest and best ways to reduce the likelihood of being a victim of cybercrime, and we’re excited to have this tool as part of Security.org.”

Security.org also released today its annual report on passwords used by Americans. Forty-five percent of Americans have passwords that are eight characters or less. Americans are also using personal or topical words as part of their passwords. Fourteen percent of Americans have used “COVID” as part of their passwords, 16 percent use their pet’s name and another 16 percent use their birth year. The most popular password used ‘123456’ would be cracked by a computer in a second. A strong password such as ‘3d87*^lneiFuiek?’ would take 41 trillion years for a computer to crack. See the full results of the study at https://www.security.org/resources/online-password-strategies/.

Security.org also has free tools and resources for consumers to learn how to be safe online:

Quiz: Test Your Online Security - https://www.security.org/blog/test-your-online-security-quiz/

What is Multi-Factor Authentication - https://www.security.org/digital-safety/authentication-guide-how-to/

What is a VPN? - https://www.security.org/vpn/



About Security.org

Security.org reviews the newest technologies, products and services available to secure our digital and physical lives. We cut through the clutter and confusion to provider actionable advice and recommendations. Security.org's research team focuses on the issues surrounding home safety, digital safety and identity theft. What it means to be safe has expanded beyond just home security, including protecting our personal and financial data and digital footprint. We study the issues facing modern society and partner with organizations and research institutions to broader America's understanding and awareness of digital safety. Learn more by visiting us at https://www.security.org/ or watching us at https://www.youtube.com/c/SecurityDotOrg/.

CONTACTS:

Steve Stratz

for Security.org

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com