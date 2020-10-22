VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN, OTCQX: AUNFF) is pleased to announce that it has received credit approval for a US$28 million dollar project financing facility to fund the restart of Aurcana’s wholly owned Revenue-Virginius mine (the “Revenue Mine”) located in Ouray, Colorado. The lender under the facility will be an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited (“Mercuria”). The financing will be in the form of a secured term loan (“Term Loan”). Mercuria will also provide the Revenue Mine with a hedging program against approximately 29% of its anticipated production profile over the first five years. Mercuria has completed technical due diligence and the parties have executed an approved term sheet for the Term Loan that is subject to final legal due diligence and completion of mutually acceptable documentation.



Kevin Drover, CEO of Aurcana, notes, “Once funded, this financing will be the key piece to fully fund the restart of commercial production at the Revenue Mine. Achieving this milestone is the direct result of the hard work of our people, especially our technical team and the workforce on the ground preparing the Revenue Mine for production. We are fortunate to have found a partner in Mercuria who shares our vision of the value of the Revenue Mine and the products it will produce.”

Material terms of the Term Loan include:

Senior security on the Revenue Mine with a corporate guarantee from Aurcana

$28 million financing disbursed as a lump sum at Closing

60 month term, with a 12 month grace period with equal quarterly amortization thereafter; repayable in full at any time with a minimum 12 month interest make whole.

Interest rate of USD 3M LIBOR + 14% dropping to USD 3M LIBOR + 10.5% after three (3) consecutive months of production in excess of 400 wet tons per month of lead concentrate (the target run rate under the 2018 feasibility study). Interest is payable quarterly in arrears.

Customary representations, warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, events of default, and closing conditions



The closing and funding of the Term Loan is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. There is no guarantee the financing on the above terms and conditions will be completed. Roc Global acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Aurcana on this debt financing.

The Company forecasts 6 months to initial production for the Revenue Mine and 9 months to cash flow positive pursuant to the 2018 feasibility study (the “2018 FS”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) demonstrating an economic viability to restarting of the mine. A copy of the 2018 FS is posted on the Company’s website www.aurcana.com and is also available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Michael Gross, P. Geo, a “qualified person” within the meaning of NI 43-101

ABOUT AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION

Aurcana Silver Corporation owns the Revenue Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary mineral resource at both the Shafter-Presidio Project and the Revenue Mine is silver. Both are fully permitted for production.

ABOUT MERCURIA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

Founded in 2004, Mercuria is one of the largest independent energy and commodity groups in the world, bringing efficiency to the commodity value chain with cutting-edge technology and unmatched expertise and solutions. Mercuria’s business includes trading flows, strategic assets and structuring activities that generate more than USD 120 billion in turnover. It operates from offices around the world, with a strong presence in the Americas, Asia and Europe. Information on Mercuria can be found on its website at www.mercuria.com.

