LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet USA, LLC, a division of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), recently announced a 10-year partnership with Connected Processing Services, LLC of Dallas, Texas (Connected). Connected will utilize Euronet’s REN Foundation software to provide a superior level of transaction processing services to its customers.



Tom Kleinsorge, Vice President of Global Software Sales at Euronet Software Solutions, said about the partnership, “We are delighted to partner with Connected. By leveraging our REN solution for payments processing, Connected will be able to offer its customers the most reliable experience and enhance the services they can offer their Independent ATM deployers.”

REN Foundation manages all traditional and digital payment types, including digital-to-cash, cash-to-digital, card-based, dynamic digital codes, cross-border, and real-time payments. Connected will utilize REN Foundation to power intelligent processing services, manage digital wallets, and drive over 100,000 ATMs across the United States.

Connected was interested in a partner capable of adapting to the long-term as their business grew, and they found that with Euronet’s REN Foundation. This solution will address the current needs of Connected while offering the flexibility to meet future requirements.

Commenting on the collaboration, Paul Winters, Vice President of Operations at Connected Processing, said, “This is an amazing partnership and opportunity that allows Connected to offer the speed and forward-thinking options and services our clients and their customers are wanting. This partnership will help our customers move into the future of payments and transaction processing such as real time payments, digital wallets, and other cloud-available services. Euronet and the REN Foundation exceeds what is available on the market and gives Connected a huge advantage to capture more market share in the near term while also pursuing new business opportunities through the expertise of Euronet and its global APIs for processing any transaction. This partnership meets our needs of flexibility and a more streamlined process for ease of use for Connected and our downstream relationships.”

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet USA, LLC, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc., a U.S. based company. Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. Euronet serves clients in approximately 170 countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

About Connected Processing Services

Connected Processing Services, LLC, headquartered in Dallas, TX is the only processor that offers full scale state of the art CRM and ATM Terminal Management solutions along with ATM and payment transaction processing and full Turnkey e-commerce solution for ISO/IADs. www.connectedps.com

