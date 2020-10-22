ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Path , a leading provider of technology services, is significantly expanding the size of its security system installation and maintenance teams, which serve residential and commercial customers and channel partners nationwide. The 1Path hiring surge is a response to the needs of its security focused business partners, including AT&T and Guardian Protection, which are under regulatory pressure to replace outdated 3G-based security systems by 2022.



1Path began the hiring process on August 1st and has already added dozens of new full-time technicians. The company plans to hire dozens more before the end of the year, easily doubling the size of its installation and maintenance teams on January 1st. 1Path is hiring in 20 states and 80 cities, including in its hometown of Atlanta.

1Path’s security system installation and maintenance teams offer a wide range of services, including digging trenches and scaling walls to setting up equipment and monitoring systems. The installation and maintenance team is part of 1Path’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) group. “We were initially hired by our security focused partners to focus on the major milestone associated with 3G upgrades, but we have quickly added more complex scopes that include on-site upgrades, maintenance and new installations for residential and SMB customers,” said Chris Lewis, President of the Business Process Outsourcing group at 1Path.

The BPO unit isn’t the only division of 1Path that is ramping up. The company is also hiring for positions in its Data & Applications, Outsourced IT and Workplace Technologies groups, all of which have seen increased demand since the start of the pandemic.

“Company wide, we were at around 500 employees mid-summer and expect to have more than 700 going into next year,” said Luca Jacobellis, President and COO at 1Path. “Our growth is a direct result of the strong business partnerships we have and the great work our security system installation and maintenance teams have been doing for years. We are excited about this expansion and look forward to helping our partners and customers achieve their residential and commercial security goals.”

About 1Path

