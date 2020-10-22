The following decisions were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kauno energija PLLC (code of enterprise 235014830, registered office at Raudondvario rd. 84, Kaunas) on 22 October 2020:

To amend the Statutes of Kauno Energija, PLLC by stating them in a new wording, and to authorize the General Manager of Kauno Energija, PLLC Tomas Garasimavičius to sign after the amended text of the Statutes of Kauno Energija, PLLC (included).

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of Economic Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

