State College, PA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, announced the launch of multiple new solutions that will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation. The solutions were unveiled at Minitab’s first-ever global virtual event with over two thousand organizations in attendance.

Minitab ConnectTM is a new cloud-based platform that empowers organizations to access, blend and enrich data from both external and internal critical sources. Minitab Connect delivers meaningful business intelligence to enable business transformation. Through-the-use of real-time data collection or manual entry, Minitab Connect can extract, load and transform data into visualizations, dashboards or specific applications ranging from real-time statistical process control to marketing campaign management. Minitab Connect is also the only native platform that directly connects to Minitab® Statistical Software for more powerful statistical and predictive analytics.

The launch of the newest version of Minitab Statistical Software now allows users to make better, faster, and easier data driven decisions anywhere with the power of the cloud. Securely access the most powerful statistical software in the market from anywhere - whether working from home or the office – to analyze data and share insights with lightning speed thanks to new cloud capabilities. As always, Minitab’s latest release includes new and improved capabilities such as new advanced data visualizations, a report builder to enable better collaboration and sharing of insights, and key predictive analytics enhancements.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “With our latest solutions, Minitab will be a key catalyst to help our customers drive digital transformation across their organizations. By transforming the way in which data is collected, shared, managed and analyzed, Minitab is enabling organizations to tackle their challenges through the data-driven decision making and achieve business excellence better, faster and easier than ever before.”

About Minitab

Minitab helps companies and institutions to spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement tools. Combined with unparalleled ease-of-use, Minitab makes it simpler than ever to get deep insights from data. Plus, a team of highly trained data analytic experts ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness through its proprietary solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab ConnectTM, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace™, Companion by Minitab®, and Quality Trainer® to uncover flaws in their processes and improve them. Minitab Solutions AnalyticsTM is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

