San Francisco, CA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox a financial services platform powering the small business economy with innovative credit and payment solutions, today announced the company has ranked #58 on the 2020 IDC Top Global Financial Technology Providers, rising 34 spots from the prior year. The 17th annual ranking represents leading hardware, software, and service providers within the financial services industry from around the world. The 2020 IDC rankings are based on the 2019 calendar year revenues.





This is notably the second consecutive year that Fundbox has ranked as one of the top 100 global financial solution providers. The businesses featured on the IDC rankings represent the most innovative fintech companies that are committed to advancing the accessibility, accuracy, and inclusion of financial services for the betterment of their customers around the world.





Fundbox leadership attributes the company’s year-to-date performance and accelerated growth to significant investments made in technology, engineering, credit management, and customer experience.





“Since our founding, we’ve invested more than $100 million dollars to build out our proprietary data assets and machine learning models which have allowed us to significantly outperform the market,” said Fundbox CEO Prashant Fuloria. “We were growing quickly before the pandemic, and have continued to grow throughout the rise of COVID-19. We’re very proud to be recognized by IDC for this accomplishment.”





Looking forward, Fundbox will continue to focus on reimagining financial services for small businesses. The company will continue to deliver new value-based services designed to drive customer delight over long-term relationships and strong value fundamentals.





“Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider’s commitment to the success of its financial institution clients,” states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. “The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 17th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2020 winners.”

About Fundbox

Fundbox is the leading financial technology company dedicated to powering the small business economy with agile credit solutions. Fundbox offers simple, fast, and transparent access to business credit while developing an ecosystem of products designed to help small businesses stay financially nimble so they can grow faster. With heavy investments in machine learning and the ability to quickly analyze transactional data, Fundbox is reimagining small business payment and credit products in new category-defining ways.

Fundbox has received numerous accolades for innovation including the prestigious Forbes A.I. 50, Forbes Fintech 50, Forbes Billion Dollar Startup To Watch, CB Insights Fintech 250 among others. Since the company’s founding in 2013, Fundbox has raised more than $400 million from a blue-chip group of investors led by Allianz, the world's largest financial institution, MUFG, the largest institutional bank in Japan, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Spark Growth Capital, Arbor Ventures and Bezos Expeditions, and is currently experiencing incredible growth momentum. For more information about Fundbox, visit fundbox.com.





About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investment industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company.





For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial+ info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

Tim Donovan Fundbox 5105930064 tim.donovan@fundbox.com