PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today announced Puppet Comply, a new product built to work with Puppet Enterprise aimed at assessing, remediating, and enforcing infrastructure configuration compliance policies at scale across traditional and cloud environments. Now, with Puppet Comply and Puppet’s compliance service offerings, enterprises can drive continuous compliance across multiple frameworks including Center for Internet Secruity (CIS) benchmarks.
The average cost for organizations that experience non-compliance is upwards of $14.82 million, a 45 percent increase from 2011, making it a larger and more noticeable pain point for CIOs and CTOs. With an increase in regulatory standards over the past several years, maintaining compliance to pass audits and to maintain costs has become more complex.
Puppet’s product and service solution not only speeds up the ability to find compliance issues but also continually fixes these issues across an organization’s infrastructure to ensure enterprises do not cut corners when it comes to compliance, while maintaining fiscal responsibility. And organizations are using this technology today. For examples, a large bank’s Cloud Ops team was able to improve their compliance score from 50 percent to 92 percent through Puppet’s compliance use case.
“In today’s enterprise, CIOs are responsible for a myriad of competing priorities - from increased agility mandates and accelerating time to market to addressing security and compliance concerns before they impact customer trust,” said Abby Kearns, CTO at Puppet. “Of these priorities, compliance is all too often deemed an inhibitor of delivering features faster. With Puppet Comply, CIOs no longer need to pick compliance over innovation or speed, but instead can automate their compliance without impacting agility objectives.”
By scanning infrastructure against industry benchmarks, Puppet Comply addresses a wide variety of compliance needs, including:
“The work required to ensure infrastructure compliance in order to pass audits is painstaking and time-consuming, particularly in organizations with large and complex infrastructure,” said Alex Hin principal product manager at Puppet. “Additionally, most security and ITOps teams work in silos, with disparate tools and priorities. Puppet Comply ensures ITOps teams have the tools and resources they need to proactively manage compliance without disrupting, or duplicating, the security team’s workflow.”
