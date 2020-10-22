SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), via subsidiary Imperium Motors, announced today the expansion of its relationship with Skywell Automobile Group. In addition to the ability to market Skywell’s much anticipated ET5 SUV, which should arrive during the next four weeks, the company now has the ability to exclusively market and distribute Skywell’s line of Electric Buses in North America.



Currently, 99% of the world’s Electric Buses are utilized in China. However, significant expansion in the United States and Mexico is happening. Market research suggests that the Electric Bus market in the United States alone will grow to $1.55 Billion by 2024.

The initial bus model that Imperium Motors will market is the “Blue Whale Autonomous Bus”.

While many bus manufacturers are working to create self-driving buses, Skywell already has available a working fully developed autonomous bus. The functional bus is technologically advanced compared to most every other firm in the industry.

The bus is designed to travel between six and thirteen miles per hour. Special technology will include: Real-Time Vehicle Voice Interactive System, 5G Interconnection making it more reliable and safer, Direct Contact with Passengers, High Accuracy Navigation Tracking and Lane Keeping Technology.

“There is a tremendous movement in the industry toward electric buses and specifically self-driving vehicles. We will be introducing this product to a wide range of companies. It works well for hotels, resorts, airports, universities, high tech campuses and theme parks just to name a few. We already know there is significant demand, especially with its favorable pricing and will begin to test and certify buses during the fourth quarter of 2020. This is an exciting time for us as we ramp up our marketing efforts,” stated Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motors.

For additional information on industry partner Skywell, please visit https://en.skywellev.com

For information on Imperium Motor’s Product line, please visit https://www.imperiummotorcompany.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses, and Scooters.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

