Gartner’s Cool Vendor research is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services. The report also provides recommendations for security and risk management leaders responsible for technology, information and resilience risk.

Key Findings in the report include:

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to place significant pressure on organizations by putting new demands on their operational risk and resilience management.

Fast-tracking digital business transformations demands risk management domains to evolve to better support the speed of risk assessment and the scale of distributed decision-making processes.

More established risk management technology vendors are no longer adequate in areas where detect, analyze, respond and report capabilities converge seamlessly. They are no longer focused on total cost of ownership (TCO), nor are keen on covering capability gaps resulting from businesses undergoing digital transformation or simply coping with environmental factors.” (1)



According to the report, “Security and risk management leaders responsible for technology, information and resilience risk must investigate their current technology stack to identify ideal targets for risk management automation; and evaluate innovative technology to better support their digital business risk management strategies.” (2)

“We consider our inclusion as a Cool Vendor by Gartner confirmation of the importance for organizations to manage shadow risk in their ever-increasingly complex attack surfaces,” said Rob Gurzeev, CEO and co-founder of CyCognito. “We continue to focus on building the most comprehensive attack surface protection platform in the market in order to eliminate the paths of least resistance. That prevents attackers from exploiting unmonitored or unprotected assets within the extended IT ecosystems of our customers.”

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

