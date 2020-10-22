NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heelys, the original shoes with wheels, which is owned by Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG), is excited to announce a new collection with popular lifestyle footwear brand, Reebok. The collaboration features ten signature Reebok styles, with the added Heelys’ wheel technology.



Amongst a number of different collabs that Heelys has recently worked on, this marks the first time that the brand has teamed up with another sneaker brand. The Reebok styles will range in colors, patterns, and shapes – but in typical Heelys fashion, will all have the ability to go from a sneaker to a skate by shifting weight on to the heel.

The Reebok x Heelys collab comes in ten skus with ranging sizes: Kids Size 13-8, and Mens Size 9-13. The collection is released now ahead of the start of the holiday season making it the perfect gift for kids and adults alike.

“We are so excited to be teaming up with a global, timeless brand like Reebok. Reebok was born from sport, and Heelys from adventure. Together we make a shoe that’s ready to take on the world. We are especially proud to offer this collection in adult sizes, as many of our consumers grew up with both of these brands. Now they get to experience the merging of the two worlds to create one awesome collection,” explained Arta Isovski, Senior Vice President of Sequential’s Lifestyle Division.

The Reebok x Heelys collection hits the market today and is available for purchase for $55-$60 on Heelys.c o m , and retailers in global markets.

ABOUT HEELYS:

Founded in 2000, Heelys are patented products that feature a removable wheel located in the heel, transforming the shoes into stealth skates and giving users the freedom to seamlessly transition from walking or running to skating by shifting their weight to their heel. When the wheels are easily removed, the shoe performs just like any other shoe. The Heelys vision is to inspire kids and adults alike to be active, explore their freedom, unleash the fun and be fearless. Heelys are an attitude, a way to express themselves, push their own boundaries and experience the world around them in a truly unique way.

ABOUT REEBOK:

Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. An American-inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a rich and storied fitness heritage. Reebok develops products, technologies and programming which enable movement and is committed to accompanying people on their journey to fulfill their potential. Reebok connects with the fitness consumer wherever they are and however they choose to stay fit – whether it’s functional training, running, combat training, walking, dance, yoga or aerobics. Reebok Classics leverages the brand’s fitness heritage and represents the roots of the brand in the sports lifestyle market. For more information, visit Reebok at www.reebok.com, or, for the latest news at http://news.reebok.com/. Discover Reebok at the following locations: http://facebook.com/reebok; http://twitter.com/reebok; and http://youtube.com/reebok.

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories, which includes the Heelys brand. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential’s website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com. To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email: newbusiness@sbg-ny.com.