MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is giving its Free Spirit® loyalty program a brand new set of wings starting January 21, 2021. Today the company announced changes from nose to tail—aimed at helping everyone from leisure travelers to value-conscious road warriors make their loyalty count by giving them the fastest way to earn rewards and status.*
“Loyalty programs should work for travelers whether they fly once a year, or once a week. You should be rewarded either way,” Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie said. “We decided to start with a clean sheet of paper and re-imagine what Free Spirit could be. Points don’t mean anything unless you can actually use them. Our new program lets everyone hold onto their points longer, which allows family vacationers, frequent travelers and people visiting loved ones to take advantage of Free Spirit’s new benefits and rewards.”
More Rewards, More Flexibility
The new Free Spirit is built around points because rewards will be based on dollars instead of miles. There is no need to crisscross the country when every booking, every bag and every Big Front Seat® is building up to the next big trip.
“Spirit is committed to letting Guests pay only for what they want,” Christie said. “Redesigning Free Spirit from the ground up gave us the chance to make our loyalty program as flexible as the travel experience we provide. Families and friends who vacation together should be able to use their points together. We want them to use those points when it’s convenient, and not just when a computer says they can.”
To get a full overview of the new Free Spirit, visit: https://www.spirit.com/free-spirit
Free Spirit Silver and Gold: Earn Status Fast and Enjoy Perks on Every Flight
The new Free Spirit will reward Spirit’s most loyal Guests with two new status levels: Silver and Gold. Every dollar spent on Spirit fares and Á La Smarte options—including extras like seats and bags—will earn Status Qualifying Points (SQPs) that get members closer to Silver and Gold status and benefits. Plus, every $10 spent on purchases made with an eligible Free Spirit credit card earns one SQP. Free Spirit status members get even More Go by earning points faster and enjoying enhanced benefits on the ground and in flight.
“The new Free Spirit status levels go way beyond offering reward travel in exchange for loyalty,” Spirit Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Matt Klein said. “Earning Silver and Gold status on Spirit will offer our Guests a long list of benefits every time they fly, all of which are designed to remind them how much we love having them onboard the brightest planes in the sky.”
To learn more about the new Free Spirit’s status levels, visit: https://www.spirit.com/free-spirit-status
Earn More with a Free Spirit Credit Card
Spirit and Bank of America (in the United States) and Promerica (in Latin America) are teaming up to enhance the family of Free Spirit credit cards with new benefits and features that make earning rewards faster and easier. Eligible credit cards will make it even quicker for members to earn Free Spirit Silver or Gold Status. Plus, the new credit cards will offer benefits at the airport and onboard to make every flight even more enjoyable.
“Free Spirit credit cards help our Guests supercharge the rewards they get from the Free Spirit program,” Klein said. “Our new credit cards make it easier than ever to earn reward travel while you’re planning your next trip. Every card purchase gets our Guests closer to their next vacation or family visit. Plus, having that card in your wallet means the opportunity for extra benefits on every flight.”
Information on each of the new credit cards—their new looks, names, offers and benefits—will be available closer to Free Spirit’s January 21, 2021, launch.
Save on Every Part of the Journey with Spirit Saver$ Club®
The new Spirit Saver$ Club® throws Spirit’s value proposition into overdrive. Saver$ Club is the new name for Spirit’s $9 Fare Club, which is getting a makeover of its own. The $9 Fare Club has offered Guests discounted fares and bags for years. Saver$ Club builds on that value with discounted seats and other Á La Smarte options designed to make it the best deal in the sky. The Saver$ Club is a subscription-based membership that complements the no-cost Free Spirit program with additional savings and benefits available for a low, flat annual fee.
“Spirit Saver$ Club will give our Guests more benefits and more value than ever, especially paired with their Free Spirit membership.” Klein said. “Spirit pioneered discount membership programs for the airline industry, and we’re still leading the way by offering what will absolutely be the best deal in the sky, thanks to new benefits like discounted seats and Á La Smarte options.”
To get details on the Spirit Saver$ Club, or to enroll in the program, visit: https://www.spirit.com/savers-club
Get a Head Start Now
Guests can join now and start racking up miles that will be converted to points under the all-new Free Spirit loyalty program when it launches on January 21, 2021. When the time comes, the new Free Spirit and Spirit Saver$ Club will be the smartest way to fly and make the best value in the sky even better.
*Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the “Card”), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.
**Coming in Q1 2021.
